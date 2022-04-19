Connect with us

'REPUBLICANS GET MORE AND MORE HYSTERICAL'

‘Openly Fantasizing About Cartoon Mouse’: Cruz Mocked for Claim Disney Is Now ‘Gonna Have Mickey and Pluto Going at It’

Published

on

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is jumping on the right-wing anti-Disney bandwagon over the company’s opposition to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law.

“I think there are people who are misguided, trying to drive, you know, Disney stepping in saying, you know, ‘In every episode now, they’re gonna have Mickey and Pluto going at it,'” Cruz declared. “These are kids, you know, and you can always shift to Cinemax if you want that.”

Cruz went on to complain that as a parent he used to be able to sit his kids in front of the Disney channel and “something innocuous would happen.”

Some made clear what the Republican from Texas was actually saying.

“In this 38 second clip, Ted completely makes something up (Disney is showing gay sex!) and then gets mad at the thing he’s made up (my kids can’t watch Disney anymore because of the gay sex),” wrote journalist Aaron Rupar.

Kevin Saucedo-Broach, the Chief of Staff to the Virginia House Democratic Whip: “Republicans wants you to associate pro-LGBTQ policies with perversions and sex crimes to distract from the fact that they tried to overthrow American democracy last year.”

Democratic activist Adam Smith commented, “thinking about animated animals having sex to own the libs.”

But Daily Kos founder Markos Moulitsas warned, “Republicans get more and more hysterical, and Democrats want to just ignore it and hope it doesn’t get traction. Well, it is.”

NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge: “This man is openly fetishizing childrens’ cartoon characters in public and they’ll still say gay people are the ones telling your kids weird stuff.”

More responses:

RELATED –
Watch: Ted Cruz Tells Homeschooling Parents Gays Are Waging ‘Jihad’ Against Christians

 

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.