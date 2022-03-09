News
‘It’s Not Actually Debatable — Look It Up’: Obama Official Schools Fox News Host Over Keystone Pipeline Claims
On Fox News Wednesday, former White House economic adviser Robert Wolf smacked down anchor Sandra Smith’s claims about the Keystone XL Pipeline, a controversial and canceled infrastructure project to deliver Canadian oil to U.S. ports that Republicans have taken to claiming is the reason the U.S. doesn’t have enough oil — even though the U.S. is the world’s largest oil producer and there is already another network of pipelines that runs from the same oilfields to Texas.
Wolf in particular pointed out another glaring flaw in the claim that this particular pipeline extension was at all necessary for U.S. oil supply.
“I think XL is off the table,” said Wolf. “And let’s recall a few things. One, it’s the worst type of oil you can have, it’s tar sands going from Alberta to the Gulf of Mexico. It wasn’t really going to change anything to do with our oil supply. It was to export from the Gulf of Mexico.”
“Hmmm,” said Smith. “That’s debatable.”
“It’s not actually debatable,” said Wolf. “It has nothing to do with oilfields, it’s a pipeline and it was going to end at the Gulf of Mexico. That’s a fact, you should look it up. And with respect to President Trump … only 10 percent of it was even done under his four years.”
Former Obama economic adviser Robert Wolf: “[Keystone XL] wasn’t really going to change anything to do with our oil supply. It was to export from the Gulf of Mexico.”
Fox anchor Sandra Smith: “Hmmm, that’s debatable.”
Wolf: “It’s not actually debatable.” pic.twitter.com/BgTQTvHCNa
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 9, 2022
‘Children Are Under the Wreckage’: Zelenskyy Denounces Russian ‘Direct Strike’ on Ukrainian Maternity Hospital (Video)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is accusing Russia of launching a “direct strike” on a Ukrainian maternity hospital in a video he posted to social media denouncing the “atrocity.” Multiple news outlets and even foreign leaders are confirming the attack.
“Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital” in Mariupol, the Ukrainian President said on Twitter. “People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity!”
As usual, he did not reserve his anger just for Russia or its President, Vladimir Putin, but demanded the rest of the world come to Ukraine’s aid, including initiating a no-fly zone over his country.
“How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity.”
Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity. pic.twitter.com/FoaNdbKH5k
— ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022
“The destruction is enormous,” the city council of Mariupol said, CNN reports. “The building of the medical facility where the children were treated recently is completely destroyed. Information on casualties is being clarified,” the council added.
CNN adds a “city administration building and a university in Mariupol” were also bombed.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded to the bombing:
There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenceless.
The UK is exploring more support for Ukraine to defend against airstrikes and we will hold Putin to account for his terrible crimes. #PutinMustFail https://t.co/JBuvB78HVC
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 9, 2022
CNN adds that the “World Health Organization (WHO) has verified 18 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine so far, Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.”
Texas Students Push Back Against Book Bans for Censoring LGBTQ, Racial Justice Issues
"Texas students push back against book bans for censoring LGBTQ, racial justice issues" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
For high school senior Gabrielle Izu, Texas’ public school book bans feel personal.
The books Texas is targeting — mainly novels that focus on discussions of race, sexual orientation and gender identity — tell the tale of Izu’s past and future. The 17-year-old high school student is Asian American, Black and Hispanic and bisexual, and she hates to see her identities or her peers’ censored.
“I ignored [my sexuality] for a really long time. And I think that as a young girl, if a book showed me that this is a life that could be lived, I could have had a lot more peace and coming to terms with bisexuality,” said Izu, who attends James E. Taylor High School in the Katy Independent School District near Houston.
Here and there, Texas students are forming their own book clubs to read what adults want banned. Books like Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Ashley Hope Perez’s “Out of Darkness” and Carmen Maria Machado’s “In the Dream House.” Books that, until last fall, were easy to find and access.
In Katy ISD, students have distributed hundreds of novels challenged by adults in Texas. They’re getting the books free of charge from a political advocacy organization and publishers. And Leander ISD near Austin, students are coming together in a banned-book club to discuss those books. Some students are starting to attend school board meetings to fight for the freedom to choose what to read.
More than a hundred Katy ISD students of a variety of ages, races and gender identities met after school to discuss the bans and pick up contested novels. Among the books they’re reading is Kalynn Bayron’s “Cinderella is Dead,” a novel that follows a queer, Black teenager’s coming-of-age story. Izu, who saw herself reflected in the book, said her heart broke when Texas schools targeted it for a ban.
“It felt like my identity was seen as dangerous because of the banning of a story like that. What about my story? Am I seen as a bad influence?” Izu said. “Am I seen as something that should be shamed?”
Students in the banned-book club often discuss how each book introduces them to new perspectives or historical events. Credit: Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune
Texas parents and politicians say they are protecting students with book bans. Many students, including Cameron Samuels, a senior at Seven Lakes High School in Katy ISD, aren’t buying it.
“It’s clear that these books address issues of race and LGBTQ identities, and that is the exact reason that certain people are seeking to remove these books from libraries and prohibit students from accessing them,” said Samuels, who helped with distribution efforts. “And these policies have dire consequences for us because they keep us struggling with our queer identities.”
Katy ISD students showed strong support at the events, Samuels said. But not all parents are happy, and some have even tried to enter the school to disturb student discussions on Texas’ book bans, they said.
“As far as I have seen, parents have been the center focus of the movement to ban books and remove them from libraries, where students have been at the forefront of advocating for having access to these books,” Samuels said.
Books on race are also targeted, especially after Texas lawmakers passed a social studies law to target what they referred to as critical race theory, though the law does not specifically mention it. Critical race theory is a university-level discipline that considers how racism is embedded in policies and systems. The new law states that a teacher “may not be compelled to discuss a widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs” in public schools. While this law primarily applies to social studies curriculum, some are also trying to apply it to any book found in a school library.
Katy ISD removed, temporarily, Jerry Craft’s “New Kid,” which explores how more subtle or indirect discrimination impacts Black students in a mostly white school. The school district took the action after a parents claimed the book presented harmful content about critical race theory.
The district returned “New Kid” to shelves last semester, but Samuels said only students in fifth grade and up are permitted to check it out.
Samuels, who is nonbinary, said the novel comforted them, as they have often felt isolated as one of the few students at their school who use they/them pronouns.
“I have often felt alone and have experienced microaggressions,” Samuels said. “There’s no reason that addressing these issues should be something that students are prevented from doing or prohibited from learning about.”
Katy ISD does not allow students to distribute books the district banned. Samuels said it feels condescending that those in power decide what students can and cannot read.
“As students, we must take ownership of our education and not let others decide for us which resources we can access and which topics we can learn about,” they said.
At a recent Katy ISD school board meeting, students packed the room to call for the district to return books to libraries. Samuels and other students plan to continue to protest book bans at a Capitol rally on March 12.
“This is censorship. This is bad,” Izu said. “This is condemning things that shouldn’t be condemned.”
Book bans exploded across the state and country during this school year. In October, state Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, called on schools to disclose whether any of about 850 book titles were in their libraries. He said books “that might make students feel discomfort” should also be identified.
Weeks later, Gov. Greg Abbott asked the Texas Education Agency to investigate the availability of “pornographic” books at school libraries.
Maghan Sadeghi, a James E. Taylor High School senior who is working with book distribution efforts, said Abbott’s statement sounds “like a bunch of ignorance.” She notes that her AP literature class requires many readings that reference sex. In “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” it is suggested on several occasions that staff rape patients. In “Hamlet,” sex before marriage is compared to a worm invading a flower before it blooms.
“They’re OK with heterosexual scenes, heterosexual ideas. But the second something turns slightly, slightly queer, slightly homosexual, it discomforts them. It’s the same thing with [people of color] viewpoints,” Sadeghi said. “??Why do we have to remove books about Black people and Asian Americans simply for the sake of white people’s comfort?”
In Leander ISD, students gather together every two weeks to answer a similar question: Should this book be banned?
Vandegrift High School sophomores Ella Scott and Alyssa Hoy created the school’s banned-book club after looking at the list of books their district aimed to ban last year. The district would remove some of their favorite books from classroom libraries, and as a result, the students began having discussions about decisions they felt the district made without them.
“I loved ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’” Scott said, referring to Atwood’s novel about a totalitarian society that forces fertile women to be raped so they can carry to term the offspring of elite couples. It’s now one of the restricted books in her school. “I love that book. Forever. It’s one of my favorites. Seeing it on the list was definitely disorienting.”
Leander ISD has so far removed the physical copies of 11 book titles from classroom libraries, but nine of those still reside in the school’s main and digital libraries, according to Matt Mitchell, Leander ISD’s communications coordinator.
During study hall, dozens of students from all grades meet to discuss one of the banned books’ plot and purpose, as well as who should have access to its storylines. So far, they generally agree the banned books furthered their education and should be freely accessible in the classroom.
Often, the students discuss how each book introduces to them new perspectives or even historical events.
Pérez’s now-banned novel “Out of Darkness” follows a love affair between Naomi, a Mexican American high school senior, and Wash, a Black teenager, in the days before the 1937 gas explosion at the New London school, still one of the worst national disasters in history. Many book club students were unaware of this tragic event in the East Texas town of New London.
“These are very powerful stories,” Hoy said. “Most of the time, those tough decisions and tough scenes are reasons why they are so powerful and so meaningful to so many people.”
Last semester, the club had members purchase their books. Recently, the club set up an Amazon wish list to fund book purchases. In 24 hours, donated funds paid for the group’s books. Hoy said the community has supported the club through the semester.
“Eventually, we hope our club won’t be necessary,” Scott said. “We just hope that our voices and our opinions will be considered.”
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/03/07/texas-students-banned-books-protest-clubs/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy.
Image, top, by clemsonunivlibrary via Flickr and a CC license
William Barr ‘Had a Running Joke’ About Trump’s Links to Russia
Former attorney general William Barr thought of the “Russiagate” investigation as something of a joke.
A federal judge sharply criticized Barr’s handling of the report issued by special counsel Robert Mueller at the conclusion of an investigation into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, but the former attorney general told NPR that he and other senior administration officials thought the probe was a laughing matter.
“We had this running joke that, whenever the president was chewing out Mike [Pompeo] about something in a private Oval Office meeting, all Mike had to do was mention Russiagate or something like that,” Barr said, “and the president would, you know, take it and run for quite a while, he’d rant.”
“He wouldn’t remember what he was angry at Pompeo about,” Barr added.
READ: Bill Barr ripped by legal expert for continuing to ‘lie’ about Robert Mueller findings on Trump
Barr, who is promoting his new memoir “One Damn Thing After Another,” claims he advised the former president not to obsess over his personal grievances.
“At one point, I said to the president: ‘You know, Mr. President, you’re like a bull in a bull ring and your adversaries have your number. They know how to get under your skin, and all they have to do is wave a red flag over here and you go charging and attack it,'” Barr said, “and I said, at the end of the day, you’re going to be in the middle of the ring sweating and someone’s going to come and put a sword through your head.”
“He didn’t think much of that metaphor,” Barr added.
