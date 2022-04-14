News
Trump Admits He Pressured Bill Barr to Take the Fall for His Coup: ‘You Have to Get Impeached, Maybe’
Donald Trump on Wednesday complained that Attorney General Bill Barr refused to get impeached for trying to help him overturn the 2020 election.
Trump began by complaining about investigations into his family company and self-coup attempt, but veered off to attack his own Cabinet official after warning of revolt if the investigations continue.
“I just don’t think the people of this country are going to take it,” he said. “Look, we also had a chance, but Bill Barr, the attorney general, didn’t want to be impeached.”
“He didn’t want to get impeached. How do you not get impeached? You just sit back and relax and wait out for your term to end — and that’s what he did. And it was a sad thing and a sad day for our country,” he said.
“But you know what, had Bill Barr the courage, a lot of this could have been taken care of,” Trump argued.
“I said, ‘Look, get impeached. I went up at lot in the polls when I got impeached. You have to get impeached, maybe.’ But he was so afraid of getting impeached he refused to do his job,” Trump said.
Here's what Trump told Hannity he instructed Bill Barr to do:
"I said, 'Look, get impeached. I went up at lot in the polls when I got impeached. You have to get impeached, maybe.'"#TakeTheFall #SelfCoup pic.twitter.com/f4KSDEqvKJ
— Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) April 14, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘A Very Shrinking Base’: GOP Pollster Reveals How Trump Slowly Became a Laughing Stock of the Political Party
A veteran Republican pundit is revealing how he believes Republicans really feel about former President Donald Trumpand, apparently, they aren’t as fond of him as they once were.
During a discussion with The Daily Beast, pollster Frank Luntz referenced a recent joke New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) made about Trump while at the Gridiron Club dinner in Washington.
“He’s fucking crazy,” Sununu said of the former president. “I don’t think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution. But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out.”
Although it’s common for roasting to take place at the event, Luntz believes the remarks are indicative of a bigger problem as he noted how Republicans may feel about Sununu’s remarks.
“I don’t know a single Republican who was surprised by what Sununu said. He said what they were thinking,” Luntz told The Daily Beast. “They won’t say it [in public], but behind his back, they think he’s a child. They’re laughing at him. That’s what made it significant.”
Luntz also noted the sharp decline in Trump’s influence over Republican voters. While the former president has had a relatively tight grip on the party to the point of his endorsement being a determining factor in elections, that does not appear to be the case anymore.
“Trump isn’t the same man he was a year ago,” Luntz added. “Even many Republicans are tired of going back and rehashing the 2020 election. Everybody else has moved on and in Washington, everyone believes he lost the election.”
The Republican pundit’s remarks follow a series of lackluster Trump rallies. Unlike the Trump rallies of the past, the former president is reportedly drawing much smaller crowds now. Speaking to MSNBC’s Cori Coffin, Republican strategist Susan Del Percio weighed in on the low rally attendance in Selma, N.C., saying, “That’s what you saw there: a very shrinking base.”
News
‘He’s Going to Run Again’: Historian Who Interviewed Trump Believes He’s ‘Not Done’ With Politics
A historian who’s publishing a record of Donald Trump’s presidency believes he will make another run for the White House.
Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer, the editor of the forthcoming book The Presidency of Donald J. Trump: A First Historical Assessment, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he was was contacted by the former president, who had read about his work and wanted to correct the record with his own version of reality.
“It’s hard to look into the mind of a former president, of former President Trump,” Zelizer said. “What I do know and what everyone in the Zoom room could see was the way he interpreted and spun his history was at odds with what most people understood to be true. This ranged from his account of Jan. 6 which was totally at odds with what we all saw on television, to his telling us that he was very tough on Russia and even listening to those remarks again in the context of where we are today is just a president who is willing to say what he wants to say and doesn’t feel there are guardrails controlling his narrative of events.”
Zelizer got the sense from speaking with Trump last July that he intended to make another run for the presidency.
“It didn’t sound like someone who was finished with politics, and here in that conversation was someone very much eager to end the story on his own terms, meaning that’s what he was doing with us,” Zelizer said. “He wasn’t letting us write the book and come away with what we found, but rather almost wanted to explain to us how to understand him. For me, that’s a politician who is not done.”
“Look, I came away from that — literally, I turned [off] the computer and said, ‘He’s going to run again,'” Zelizer added. “I don’t know if that’s true, that is just my assessment of what I heard, and he was a disruptive president. he brought all of the most disruptive elements of our politics, from the way the media works to some of the political elements we have discussed, and brought them to the surface. We are reckoning not just with the former president but with the state of our democracy, and that’s what we really need to understand.”
News
Liz Cheney Rakes in Whopping $3 Million in First Quarter Despite – or Because of – Trump Attacks
Despite attacks from the leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has been raking in campaign contributions. She’s broken her one record with a whopping $3 million in the first quarter of the year, and over the past twelve months has taken in an amazing $10 million.
That’s quite a haul for a representative for Wyoming, the state’s only representative who has just 578,000 constituents (the current average is now 761,169 constituents per district) and who has been the target of attacks. Just 270,892 people in Wyoming voted in the 2020 congressional election.
Insider calls it “a record $3 million for her reelection as Trump’s impeachment vengeance energizes her donors.”
Cheney is one of just ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump the second time, in January 2021. Three are not running for re-election, and almost all of the remaining ones – including Cheney – will face a Trump-endorsed challenger as he takes aim at anyone in the GOP who opposes him.
Earlier this year Trump and his allies went as far as trying to change Wyoming voting laws to ban Democrats from changing party registration to vote for Cheney.
Last year Cheney admitted she was wrong for opposing same-sex marriage. Her sister Mary is married to a woman.
“I was wrong. I was wrong. It’s a very personal issue – and very personal for my family. And my sister and I have had that conversation,” the congresswoman declared. “Freedom means freedom for everybody.”
Rep. Cheney is one of two Republicans on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack.
One Sunday Cheney said, “it’s absolutely clear that what President Trump was doing, that what a number of people around him were doing, that they knew it was unlawful. They did it anyway.”
“It’s absolutely clear that what President Trump was doing, what a number of people around him were doing, that they knew it was unlawful. They did it anyway.” — Liz Cheney on the January 6 plot pic.twitter.com/GKY6K8YwGx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 10, 2022
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Ohio School Board Holds Emergency Meeting Over ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn!’ After One Parent Complains
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Fox News Dangerously Declares War on Teachers: Calls for Violence, Accusations of ‘Inclination’ to Pedophilia
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
GOP Is a ‘Dime Store Front for a Terrorist Organization Called MAGA’ Suggests Political Science Professor
- News1 day ago
‘A Very Shrinking Base’: GOP Pollster Reveals How Trump Slowly Became a Laughing Stock of the Political Party
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
NY Times Pummeled Over Piece Focused on 8 Conservative Men Who Don’t Feel ‘Free to Be Themselves in the Culture’
- CRIME1 day ago
Racist. Anti-Semitic. Homophobic. Misogynistic: NYPD’s Suspect in Subway Shooting Left ‘Online Trail of Hate’ – Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Highest Rates Ever’: Conservatives Force School Districts to Ban Over 1000 Books – LGBTQ and Black Authors Targeted
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
Rhode Island Republican Infamous for Once Having ‘Had a Black Friend’ Files ‘Don’t Say Black or Gay’ Bill