News
‘We Followed No Rules’ in ‘Crazy and Strange’ Trump White House: Former Press Secretary
Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” on Friday morning to talk about reports of Donald Trump destroying documents — including reportedly flushing some down the toilet — former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham explained that there were few rules when she worked there.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar, Grisham alternately called the former president “paranoid” and “strange” in his habits.
“You know, I wasn’t surprised when I saw the report,” she told the CNN hosts. “I think what’s important is this is another example of a White House and an administration that we had no rules, we followed no rules. Obviously, with this, I do think it should be looked into. But there’s going to be a lot that goes into it. They may have been marked top secret but had the president declassify them, who packed them, what was the intent there? Was everything really returned? I think the point is, I know people are talking about, you know, should he get in trouble legally for this?”
READ: Trump should be indicted for at least six crimes and banned from politics: legal experts
Asked, “Was it a nervous tic or because he wanted them out of circulation?” she replied, “I don’t know the answer to that to be honest with you. I always thought it was a nervous tic. It was — he always tore everything up,” before later adding, “I saw him put some of the torn up pieces inside his jacket pocket and I thought, huh, wonder why that’s going in his pocket rather than on the floor? There weren’t alarm bells for me at the time because I was so used to seeing it. but I distinctly remember wondering why they went in his pocket? Maybe to be flushed in a toilet later.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘One Step Closer to a Jail Cell’: Fmr. Federal Prosecutor Says Peter Navarro’s MSNBC Interview Went ‘Very Badly’ for Him
Former top Trump White House aide Peter Navarro, who was subpoenaed by the House January 6 Committee this week, once again sat down with MSNBC’s Ari Melber and once again, according to at least one legal expert, did not do himself any favors.
Former state and federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski, a former Republican who served in and resigned from the DeSantis administration, posted a clip from Melber’s show “The Beat.”
Filipkowski says: “Every time Peter Navarro talks about [January 6], he gets one step closer to a jail cell. This went very, very, very, badly for him, and big kudos to Ari for a brilliant job!”
Every time Peter Navarro talks about J6, he gets one step closer to a jail cell. This went very, very, very, badly for him, and big kudos to Ari for a brilliant job! pic.twitter.com/bKD8cHiFxj
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 10, 2022
News
‘This Story Is Fairly Shocking’: WaPo Reporter Breaks Down Latest ‘Bonkers’ Reports on Trump’s Final Days as President
A Michigan prosecutor revealed that Rudy Giuliani and other Donald Trump allies asked him to seize his county’s voting machines and hand them over, and a Washington Post reporter explained how the new revelation fits into the final days of his presidency.
Antrim County prosecutor James Rossiter told the newspaper that Giuliani and others called him around Nov. 20, 2020, and pressed him to hand over the voting machines so they could be examined for fraud, as part of an ongoing scheme to undo Trump’s loss in Michigan, and journalist Jackie Alemany explained the significance of her colleagues’ findings to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“Well, it’s amazing, first of all, we are continuing to find so much new information that has yet to be uncovered, which is exactly what the Jan. 6 committee is doing,” Alemany said. “But this story especially is just fairly shocking because it shows them actually trying to implement some of their plans that we’ve seen sketched out in executive orders to seize voting machines. Here is a situation where they dialed in on a specific county and found a reason to do so despite it being obviously quite unconstitutional.”
“Even in the conversations I’ve had just in the past few months there are still a lot of people involved with this effort who believed that these voting machines needed to be seized to be protected so they could prove fraud,” she added. “These people are true believers.”
READ: Trump is in trouble — and even his few remaining ‘enabler’ lawyers are facing sanctions: legal experts
That revelation came the same day the New York Times revealed that some of the presidential records found stashed at Mar-A-Lago may have contained classified documents, in possible violations of the law, and Alemany said a series of remarks Trump made about Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified material were particularly damning.
“That’s why those clips that were just played are so important for everyone to remember, especially when this investigation might potentially lead to whether or not this was negligence or actually intentional behavior,” Alemany said. “But it is clear that the former president knew exactly what was wrong with doing these things. He called up Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton on ripping up documents, taking classified information, accepting gifts, mischaracterizations because he knew it was politically damaging and gave the appearance of being corrupt. That’s what I think ultimately the DOJ is going to have to do if they decide ultimately to investigate the 15 boxes taken from Mar-A-Lago, which is what the archives has asked them to do according to our reporting yesterday.”
News
National Archives Asks DOJ to Investigate Trump Handling of White House Records
The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has requested the Dept. of Justice investigate Donald Trump’s handling of presidential records after it was forced to travel to Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Florida home, to retrieve 15 boxes of documents and other items that belong to the federal government.
“Archives officials suspected Trump had possibly violated laws concerning the handling of government documents — including those that might be considered classified — and reached out to the Justice Department,” The Washington Post reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
Trump, as numerous stories have noted, had a habit of ripping up papers, including important government documents and other items required by law to be retained and handed over to the National Archives.
The Post’s sources “said the discussions about the matter remained preliminary, and it was not yet clear whether the Justice Department would investigate. The department also might be interested in merely reclaiming classified materials.”
Despite having reclaimed 15 cartons, more is still missing. Trump’s aides reportedly are searching for the items.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘It’s Called Eugenics’: GOP Congressman Blasted for ‘Obscene’ Minimizing of COVID Deaths of Children
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
School Board Candidate Who Screamed LGBT Flags Are ‘Indoctrination’ and BLM Is ‘Marxist’ Wins Plurality of Votes
- AND MAYBE TRUMP TOO3 days ago
Madison Cawthorn Is Having a Bad Week
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
Neo-Nazi-Quoting GOP Congressman Mocked for Latest COVID Attack: ‘Dumbest Tweet of the Day’
- CRIME22 hours ago
Trump Claims He Was ‘Under No Obligation’ to Return 15 Boxes of Documents – Despite Federal Law
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Watch: MAGA GOP Candidate Tells Diamond and Silk Mask Mandates Are ‘Indoctrinating’ Kids to Become Nazi Stormtroopers
- News1 day ago
‘This Story Is Fairly Shocking’: WaPo Reporter Breaks Down Latest ‘Bonkers’ Reports on Trump’s Final Days as President
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Congressman ‘Softening the Ground’ About Investigation Blows Up Over Police Incident – From 3 Months Ago: Report