Prosecutors Now Have a ‘Road Map’ to Prosecute Trump for January 6: Legal Experts
Two of America’s most prominent good-government legal scholars explained how officials investigating former President Donald Trump now have a “road map” to follow.
Ambassador Norman Eisen, who served as Obama’s “ethics czar” and counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment, wrote a powerful new analysis with Fred Wertheimer, the founder of the pro-voting group Democracy 21.
“The resignation of two Manhattan prosecutors for their boss’s failure to charge former President Donald Trump over potential financial crimes last month has reignited debate over whether he will ever be held accountable for his alleged misdeeds,” the two wrote for CNN. “Thankfully, Judge David Carter’s decision on Monday, finding Trump ‘more likely than not’ committed crimes, sets out a road map for finally imposing consequences for the big lie. It does so by tackling the thorniest legal issues regarding Trump, his enablers and the events in and around January 6, 2021 – and showing how they can be addressed by prosecutors.”
Both authors have decades of experience as attorneys practicing public policy law and focused on the question of Trump’s intent.
“Carter applies precedent to show that ‘a person does not need to know their actions are wrong to break the law.’ Trump exceeded this threshold because he likely knew that right-wing lawyer John Eastman’s plan to throw out electoral votes was illegal. Carter cites the January 6 House select committee’s carefully compiled evidence that Trump was advised publicly and privately numerous times that there was absolutely no evidence of significant electoral fraud,” the wrote. “As the opinion notes, Trump’s calls to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he famously asked the secretary to ‘give (him) a break’ and ‘find 11,780 votes’ (one vote more than Biden’s margin of victory in that state) reveal the former President’s goal: not to undertake any legitimate investigation, but simply to overturn the election. This is strong evidence of a ‘corrupt mindset,’ and it leads Carter to an eminently simple conclusion: ‘(t)he illegality of the plan was obvious.’”
Beyond that, there may be a broader conspiracy to defraud the United States.
“The possible implications for the rest of Trump’s enablers are obvious. Eastman is certainly not the only person alleged to have participated in calls or meetings relating to overturning the election. Tremors must have gone down the spines of former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and many more who were allegedly part of such conversations,” they explained. “Hopefully, all will use the road map the judge has provided and do something about the underlying offenses. That matters for the sake of holding Trump and his enablers accountable, for stopping the ongoing big lie crime spree of the MAGA faction of the GOP and for protecting our democracy itself.”
Trump’s Jan. 6 plot was a coup in a search of a legal theory.
As I explain w/ @FredWertheimer, this week’s big ruling provided a roadmap for how federal & state authorities can overcome key obstacles & hold Trump accountable @CNNOpinion.https://t.co/G47kvILuSg
— Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) March 30, 2022
New Developments in Florida Court Filings ‘Not Good for Gaetz’: Former Federal Prosecutor
On Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance flagged a court order sealing a status report in the case of a disgraced Florida tax official, Joel Greenberg — and she said it potentially spells trouble for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a Trump ally and associate of Greenberg’s.
The decision means that Greenberg, who pleaded guilty to numerous charges last year including child sex trafficking, is likely continuing to provide useful information to prosecutors as a cooperating witness, she argued.
This can mean other things, but most often, it means work with a cooperating witness is proceeding & it is productive. Not good for Gaetz. https://t.co/0eukUfaySm
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 29, 2022
Gaetz is under a monthslong federal investigation for allegations that he transported a teenage girl across state lines to perform sex acts. Greenberg has reportedly told prosecutors he was the one who introduced her to Gaetz, and that the two of them paid or otherwise compensated other women for sex. Investigators have also reportedly looked into whether Gaetz paid any of the women using illegal drugs or funds from his federal campaign account, all of which could theoretically increase his legal liability.
For his part, Gaetz has denied all of the allegations against him and claimed he is a victim of a political hit job, even trying to connect it to the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump, whom he claims was also falsely accused. But other reports have indicated his longtime allies are “quietly isolating” Gaetz in anticipation of the investigation reaching its conclusion.
‘Name Names’: House Freedom Caucus Chair Demands Cawthorn Reveal Who Invited Him to Coke-Fueled Orgy Parties
The chairman of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus is demanding U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) back up his incendiary charges that several members of Congress invited him to alleged orgies where they would do “key bumps” of cocaine.
Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) (photo), who has been asked by the January 6 Committee to testify but has refused, told Politico’s Olivia Beavers, “I think it is important, if you’re going to say something like that, to name some names.”
Tuesday Beavers also reported that House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had wanted to speak with Cawthorn about the allegations – not to start any type of investigation, but because some Republicans said they were “upset” Cawthorn made the claim.
Perry and McCarthy are not the only ones angered about Cawthorn’s charges.
“You should have to name names if you are going to go make those kinds of brush stroke accusations and impugn the character of people in this institution or … anybody else in this town,” an unnamed House Republican, told Beavers.
Last week Cawthorn told the “Warrior Poet Society” podcast that, Beavers writes, “he received invitations along the lines of “‘hey, we’re going to have kind of a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come’.”
“What did you just ask me to come to?” Cawthorn said. “And then you realize they are asking you to come to an orgy.”
Trump Could Be Arrested or Indicted Based on Evidence in Judge’s Ruling: Former Federal Prosecutor
A former federal prosecutor who served for more than 24 years in the District of Columbia’s U.S. Attorney’s Office says Donald Trump could be arrested or indicted on just the evidence included in Monday’s bombshell legal ruling by U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter.
“Judge Carter’s finding by a preponderance of the evidence [which says] more likely than not that Trump committed felony offenses is a HIGHER evidentiary standard than the one needed to arrest/indict Trump for his crimes, which requires only probable cause,” writes Glenn Kirschner, who is now an NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst and host of “Justice Matters” podcast.
Judge Carter on Monday wrote: “Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021.” In response, legal experts are calling his ruling “striking,” “massive,” “monumental,” and “historic.”
“Dr. Eastman and President Trump launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election,” Carter also wrote, calling it “an action unprecedented in American history. Their campaign was not confined to the ivory tower—it was a coup in search of a legal theory. The plan spurred violent attacks on the seat of our nation’s government, led to the deaths of several law enforcement officers, and deepened public distrust in our political process.”
Kirschner, whose total federal prosecutorial experience spans 30 years, adds he will be discussing the ruling in his next podcast.
