News
Watch: Far Right Cable Network OAN Admits ‘No Widespread Voter Fraud’ After Defamation Settlement
The far right-wing propaganda cable channel One America News (OAN, or OANN) issued a statement admitting the was “no widespread voter fraud” by Georgia election workers, apparently as part of a defamation lawsuit settlement brought by two of the workers. OAN has been a devout supporter and promoter of Donald Trump and his MAGA movement, propagating conspiracy theories and outright falsehoods.
The pre-recorded 30-second spot aired Monday, The Daily Beast reports. An OAN host calls the segment “an updated report,” and attributes the findings of no election fraud to “Georgia officials.”
“The results of this investigation indicate that Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ‘Shaye’ Moss did not engage in ballot fraud or criminal misconduct while working at State Farm Arena on election night,” a narrator says. “A legal matter with this network and the two election workers has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties through a fair and reasonable settlement.”
— One America News (@OANN) May 9, 2022
The Daily Beast adds that “Freeman and her daughter, Moss, say they were harassed online and in person after baseless rumors began circulating online, due in part to content published by the conspiracy website The Gateway Pundit, which the pair also sued. In January 2021, when Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to try to ‘find’ votes to overturn the state’s election results, he mentioned Freeman’s name 18 times. Freeman was also visited by a publicist for Kanye West, who threatened her in an effort to extract a confession about committing election fraud.”
CNN reported in December: “In her complaint, Freeman said that because of the election fraud accusations, the FBI advised her to leave her home from January 6, when a mob surrounded it, through the presidential inauguration later that month. She received hundreds of harassing emails, texts and calls — even a Christmas card that said, ‘You deserve to go to jail, you worthless piece of sh*t whore.'”
News
‘Serious Risk’: Psaki Delivers Strong Warning on Republicans Working to Enact Total Ban on Abortion and Contraception
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivered a lengthy and detailed statement when asked about the impending Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade and Republicans’ war on both abortion and contraception.
“I think we’re at serious risk,” Psaki told a reporter asking about Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s threat to enact a nationwide ban on abortion.
“As you noted Mitch McConnell and other Republicans in Congress are talking about a national ban on a woman’s right to choose,” she continued, noting “dozens and dozens of Republicans in Congress signed on to the Mississippi court case and advocating for severe restrictions on a woman’s right to choose, and a woman’s right to make choices about her own body.
“And we’ve seen in other places in the country,” she added, pointing to the Governor of Mississippi’s refusal to state “whether they would directly go after the right to use contraception.”
“So as the President has said, over the course of the last nearly week, his concern is about yes, a woman’s right to make choices about her own health care, about what this final [Supreme Court] opinion could be. It’s also about what choices could be made that go beyond that. I’d also note that Louisiana legislators advanced a bill to classify abortion as homicide which would allow women to terminate their pregnancies to be charged with murder and potentially criminalized in vitro fertilization and forms of birth control. So in some ways, yes, you’re seeing an outcry by the nearly two thirds of the public and many of them peacefully protesting, who are concerned about what this opinion will say, but you’re also seeing a number of Republicans in states and some in Congress double down on this potential to overturn a law that has been the law of the land for 50 years.”
Q: “How at risk does the administration believe the U.S. is to completely outlawing abortion?”
.@PressSec Jen Psaki: “I think we’re at serious risk.” pic.twitter.com/kL427C1H3l
— CSPAN (@cspan) May 9, 2022
Responding to a different question Psaki warned, “when we’re talking about Roe, Roe has been the precedent for a number of other laws passed by the Supreme Court that impacts people’s fundamental lives, their basic rights, their freedoms, their privacy and their protections, including if you look back Griswold v. Connecticut, Eisenstaedt v. Baird, which ensured the right to use contraception was protected. That is law now, but we are clear-eyed about this being a precedent for that and what could come next. Obergefell v. Hodges, which protects the right to marry. Lawrence v. Texas, which stops government from preventing sexual relationships between consenting adults. For 50 years Roe has been the basis for a number of these decisions that have have impacted and change people’s lives, in our view for the better.”
News
‘The Dog Ate My Homework’: Trump Mocked After Claiming He Does Not Have 4 Cell Phones the NY AG Subpoenaed
Donald Trump, under investigation by the New York Attorney General’s office, has filed an affidavit insisting he no longer owns four of the cell phones the NY AG has subpoenaed. A judge has fined the former president $10,000 for every day he fails to hand over requested information, including the cell phones. He currently owes $140,000.
The investigation is into his company, The Trump Organization’s finances, and Trump has handed over his personal cell phone, CNN reports.
CNN adds that Trump “has authorized his attorneys to search his homes in Bedminster, New Jersey, his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and his personal residence in Trump Tower for any documents sought by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ subpoena.”
Trump was quickly mocked.
Law Professor and former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter:
The dog ate my homework …https://t.co/41fHbJqacY
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) May 9, 2022
Condé Nast legal affairs editor:
This is the guy who tried to pretend he doesn’t know what a burner phone is https://t.co/BdY17Juas6
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) May 9, 2022
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
News
Five Years Ago Trump Secretly Celebrated Firing FBI Director, Gave Russians Classified Intel Inside the Oval Office
Exactly five years ago tomorrow then-President Donald Trump gave top Russian officials code word classified top secret intelligence, putting Israeli spies at risk, and celebrated his firing of FBI Director Jim Comey, all during a meeting inside the Oval Office. No American journalists were allowed to be present, but a photographer from Russian state media was.
NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss noted the upcoming anniversary, and that today is the anniversary of Trump firing his FBI Director:
Day after Trump fired Comey five years ago today, then-President had his jovial secret meeting with Lavrov and Kislyak: pic.twitter.com/q05ohDu1eQ
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 9, 2022
Five years ago tomorrow, this charming image of Lavrov and Trump behind the Resolute Desk used by American Presidents for more than a century. pic.twitter.com/AGrDRiFYfT
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 9, 2022
Included in the secret, “jovial,” Oval Office meeting were Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Just two months before Trump welcomed the officials into the Oval, CNN reported: “Current and former US intelligence officials have described Kislyak as a top spy and recruiter of spies.”
One day after the secret meeting, the Russian Embassy posted this photo of Donald Trump excitedly shaking Kislyak’s hand in a near-embrace:
Ambassador Kislyak and President Trump / Посол С.Кисляк и Президент Д.Трамп pic.twitter.com/Ckkx2YL9KX
— Russian Embassy in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) May 10, 2017
Ten days after firing Coney the world would learn that inside that secret Oval Office meeting Trump told the Russians: “I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job,” as The New York Times reported.
“I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”
