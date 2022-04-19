‘Openly Fantasizing About Cartoon Mouse’: Cruz Mocked for Claim Disney Is Now ‘Gonna Have Mickey and Pluto Going at It’

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is jumping on the right-wing anti-Disney bandwagon over the company’s opposition to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law.

“I think there are people who are misguided, trying to drive, you know, Disney stepping in saying, you know, ‘In every episode now, they’re gonna have Mickey and Pluto going at it,'” Cruz declared. “These are kids, you know, and you can always shift to Cinemax if you want that.”

Cruz went on to complain that as a parent he used to be able to sit his kids in front of the Disney channel and “something innocuous would happen.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slams Disney for opposing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law: “In every episode now, they’re gonna have Mickey and Pluto going at it … You can always shift to Cinemax if you want that.” pic.twitter.com/iZX82OiyC2 — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2022

Some made clear what the Republican from Texas was actually saying.

“In this 38 second clip, Ted completely makes something up (Disney is showing gay sex!) and then gets mad at the thing he’s made up (my kids can’t watch Disney anymore because of the gay sex),” wrote journalist Aaron Rupar.

Kevin Saucedo-Broach, the Chief of Staff to the Virginia House Democratic Whip: “Republicans wants you to associate pro-LGBTQ policies with perversions and sex crimes to distract from the fact that they tried to overthrow American democracy last year.”

Democratic activist Adam Smith commented, “thinking about animated animals having sex to own the libs.”

But Daily Kos founder Markos Moulitsas warned, “Republicans get more and more hysterical, and Democrats want to just ignore it and hope it doesn’t get traction. Well, it is.”

NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge: “This man is openly fetishizing childrens’ cartoon characters in public and they’ll still say gay people are the ones telling your kids weird stuff.”

More responses:

This is an exhortation to violence against any and all LGBTQ people, to an audience that was already begging for an excuse to do exactly that violence. — Rob MacWolf (@GuyWhoWroteThis) April 19, 2022

Nobody: Literally absolutely nobody: Ted Cruz: Mickey and Pluto are going to hump each other on Disney tonight. https://t.co/aO2xNywmQ3 — Pé🌻 (@4everNeverTrump) April 19, 2022

You do NOT want to see @TedCruz‘s PornHub search history. https://t.co/ZopllgGIfC — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 19, 2022

Ted Cruz The Massive Pervert thinks that the presence of gay characters means that they are visibly nude, penetrating each other. When he sees gay men hold hands on television and in public, Ted Cruz The Freaky Little Pervert knows that they are actually fucking in front of him. https://t.co/ci3Ou4u91m — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) April 19, 2022

GOP Senator Ted Cruz Openly Fantasizes About Cartoon Sex https://t.co/TQT9oSM1XJ — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 19, 2022

Ted Cruz openly fantasizing about cartoon mouse on cartoon dog sex. Just another normal day in modern America. https://t.co/9rnpMlrsvC — Farron Cousins (@farronbalanced) April 19, 2022

Yeah so I had a pretty normal reaction to hearing about Disney opposing the law, by which I mean I am terrified of seeing Mickey have sex with Pluto, a thing that they have promised will happen if this law passes (?) https://t.co/HU39MRu638 — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) April 19, 2022

Perhaps we should be more concerned about the adults who constantly talk about cartoon characters having sex and the genitals of children, and less concerned about teachers wanting to live openly and honestly. https://t.co/J56CjSJuSd — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) April 19, 2022

remember when we found the porn in his twitter likes on 9/11 https://t.co/X4IJ8T1uTp — skams (@scamshanlon) April 19, 2022

Imagine how disgusting your brain has to be that when you think of LGBTQ+ inclusion in animation you INSTANTLY think of a mouse fucking his pet dog https://t.co/9ONWXgIJ5T — Jay Jurden Just Jokes…Again 5/21/22 (@JayJurden) April 19, 2022

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license