‘The Coup Is Ongoing’: Critics Warn After ‘Arsonist’ Donald Trump Posts Message ‘Advocating or Predicting Civil War’

Critics are expressing anger and issuing warnings after Donald Trump, the former president, posted a message over the weekend on his own social media platform that well-known attorney George Conway described as “advocating or predicting civil war in the United States.”

Fox Nation propagandist and antisemitic conspiracy theorist Lara Logan had reposted a message from the right-wing “populist” President of El Salvador, that suggests the United States is “falling so fast” due to an “enemy” within.

A pro-Trump account on Trump’s Truth Social platform then commented “Civil War.”

Trump reposted that message.

“Nothing to see here,” George Conway wrote on Twitter. “Just a former president of the United States sharing a social media post advocating or predicting civil war in the United States. No biggie.”

Nothing to see here. Just a former president of the United States sharing a social media post advocating or predicting civil war in the United States. No biggie. pic.twitter.com/hKsjSc5hDl — George Conway🇺🇦 (@gtconway3d) May 22, 2022

Former GOP Congressman Denver Riggleman, a former National Security Agency contractor who calls himself a “Disinfo Hunter” commented: “Trump mirrors his base. Pay attention.”

GOP U.S. Congressman Adam Kinzinger:

Any of my fellow Republicans wanna speak out now? Or are we just wanting to get through “just one more election first…?” https://t.co/G6YXAC1qIb — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 22, 2022

“Tell me how … he has never egged on violence again?” asked Amanda Carpenter, a columnist at The Bulwark.

Veteran foreign correspondent and sports columnist Robert Lusetich:

When will be stop believing Trump has the slightest interest in actual democracy? Elections are an inconvenience to him. He is a political arsonist. — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) May 22, 2022

“After seeking to overturn his election defeat, the former president is now endorsing the claim that we are in a ‘civil war.’ Incredibly dangerous,” wrote Brendan Nyhan, a political scientist and professor at Dartmouth College. “How long until the next gunman takes him literally and/or seriously? What about the next time he or his party lose another election?”

Attorney, journalist, SiriusXM host, and frequent cable news contributor Dean Obeidallah writes, “Trump’s suggestion of a Civil War appears to forget that on Jan 6 he and his forces tried that and FAILED. But the fact Trump can call for a civil war today is only possible because DOJ has still not prosecuted Trump–despite it being 502 days since Jan 6!”

Political commentator Lindy Li:

4 days ago, all but ONE Republican voted AGAINST the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act This weekend Orban called for a conservative takeover by “our troops” Today Trump called for a civil war The coup is ongoing. The insurrection never ended Time for everyone to wake the F up — Lindy Li (@lindyli) May 23, 2022

More:

Gen. Milley said that we were on the brink of our own Reichstag moment, CIA Director Haspel expressed worry of a right-wing coup, and both Secretaries of Defense, Esper and Miller, have come forward saying that they had been concerned that Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act. — The Ghost of George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3dg) May 22, 2022

This was and still is their plan. https://t.co/7K0YkIYgko — Kevin Ofchus (@ofchus) May 22, 2022