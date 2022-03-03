'WE CAN TALK ABOUT IT MORE WHEN YOU LEARN MORE'
‘Well Again, Jacqui’: Psaki Smacks Down Fox News Reporter – ‘You Think Oil Companies Don’t Have Enough Money to Drill?’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has another Fox News reporter to spend time educating.
Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich pushed the far right-wing cable channel’s pro-oil and gas messaging, tossing up illogical schemes she believes the Biden administration should create to lower gas prices and end the purchase of Russian oil.
Despite Fox News being a promoter of American capitalism to the exclusion of social policies the conservative cable entertainment channel also has a habit of creating the false narrative that Democratic presidents control the price of gas at the pump.
Heinrich asked Psaki why the White House isn’t increasing domestic energy production – something it does not control.
Psaki was prepared with a fact-based response.
“Well, there are 9000 approved oil leases that the oil companies are not tapping into currently. So I would ask them that question,” Psaki replied.
“Is there nothing that the administration can do to get those providers back to pre-pandemic levels?” Heinrich asked.
“Do you think the oil companies don’t have enough money to drill on the places that have been pre-approved?” Psaki responded. “I would point that question to them and we can talk about it more tomorrow when you learn more.”
Heinrich wasn’t ready to stop asking illogical questions.
“Do you think that opening the Keystone pipeline and having more energy-friendly policies might do that?” she asked.
“The Keystone pipeline has never been operational,” Psaki informed Heinrich. “It would take years for that to have any impact. I know a number of members of Congress have suggested that but that is a proposed solution that has no relationship or would have no impact on what the problem is.”
(The company that owns the Keystone XL pipeline abandoned plans for it in June of last year.)
Heinrich continued, asking, “you’re saying we should just continue to buy Russian oil?”
“Well, again, Jackie, I think you’re familiar with a number of steps. we’ve taken: a historic release from this strategic petroleum reserve,” she began before Heinrich interrupted her.
“As long as we’re buying Russian oil though, are we financing the war?” Heinrich said a moment later.
“Well, Jackie, again, it’s only about 10% of what we’re importing. I’ve not made any announcement about any decision on that front. But our objective here and our focus is making sure that any step we take maximizes the impact on President Putin and minimizes it on the American people and anyone who’s calling for an end to the carve-out should be clear that that would raise prices.”
Watch:
Asked if steps were being considered to boost US oil production, Psaki says, “You think the oil companies don’t have enough money to drill on the places that have been pre-approved?…I would point that question to them and we can talk about it more tomorrow when you learn more.” pic.twitter.com/0LtadaIuhQ
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 3, 2022
