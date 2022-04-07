History Made: Ketanji Brown Jackson First Black Woman Confirmed to US Supreme Court

“Carpet-bagging” Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz is being mocked for a video that shows him in a supermarket shopping for ingredients for crudité, and complaining that the ingredients – totaling he says about $20 – are too expensive, and President Joe Biden is to blame.

The video comes amid his new financial disclosure that puts the upper end of his wealth at over $400 million, which would make him one of the richest Senators if elected.

Dr. Oz, as he is commonly known, is a television host who, despite being a longtime New Jersey resident, is running for a seat in Pennsylvania. Oz is a hydroxychloroquine-pushing TV doctor widely known for promoting pseudoscience and fake treatments. He has endorsed many products, about half of which a 2014 report showed had no evidence to support their claims.

“I’m doing some grocery shopping, I’m at Wegner’s,” Oz says on camera, possibly meaning Wegman’s, “and my wife wants some vegetables for crudité. Right? So, here’s a broccoli. That’s two bucks, well, that’s a ton of broccoli there. There’s some asparagus. That’s $4. Carrots. That’s four more dollars. That’s $10 of vegetables there, and then we need some guacamole. That’s $4 more. She loves salsa, yeah, salsa there. $6? Must be a shortage of salsa. Guys, that’s $20 for crudite, and this doesn’t include the tequila. I mean, that’s outrageous. We got Joe Biden to thank for this.”

President Biden does not set the price of carrots, asparagus, guacamole, or salsa.

The ridiculous performance artist that is Mehmet Oz pretends he is grocery shopping for his wife. With someone filming. pic.twitter.com/xVoWqIfH8w — Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) April 6, 2022

Oz was quickly mocked.

