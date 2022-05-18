News
Trump ‘Undermining Democracy’ by Spreading Election Fraud Disinfo – Says Oz Should Just ‘Declare Victory’
Donald Trump is continuing his anti-democracy tactics, this time calling on the candidate he endorsed for a Pennsylvania seat in the U.S. Senate to simply “declare victory” despite the race being exceptionally close and all the ballots not being counted.
“Dr. Oz should declare victory,” Trump wrote on his own social media platform, Truth Social, as Politico’s Meridith McGraw reports. “It makes it much harder for them to cheat with the ballots they ‘just happened to find.'”
“Celebrity doctor” Mehmet Oz, the far-right candidate Trump endorsed, is in a close battle with hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick.
The race cannot be called because Pennsylvania lawmakers passed legislation requiring mail-in ballots to be counted after all other ballots.
The Philadelphia Inquirer late Wednesday morning reports “thousands or even tens of thousands of votes” are “still yet to be counted (including both some in-person votes and mail-ballots),” and added: “it was unclear who would have the edge once all the initial counting was done.”
“It’s impossible to know exactly how many votes are left to be counted, in part because some votes, such as overseas and military ballots, are still coming in.”
“Either way, it appeared very likely the race would trigger an automatic recount, which happens if the winning margin is less than 0.5% of the total votes cast. The winner would have to end up with a margin of around 6,000 to 6,800 votes to avoid that eventuality.”
Politico’s Zach Montellaro accused Trump of “undermining democracy.”
Trump, once against undermining “lowercase d” democracy. State law in PA is set up to create this headache. Election officials aren’t allowed to process ballots before election day, that’s why we see this lag. But the votes that have yet to be counted are valid votes https://t.co/5VjGS2ZMYr
— Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) May 18, 2022
News
Steve Schmidt Calls for ‘Venomous and Dangerous’ Rupert Murdoch to Be Stripped of US Citizenship
Lincoln Project co-founder and former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt wants the United States to strip Rupert Murdoch of his U.S. citizenship, calling the 91-year-old Australian-born media titan “the most venomous and dangerous foreigner to ever arrive on American soil.”
Murdoch is the man behind News Corp, a massive multi-national conglomerate that in the U.S. owns Fox News, The New York Post, the Wall Street Journal, book publisher HarperCollins, and even realtor.com.
But it is Fox News that Schmidt is focused on.
“The January 6 Committee will prove a massive conspiracy,” Schmidt tweeted Tuesday night. “That conspiracy will likely involve @foxnews hosts and personalities. @rupertmurdoch is responsible for what happens on @foxnews, which has long claimed in Federal Court that is not news but entertainment.”
Taking a dig at Murdoch and the birther movement which Fox News amplified, Schmidt says Murdoch “is not a Birthright Citizen like @BarackObama. He is a Naturalized Citizen. Though it happens rarely, there is a Denaturalization process that can lead to revocation of US Citizenship and removal from the country.”
Murdoch became a U.S. citizen in 1985 so he could own American television stations.
“There are conditions and requirements for Denaturalization,” Schmidt continues. “This should be studied closely by Attorneys. I believe a strong case could be made that @rupertmurdoch, the most venomous and dangerous foreigner to ever arrive on American soil meets it easily.”
Schmidt in his final tweet tags former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who over the past few years has accused Murdoch and his media properties of undermining democracy in the U.S. and in Australia.
4. I would love to gauge the efficacy of a lawsuit that would trigger the Denaturalization Process against @rupertmurdoch@TurnbullMalcolm
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 17, 2022
Last November Schmidt said Murdoch “has been a pancreatic cancer on democracy, pluralism and decency.”
And in February Schmidt suggested Fox News was an enemy of the U.S., calling it “an American Fifth Column that has declared war on American patriotism.”
.@FoxNews is the home of an American Fifth Column that has declared war on American patriotism with an embrace of extremist nationalism that is contemptuous towards democracy, freedom, liberty and pluralism. It is the home of the “Blame America First Movement.”
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) February 24, 2022
News
Trump’s Authoritarian Movement Is ‘Determined to Restore the Original Racial and Religious Foundation of America’: Columnist
New York Times columnist Thomas Edsall on Wednesday shined a light on the conspiratorial religious nationalism that has overwhelmed the Republican Party thanks in large part to former President Donald Trump.
In describing the Trump movement as a “chilling amalgam of Christian Nationalism, white replacement theory and conspiratorial zeal,” Edsall argued that their overall goal is “to restore what they see as the original racial and religious foundation of America.”
Edsall then quotes a series of experts on Christian Nationalism in the United States who note there are several different strands of it, and that not all of them are explicitly about white supremacy.
Ruth Braunstein, a professor of sociology at the University of Connecticut, tells Edsall that there is a difference between what she calls “white Christian nationalism,” which “explicitly fuses whiteness, Christianity, and Americanness,” and “colorblind Judeo-Christian nationalism,” which “either ignores race or uses colorblind language to describe ideal Americanness.”
READ MORE: DOJ transcript request shows criminal probe of Trump allies just moved into the open: legal expert
Robert Jones, chief executive of the Public Religion Research Institute, tells Edsall that Christian Nationalist attitudes show up most clearly in polling on immigration, where they’re mostly likely to describe immigrants as “invading” the United States.
“Among all voters, according to Jones, 29 percent believe that immigrants are invading our county; among Republicans, it’s 60 percent; among Democrats, 11 percent; among QAnon believers, 65 percent; among white evangelicals, 50 percent; and among white non-college voters, as pollsters put it, 43 percent,” writes Edsall.
Edsall concludes with a warning about Christian Nationalists potentially resorting to violence, and he cites “their ambition to restore an imagined past, by any means necessary.”
News
Madison Cawthorn Projected to Lose Seat – GOP Nominee Will Face LGBTQ Democrat
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is projected to have lost his primary Tuesday night and be a one-term Congressman.
Dave Wasserman, the U.S. House editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report first made the call Tuesday night:
I’ve seen enough: Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) has lost renomination to state Sen. Chuck Edwards (R) in the #NC11 GOP primary.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 18, 2022
Business Insider also reports Cawthorn was “ousted.”
Republicans in Cawthorn’s North Carolina district had eight candidates to choose from and picked state Senator Chuck Edwards. As recently as last week Edwards was “polling a distant second at 21 percent,” Newsweek reported.
Edwards will face a formidable Democrat, Jasmine Beach-Ferrara. A Buncombe County Commissioner, Beach-Ferrara is an ordained Christian minister and the founding Executive Director of the Campaign for Southern Equality (CSE).
Beach-Ferrara has a strong focus on policy. Unlike many modern-day candidates, especially on the right, her website lists her positions on 16 different issues: Agriculture, Children’s Issues, Choice, Climate Issues, COVID, Economic Opportunity & Job Creation, Education, Healthcare, Higher Education & Student Loan Debt, Legalizing Marijuana, LGBTQ Rights, Opioid Crisis, Racial Justice, Social Security & Medicare, Veterans, and Voting Rights & Independent Redistricting.
“Jasmine and her wife, Meghann Burke, live in Asheville with their oldest child Cal, twins Lily and Wyatt and dog, Ruggles,” her campaign website says. “They love hiking, swimming, exploring every playground in the county, and BBQ-ing. Jasmine is a fan of the UNC Tarheels, Carolina Courage, and Carolina Panthers.”
Chuck Edwards was endorsed by several Republicans, including U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, Phil Berger, the President pro tempore of the North Carolina Senate, and North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore.
But Cawthorn’s constituents reportedly had grown tired of his immaturity, including, as Newsweek noted, “being stopped by police three times since October—for alleged speeding and driving with a revoked license—being caught for the second time with a gun at airport security and accusations he was involved in illegal insider trading in relation to his ties to a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ cryptocurrency.”
“Images have also been leaked of him wearing women’s lingerie. Another leaked video appeared to show him naked in bed thrusting against another person. Cawthorn said he was being ‘crass with a friend.'”
UPDATE: 10:24 PM ET –
MSNBC reports Cawthorn has conceded the race.
Image via Facebook
