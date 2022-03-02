'CHARM OFFENSIVE TO SANITIZE HIS REPUTATION'
‘Trump’s Enabler-in-Chief’: Scathing Review Slams Bill Barr for ‘Reputation Make-Over’ Memoir
Bill Barr‘s new book comes out next week and one former federal prosecutor just penned a damning review charging the Trump Attorney General’s memoir is “the latest front in his charm offensive to sanitize his reputation.” In fact, the review is titled, “Bill Barr’s New Book: More Reputation Make-over Than Truth.”
Barr is “distancing himself from Trump now, but as AG, Barr empowered Trump and worked hard to get him re-elected. The damage Barr did can’t be minimized by a memoir,” writes attorney Dennis Aftergut at Justia. Aftergut in December co-wrote a New York Times guest essay with Laurence Tribe and Donald Ayer titled “Will Donald Trump Get Away With Inciting an Insurrection?”
Afterrgut notes that Barr’s memoir “reportedly says that Trump was ‘off the rails‘ and showed he had ‘neither the temperament nor persuasive powers to provide the kind of positive leadership that is needed,’ so the Republican party should move on.”
Barr is quoted as writing, “We need leaders . . . who can frame . . . an uplifting vision.” And then there’s this telling sentence: “[T]he pandemic threw into bold relief Trump’s deficiencies as leader — showcasing his failings, not his strengths.”
Remember that Trump began to “showcase” his leadership “failings” fighting Covid in February 2020, when he told the nation that infections would soon be “close to zero” and that Covid “would disappear” in April.
And he points to Barr’s “Barr’s March 2019 Mueller investigation whitewash, which salvaged, in whole or in part, the presidency of someone Barr now calls an ‘incorrigible‘ narcissist. Two federal judges described Barr’s Mueller Report presentation as ‘distorted‘ and ‘misleading.’ Those are jurists’ polite terms for someone not telling the truth.”
Aftergut compares multiple examples of Barr’s actions with Barr’s own words, exposing his hypocrisy. He concludes, “it’s hard to ignore his actions as Trump’s Enabler-in-Chief.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘Vindicated’: Right Leaning Politico Praises ‘Uniquely Suited’ Biden and His International Leadership in Rare Move
- ANALYSIS2 days ago
After Taking Heat for Praising Putin, Fox Segments Have Gone to Openly Calling for His Assassination
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
Watch How Tucker Carlson on Fox News Makes the Outrageously False Claim That His Own Words Aren’t Being Used by Russia
- 'READ YOUR BIBLE'2 days ago
Watch: Pat Robertson Declares Putin Is Being ‘Compelled by God’ to Invade Ukraine
- CRIME23 hours ago
Former Federal Prosecutor Calls on Manhattan DA to Resign Over Reports He Quashed Trump Fraud Case
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘Putin’s Favorite Senator’ Ron Johnson Scorched for Claiming Dems Weakened Ukraine by Impeaching Trump: ‘FBI Warned You’
- 'MURDER AND NOTHING ELSE'2 days ago
‘Going Really Badly for Russia’: International Criminal Court Opens War Crimes Investigation Over Attack on Ukraine
- News1 day ago
‘Erratic and Irrational’ Putin Expressing ‘Extreme Anger’ — and His Mental State Has US Intel Worried: Report