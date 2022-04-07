News
History Made: Ketanji Brown Jackson First Black Woman Confirmed to US Supreme Court
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will soon be Justice Jackson, the first Black woman to sit on the U.S Supreme Court.
The Senate Thursday afternoon voted 53-47 in a nearly entirely party-line yet historic vote. Three Republicans crossed the aisle to vote for Jackson.
And there it is. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is officially a member of SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/CY1xiaagyf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2022
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) delayed the final results, being the last to vote and delaying the proceedings by several minutes.
Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the Senate for the vote.
The first Black woman vice president, @VP @KamalaHarris presides over the vote confirming Judge #KetanjiBrownJackson to the Supreme Court. What a moment in Black history and American history! 🙅🏿♀️🎉 pic.twitter.com/mU4T7PeVlm
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 7, 2022
President Joe Biden sat with Judge Jackson watching the proceedings from the White House in Roosevelt Room.
U.S. President Joe Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson moments after the U.S. Senate confirmed her to be the first Black woman to be a justice on the Supreme Court in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on April 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. 📸: @somogettynews pic.twitter.com/UV57xcT9M4
— Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) April 7, 2022
Jackson will take the oath of office after Justice Stephen Breyer retires in June.
Watching all the bitter old white guys on the Republican side as #KBJ makes history is making me strangely giddy, honestly. May their Dixiecrat anger burn deep and long. History has defied their precious founders, who never, ever intended this day to be. We will revel in our joy!
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 7, 2022
Democrats applaud and Republicans flee the Senate chamber as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed to the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/C82nNuggyE
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 7, 2022
‘Grifter’ Dr. Oz Mocked for Video Blaming Biden for $6 Salsa as New Disclosure Puts His Wealth at Up to $400 Million
“Carpet-bagging” Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz is being mocked for a video that shows him in a supermarket shopping for ingredients for crudité, and complaining that the ingredients – totaling he says about $20 – are too expensive, and President Joe Biden is to blame.
The video comes amid his new financial disclosure that puts the upper end of his wealth at over $400 million, which would make him one of the richest Senators if elected.
Dr. Oz, as he is commonly known, is a television host who, despite being a longtime New Jersey resident, is running for a seat in Pennsylvania. Oz is a hydroxychloroquine-pushing TV doctor widely known for promoting pseudoscience and fake treatments. He has endorsed many products, about half of which a 2014 report showed had no evidence to support their claims.
“I’m doing some grocery shopping, I’m at Wegner’s,” Oz says on camera, possibly meaning Wegman’s, “and my wife wants some vegetables for crudité. Right? So, here’s a broccoli. That’s two bucks, well, that’s a ton of broccoli there. There’s some asparagus. That’s $4. Carrots. That’s four more dollars. That’s $10 of vegetables there, and then we need some guacamole. That’s $4 more. She loves salsa, yeah, salsa there. $6? Must be a shortage of salsa. Guys, that’s $20 for crudite, and this doesn’t include the tequila. I mean, that’s outrageous. We got Joe Biden to thank for this.”
President Biden does not set the price of carrots, asparagus, guacamole, or salsa.
The ridiculous performance artist that is Mehmet Oz pretends he is grocery shopping for his wife. With someone filming. pic.twitter.com/xVoWqIfH8w
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) April 6, 2022
Oz was quickly mocked.
Well Ron, the old ball and chain sent him to “Wegner’s” for some vegetables to make a crudité! What average All American regular guy hasn’t had to deal with that, amirite?
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 7, 2022
He doesn’t even have a basket.
— JT (@EckhoffJT) April 7, 2022
How can he possibly afford $4 for carrots?
— D Villella ?? (@dvillella) April 6, 2022
Oz demonstrates that he doesn’t know how grocery shopping works.
The price for broccoli was per pound – that little floret is probably under $1.
Asparagus has always been pricey, $4 for that bunch is fine.
That was *a lot* or carrots – that bag would last me a couple weeks. https://t.co/l0eCT6D9Y0
— Viced Rhino (Fuck Putin) ?? (@VicedRhino) April 7, 2022
And who the hell puts asparagus on a crudite plate?
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) April 7, 2022
Maybe someone should ask the good doctor, as a cardiothoracic surgeon, how much he billed his patients for surgery? And how many of those patients are paying him on a payment plan? https://t.co/MW9qdvP3Dk
— Mark Stern (@mfstern) April 7, 2022
He has never shopped before. And I mean NEVER.
Everyone knows the salsa and such is in the chips ans snacks aisle.
Also, I haven’t seen anything outrageous in prices. It’s been like this since forever
— ZinaT ?? (@TheRealMszee) April 6, 2022
These are normal reasonable prices for my area. I would be lucky to find broccoli that cheap a year ago. https://t.co/eKVwGasajn
— NC B??k Lady (@nocontextfoodie) April 7, 2022
Wait! I thought ‘all the shelves are empty’ because *supply chain!* https://t.co/1weWryuPO7
— techweenie ? (@techweenie) April 6, 2022
If he’s shopping in Pennsylvania the supermarket is called “Wegmans,” “Wegener’s” is a condition that causes inflammation of the blood vessels. ?????
— Christian (@Christian_AFx) April 6, 2022
“Dr.” Oz is a dumb grifter. https://t.co/OrtIpBblTF
— Mask and Vax, please!? (@J__Possum) April 7, 2022
Little-known fact: Presidents personally set the prices of ALL retail items, on a weekly basis. Neither the retail outlets, nor the supply chains, nor the producers have any say in the matter. There is no capitalism in the United States.
— Evil Spock ?? (@PoliSpock) April 6, 2022
Trump Baselessly Blames Nancy Pelosi for Not Stopping Attack on Capitol, Says He Assumed ‘They’ Were Taking Care of It
Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who lost re-election by over seven million votes and 74 Electoral College votes, sat down with The Washington Post for an interview given Wednesday, one day after his daughter Ivanka Trump testified – without taking the Fifth once – for eight hours before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Trump, who that day was still the President of the United States, laid blame at the feet of other people.
He falsely claims Speaker Nancy Pelosi was responsible for ending the attack many say he incited that led to the deaths of at least five people and another four Capitol Police officers by suicide within months, and 138 police injuries.
“I thought it was a shame, and I kept asking why isn’t she doing something about it? Why isn’t Nancy Pelosi doing something about it?” Trump told The Post. “And the mayor of D.C. also. The mayor of D.C. and Nancy Pelosi are in charge,” Trump said, which is false. “I hated seeing it. I hated seeing it. And I said, ‘It’s got to be taken care of,’ and I assumed they were taking care of it.”
Multiple reports state many of Trump’s allies, administration officials, and even First Daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump begged him to call off the attack.
The Post notes that the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, “does not have total control over the Capitol Police, as Trump alleged, but shares control of the Capitol with the Senate majority leader. Most decisions on securing the Capitol are made by a police board. He also blamed the D.C. mayor, whose advisers furiously tried to reach Trump’s team that day.”
Political analyst and advisor Eric Garland characterized Trump’s false claims: “Trump blames Pelosi for not stopping the Mob he whipped up to hang her.”
Former Republican lawyer for the Senate Judiciary Committee, Gregg Nunziata, summed up Trump blaming Pelosi by saying: “Always someone else’s fault.”
‘Free to Stand WIth Putin’: Raskin Destroys Greene After She Yells on House Floor ‘What About Ashli Babbitt?’
U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) shut down Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she broke House protocol by heckling his remarks as he called for former top Trump officials Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino to be cited for criminal contempt of Congress.
“What about Ashli Babbitt?” Greene yelled at Raskin, according to The Washington Times. “What about Russian collusion?”
Raskin, a former constitutional law professor at American University Washington College of Law, was undeterred.
“The gentlelady I think said something about ‘the Russian hoax, or ‘Russian collusion.’ I accept the heckling, Mr. Speaker. That’s alright. Because if she wants to continue to stand with Vladimir Putin and his brutal, bloody invasion against the people of Ukraine, she is free to do so – and we understand there is a strong Trump/Putin axis in the gentlelady’s party,” Raskin charged.
“If she wants to continue to stand with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin that is her prerogative,” Raskin concluded.
Raskin response Greene Heckling: The gentlelady said something about the Russian hoax… if she wants to continue to stand with Putin and his bloody invasion, she is free to do so and we understand there is a strong Trump/Putin axis in the gentlelady’s party.. pic.twitter.com/aZQMRe4FmJ
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2022
