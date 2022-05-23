'INCREDIBLY DANGEROUS'
‘The Coup Is Ongoing’: Critics Warn After ‘Arsonist’ Donald Trump Posts Message ‘Advocating or Predicting Civil War’
Critics are expressing anger and issuing warnings after Donald Trump, the former president, posted a message over the weekend on his own social media platform that well-known attorney George Conway described as “advocating or predicting civil war in the United States.”
Fox Nation propagandist and antisemitic conspiracy theorist Lara Logan had reposted a message from the right-wing “populist” President of El Salvador, that suggests the United States is “falling so fast” due to an “enemy” within.
A pro-Trump account on Trump’s Truth Social platform then commented “Civil War.”
Trump reposted that message.
“Nothing to see here,” George Conway wrote on Twitter. “Just a former president of the United States sharing a social media post advocating or predicting civil war in the United States. No biggie.”
Nothing to see here. Just a former president of the United States sharing a social media post advocating or predicting civil war in the United States. No biggie. pic.twitter.com/hKsjSc5hDl
— George Conway🇺🇦 (@gtconway3d) May 22, 2022
Former GOP Congressman Denver Riggleman, a former National Security Agency contractor who calls himself a “Disinfo Hunter” commented: “Trump mirrors his base. Pay attention.”
GOP U.S. Congressman Adam Kinzinger:
Any of my fellow Republicans wanna speak out now? Or are we just wanting to get through “just one more election first…?” https://t.co/G6YXAC1qIb
— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 22, 2022
“Tell me how … he has never egged on violence again?” asked Amanda Carpenter, a columnist at The Bulwark.
Veteran foreign correspondent and sports columnist Robert Lusetich:
When will be stop believing Trump has the slightest interest in actual democracy? Elections are an inconvenience to him. He is a political arsonist.
— Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) May 22, 2022
“After seeking to overturn his election defeat, the former president is now endorsing the claim that we are in a ‘civil war.’ Incredibly dangerous,” wrote Brendan Nyhan, a political scientist and professor at Dartmouth College. “How long until the next gunman takes him literally and/or seriously? What about the next time he or his party lose another election?”
Attorney, journalist, SiriusXM host, and frequent cable news contributor Dean Obeidallah writes, “Trump’s suggestion of a Civil War appears to forget that on Jan 6 he and his forces tried that and FAILED. But the fact Trump can call for a civil war today is only possible because DOJ has still not prosecuted Trump–despite it being 502 days since Jan 6!”
Political commentator Lindy Li:
4 days ago, all but ONE Republican voted AGAINST the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act
This weekend Orban called for a conservative takeover by “our troops”
Today Trump called for a civil war
The coup is ongoing. The insurrection never ended
Time for everyone to wake the F up
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) May 23, 2022
More:
Gen. Milley said that we were on the brink of our own Reichstag moment, CIA Director Haspel expressed worry of a right-wing coup, and both Secretaries of Defense, Esper and Miller, have come forward saying that they had been concerned that Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act.
— The Ghost of George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3dg) May 22, 2022
This was and still is their plan. https://t.co/7K0YkIYgko
— Kevin Ofchus (@ofchus) May 22, 2022
ARREST. TRUMP. NOW.
While we still can. https://t.co/KU3vjYTYTf
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 22, 2022
