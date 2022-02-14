News
Trump Thinks Jared Kushner Is ‘The Smartest Guy I’ve Ever Seen in My Life’: New Book
Donald Trump praised his son-in-law for his brilliance according to a forthcoming book by two New York Times journalists.
Yahoo! Sports columnist Charles Robinson obtained excerpts of sports-related anecdotes in the book by This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.
Trump praised Kushner’s intelligence while discussing Ivanka Trump having dated NFL legend Tom Brady, who went on to marry supermodel Gisele Bündchen.
The book reported, “Jared, Trump told a friend at his Virginia golf course, was ‘the smartest guy I’ve ever seen in my life. … Can’t throw a football ten yards, and Ivanka coulda married Tom Brady,’ Trump said, according to the friend. ‘But he’s a great kid, he’s got my back.'”
Trump Suggests Clinton Campaign Staffers Should Be Put to Death — and Demands ‘Reparations’
Former president Donald Trump issued a statement Saturday suggesting that unnamed members of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign staff should be put to death.
“The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia,” Trump said in the statement from his Save America PAC. “This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution. In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death. In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this.”
Trump was responding to allegations put forth by Durham in a court filing this week.
“Lawyers for the Clinton campaign paid a technology company to ‘infiltrate’ servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House, in order to establish an ‘inference’ and “narrative’ to bring to government agencies linking Donald Trump to Russia, a filing from Special Counsel John Durham says,” Fox News reported Saturday. “Durham filed a motion on Feb. 11 focused on potential conflicts of interest related to the representation of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who has been charged with making a false statement to a federal agent. Sussman has pleaded not guilty.”
FFS… pic.twitter.com/hcLiYdSbOd
— digby (@digby56) February 13, 2022
Trump Memoir Panned as the Product of a ‘Wandering Mind’ Consumed With ‘Self-Sabotaging Bitterness’
Donald Trump shouldn’t expect a bump in sales of his “Our Journey Together” memoir that he is currently hawking in emails and at his rallies after Washington Post book critic Ron Charles took a torch to it in a recent book review.
According to Charles, the “$74.99, plus shipping” coffee table book published by Winning Team Publishing, run by Don Trump Jr and former campaign aide Sergio Gor, was supposed to have been available for Christmas but was delayed and no one really missed anything important.
As he notes, it loaded with photos from Trump’s only term as president with some highlighted by his “Sharpie scrawl” for captions. It is also loaded with bitter recriminations and ugly comments lodged against his enemies, real and perceived.
Pointing out, “It’s remarkable how effectively this presentation captures Trump’s wandering mind and self-sabotaging bitterness,” Charles notes that a picture of Trump with the late Senator John McCain (R-AZ) and his wife Cindy is accompanied by a caption reading, “John McCain visited me in the White House, asking for a job for his wife. I am smiling, but I didn’t like him even a little bit.”
RELATED: Melania Trump being investigated for skirting charity laws in Florida: report
Under a photo of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Trump, wrote, “Mark Zuckerberg would come to the White House and kiss my ass,” while a photo of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) negotiating with the former president led Trump to write, “f—ing CRAZY – hence the name Crazy Nancy!”
According to Charles, “In short, this is a memoir spun from the thin gruel of musty propaganda and cherished grudges. Turning these pages is like watching an old man dust his Hummel figurines and whine about the neighbors.”
“Appropriately, his nominations of Supreme Court justices are highlighted, but for some reason, the book includes four pages of Japanese sumo wrestlers, a nod to Trump bankrolling the United States President’s Cup, awarded to ‘the number one sumo wrestler in the world,'” the critic reported. “The omissions elsewhere are breathtaking. Trump says little about his two impeachments, except for a photo of him holding up a copy of The Washington Post with the headline ‘Trump acquitted.’ The deaths of 400,000 Americans from covid during his administration goes unmentioned, aside from noting that he enjoyed ‘a quick recovery’ after he caught the virus.”
“What’s most striking, though, is the book’s sterility, its determined lack of intimacy. Although many photos feature his family, the majority of pictures appear to have been drawn from official ceremonies, public appearances and work duties,” Charles observed. “Only a handful of photos across more than 300 pages show Trump without a tie. He notes a celebration of his birthday by showing a full-page photo of the official dinner menu. Trump closes the book with three double-spreads in a row of large crowds of fans. The last photo is a close-up of Trump alone, looking solemnly to the side. Then there’s a Sharpie note: ‘America, our journey continues. Together we will take our country back. We will WIN!'”
You can read his whole review here.
‘We Followed No Rules’ in ‘Crazy and Strange’ Trump White House: Former Press Secretary
Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” on Friday morning to talk about reports of Donald Trump destroying documents — including reportedly flushing some down the toilet — former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham explained that there were few rules when she worked there.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar, Grisham alternately called the former president “paranoid” and “strange” in his habits.
“You know, I wasn’t surprised when I saw the report,” she told the CNN hosts. “I think what’s important is this is another example of a White House and an administration that we had no rules, we followed no rules. Obviously, with this, I do think it should be looked into. But there’s going to be a lot that goes into it. They may have been marked top secret but had the president declassify them, who packed them, what was the intent there? Was everything really returned? I think the point is, I know people are talking about, you know, should he get in trouble legally for this?”
READ: Trump should be indicted for at least six crimes and banned from politics: legal experts
Asked, “Was it a nervous tic or because he wanted them out of circulation?” she replied, “I don’t know the answer to that to be honest with you. I always thought it was a nervous tic. It was — he always tore everything up,” before later adding, “I saw him put some of the torn up pieces inside his jacket pocket and I thought, huh, wonder why that’s going in his pocket rather than on the floor? There weren’t alarm bells for me at the time because I was so used to seeing it. but I distinctly remember wondering why they went in his pocket? Maybe to be flushed in a toilet later.”
