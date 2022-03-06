News
‘Never Spent a Night in There’: Questions Raised About Mark Meadows Using a Mobile Home as His Voting Address
According to an investigative piece by the New Yorker’s Charles Bethea, former Donald Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is using a mobile home where it appears he has never stayed in his native North Carolina as his voting address.
As Bethea notes, Meadows and his wife sold their home in North Carolina in late March of 2020 and have been living in a condo they own in Virginia, near Washington, D.C. and never bought a new place in his home state.
According to the report, “But, as the summer passed and the election neared, Meadows had not yet purchased a new residence in what had been his home state. On September 19th, about three weeks before North Carolina’s voter-registration deadline for the general election, Meadows filed his paperwork. On a line that asked for his residential address—’where you physically live,’ the form instructs—Meadows wrote down the address of a fourteen-by-sixty-two-foot mobile home in Scaly Mountain. He listed his move-in date for this address as the following day, September 20th.”
However, as the report continues, there appears to be no evidence that Meadows owns the mobile home or has ever made an appearance there.
“Meadows does not own this property and never has. It is not clear that he has ever spent a single night there. (He did not respond to a request for comment.) The previous owner, who asked that we not use her name, now lives in Florida,” Bethea wrote before quoting her describing it as “just a summer home.”
“She only rented it out twice, she told me. The first renter, she said, was Debbie Meadows, who, according to the former owner, reserved the house for two months at some point within the past few years—she couldn’t remember exactly when—but only spent one or two nights there,” the New Yorker report continues. “The Meadowses’ kids had visited the place, too, she said. The former owner was in Florida at the time, but her neighbors, the Talleys, whom she described as friends of the Meadowses’, debriefed her later. As for Mark Meadows, she said, ‘He did not come. He’s never spent a night in there.'”
Writing, “Did Meadows potentially commit voter fraud by listing the Scaly Mountain address on his registration form? It’s a federal crime to provide false information to register to vote in a federal election,” Bethea questioned Melanie D. Thibault, the director of Macon County’s Board of Elections about Meadows’ voter registration form only for her to say, “I’m kind of dumbfounded, to be honest with you.”
“I looked up this Mcconnell Road, which is in Scaly Mountain, and I found out that it was a dive trailer in the middle of nowhere, which I do not see him or his wife staying in,” she added.
‘Iron Firewall’: Russians Can Now Be Jailed for Calling War ‘War’ as Putin Cancels Facebook in Fascist Blow to Free Speech
Vladimir Putin is surging forward with his illegal war against the sovereign nation of Ukraine, and now the Russian Federation President is expanding his war to include his own citizens. Putin may not be shelling Moscow or Saint Petersburg but he is imposing fascist and draconian policies on Russians.
As of Saturday, anyone who publicly calls Putin’s war on Ukraine a “war” can be jailed for up to 15 years, The New York Times reports. The new law, passed by the Russian Parliament Friday, applies to not only news articles and broadcast news but even social media.
President Putin is assisting citizens tempted to not use the Kremlin’s mandatory phrasing, “special military operation” when referring to his war of choice against Ukraine on social media by banning Facebook, a social media platform with an estimated reach of 61 million people in Russia.
“Announcements that the law was coming had already pushed Russian independent media outlets to shut down in recent days, and more followed on Friday,” The Times notes.
Echoing Cold War sentiment, Bloomberg Opinion columnist Parmy Olson is calling it an “Iron firewall.”
Reports from credible sources say Twitter is also now blocked inside Russia:
‼️Twitter is now completely blocked in Russia, reports @mediazzzona, (citing @globalchecknet). https://t.co/ZIlqHohxvf pic.twitter.com/ArF9qoKRe7
— Eilish Hart (@EilishHart) March 4, 2022
Meanwhile, the Times adds: Putin has “blocked access inside Russia to the websites of major Russian-language outlets that are based outside the country,” and “Russia’s last major independent newspaper, Novaya Gazeta, said on Twitter that it was deleting its war content.”
Last year Novaya Gazeta’s editor, Dmitry Muratov, and another journalist won the Nobel Peace Prize for “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”
Some technology analysts say Putin won’t stop at Facebook:
With Putin willing to block Facebook and Twitter, he will go after YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and other apps. He will cut off Russians from being able to see the truth and completely control the flow of information online.
— Justen (@JustenCharters) March 4, 2022
Student Organizer of Statewide Protest Against Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Suspended for Handing Out Pride Flags: Report
Jack Petocz, the student who organized a statewide school walkout and protest against Florida Republicans’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill has been suspended indefinitely, reportedly for handing out pride flags, which he says school administrators confiscated.
Thousands of students in at least 20 schools across the state participated in the protest Thursday, including about 400 to 500 at Petocz’s Flagler Palm Coast High School, where he is a junior.
Petocz had worked with school administrators who initially supported his plan to hold a short walk out but Petocz says hours before the protest was to begin Flagler Palm Coast High School Principal Greg Schwarz called it off, local news outlet FlaglerLive reports. Petocz believes one school board member he has clashed with in the past, who was seen walking around the school Wednesday with Principal Schwarz may have ordered the protest to be canceled.
“Petocz was suspended after the protest because he distributed pride flags after being told not to,” FlaglerLive reports.
Petocz is taking on the administration’s actions.
“Today, I led a planned and preapproved rally at Flagler Palm Coast High School in my home state of Florida in opposition to the homophobic and discriminatory legislation being pushed by Governor DeSantis and the Florida State Legislature,” Petocz says in a statement. “Over 500 students from my school joined thousands of other concerned youth statewide to demonstrate their constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and freedom to protest. Students waved pride flags and stood together, showing the politicians peddling bigotry that we will not be silenced. We made our plea to those actively targeting us, the same people who pledged to protect and empower all Floridians.”
“Although the school administration had initially approved the rally and expressed support for students’ civil liberties, their demeanor and tone drastically shifted as the rally progressed. Administrators began confiscating pride flags and attempted to remove them from campus. As the leader of the rally and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I encouraged my fellow students not to give in to the school’s unconstitutional seizure of our pride flags, but instead to continue demonstrating our pride in a peaceful manner,” Petocz says.
“After the rally, I was informed that I had been indefinitely suspended. School administrators allowed me to collect my things and then escorted me off-campus.”
RELATED –
‘We Say Gay’: Thousands of Students Across Florida Walk Out to Protest DeSantis-Backed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill
“I am proud of who I am and I am proud of all of those protesting these regressive bills. We must let our politicians know that no matter how hard they try, they cannot suppress our identities or silence our voices. Gen-Z will not stand idly by as our rights are stripped from us. It is now up to you to decide which side of history you will be on, the side that empowers us or the side that seeks to erase us.”
Florida’s first LGBTQ Latino state lawmaker weighed in:
#DontSayGay has not even passed the Florida Senate and students are being suspended indefinitely for handing out pride flags in protest of the bill. 🏳️🌈 🏳️⚧️ #DeSantis has truly turned Florida into an anti-gay hellhole. 😡 https://t.co/j7MDkElxgo
— Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) March 3, 2022
In a disturbing revelation school board attorney Kristry Gavin reportedly told FlaglerLive, “I’m sorry he believes … he should be permitted to have the gay pride flag, the rainbow flag or whatever, but when it carries a connotation of political a statement, it’s no longer [permissible.]”
There is a Change.org petition to have Petocz’s suspension rescinded. It has received over 1700 signatures in just hours.
Mask Meltdown: DeSantis Berates High School Students as ‘Ridiculous’ for Choosing to Wear Face Coverings – ‘Take Them Off’
Governor Ron DeSantis was happy to use high school students as his backdrop on Wednesday when he announced his $20 million cybersecurity education program but lost his cool when several of them made the personal choice to protect themselves and others by wearing masks while in a high COVID transmission risk county.
“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off,” said the anti-mask anti-vaxx Florida Republican governor, ignoring CDC guidelines, at a press conference at the University of South Florida.
“Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater,” DeSantis, clearly angered, continued. “So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”
On Friday the CDC announced individuals in low and medium-risk counties no longer have to wear face coverings. About 30 percent of Americans, those who are in high transmission risk areas still need to wear masks.
The University of South Florida is in Tampa, part of Hillsborough County, which the CDC still considers high risk:
DeSantis also was likely not aware of the personal health status of the students he called “ridiculous.” CDC advises those who are immunocompromised should continue to wear masks.
NEW: @GovRonDeSantis annoyed with USF students—
“You do not have to wear those masks. Please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve gotta stop with this Covid theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”https://t.co/7j1Pb2hV53 @WFLA pic.twitter.com/ZIOyTHLOh3
— Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) March 2, 2022
This article has been updated to note the students at the University of South Florida were high school students, not college students.
