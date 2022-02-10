News
‘This Story Is Fairly Shocking’: WaPo Reporter Breaks Down Latest ‘Bonkers’ Reports on Trump’s Final Days as President
A Michigan prosecutor revealed that Rudy Giuliani and other Donald Trump allies asked him to seize his county’s voting machines and hand them over, and a Washington Post reporter explained how the new revelation fits into the final days of his presidency.
Antrim County prosecutor James Rossiter told the newspaper that Giuliani and others called him around Nov. 20, 2020, and pressed him to hand over the voting machines so they could be examined for fraud, as part of an ongoing scheme to undo Trump’s loss in Michigan, and journalist Jackie Alemany explained the significance of her colleagues’ findings to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“Well, it’s amazing, first of all, we are continuing to find so much new information that has yet to be uncovered, which is exactly what the Jan. 6 committee is doing,” Alemany said. “But this story especially is just fairly shocking because it shows them actually trying to implement some of their plans that we’ve seen sketched out in executive orders to seize voting machines. Here is a situation where they dialed in on a specific county and found a reason to do so despite it being obviously quite unconstitutional.”
“Even in the conversations I’ve had just in the past few months there are still a lot of people involved with this effort who believed that these voting machines needed to be seized to be protected so they could prove fraud,” she added. “These people are true believers.”
Trump is in trouble — and even his few remaining 'enabler' lawyers are facing sanctions: legal experts
That revelation came the same day the New York Times revealed that some of the presidential records found stashed at Mar-A-Lago may have contained classified documents, in possible violations of the law, and Alemany said a series of remarks Trump made about Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified material were particularly damning.
“That’s why those clips that were just played are so important for everyone to remember, especially when this investigation might potentially lead to whether or not this was negligence or actually intentional behavior,” Alemany said. “But it is clear that the former president knew exactly what was wrong with doing these things. He called up Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton on ripping up documents, taking classified information, accepting gifts, mischaracterizations because he knew it was politically damaging and gave the appearance of being corrupt. That’s what I think ultimately the DOJ is going to have to do if they decide ultimately to investigate the 15 boxes taken from Mar-A-Lago, which is what the archives has asked them to do according to our reporting yesterday.”
National Archives Asks DOJ to Investigate Trump Handling of White House Records
The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has requested the Dept. of Justice investigate Donald Trump’s handling of presidential records after it was forced to travel to Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Florida home, to retrieve 15 boxes of documents and other items that belong to the federal government.
“Archives officials suspected Trump had possibly violated laws concerning the handling of government documents — including those that might be considered classified — and reached out to the Justice Department,” The Washington Post reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
Trump, as numerous stories have noted, had a habit of ripping up papers, including important government documents and other items required by law to be retained and handed over to the National Archives.
The Post’s sources “said the discussions about the matter remained preliminary, and it was not yet clear whether the Justice Department would investigate. The department also might be interested in merely reclaiming classified materials.”
Despite having reclaimed 15 cartons, more is still missing. Trump’s aides reportedly are searching for the items.
Psaki Schools Reporters Asking if CDC Will Look ‘Irrelevant’ if It Does Not Loosen Mask Guidance
2777 Americans died on Tuesday but several states, including those run by Democratic governors, are ending mask mandates despite the rates of death being just as high as they were one year ago when vaccines had just started being rolled out.
On Wednesday several White House reporters pushed the false implication that the CDC should take anti-maskers’ talking points into account when deciding what mask guidance should be. In other words, these reporters, including from mainstream media outlets, are suggesting science should not determine administration policy.
One asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki if the administration will look “out of touch” if CDC does not change mask guidance.
Another asked if the CDC would look “irrelevant” if it does not drop guidance advising masks should continue to be used.
“Does the CDC run the risk of becoming irrelevant in the minds of many Americans given that their states are moving along ahead without them?” she asked.
Psaki pushed back, bringing in a much-needed dose of reality:
“I don’t think the federal experts on health and medical advice should be irrelevant to Americans at a time that we’re still facing a pandemic.”
Asked if CDC runs risk of becoming "irrelevant," as states start to lift mask mandates, Jen Psaki says:
"I don't think the federal experts on health and medical advice should be 'irrelevant' to Americans at a time that we're still facing a pandemic."pic.twitter.com/4ZgWbgIlu7
— David Badash (@davidbadash) February 9, 2022
New Report Adds Fresh Mystery to Melania Trump’s Recent NFT Auction
On Tuesday, Vice reported on a bizarre series of transactions surrounding the auction for former First Lady Melania Trump’s nonfungible token (NFT) artwork that appear to indicate Melania Trump’s own office was the source of the cryptocurrency that was paid out to purchase the NFT.
NFTs are blockchain-backed pieces of digital artwork that are held and exchanged for vast sums of money. Melania Trump’s auction was billed as being a charity event — but the money trail, which can be easily tracked due to how cryptocurrency is structured, is peculiar.
“After the auction’s conclusion, The New York Times ran a piecedescribing the sale as attracting a few bids all around 1,800 SOL, ultimately ending with somebody purchasing the NFT for 1,800 SOL worth $170,000 at the time (now $200,000), a price far below the figure touted by the auction’s press release and which the paper described as ‘deflated results’ due to a wider crash in the price of cryptocurrencies,” reported Jordan Pearson. “Now, according to Solana blockchain records reviewed by Motherboard and shared with an independent researcher, we know who bought the NFT collection: Melania Trump herself, or at least, whoever set up the auction for her.”
Michigan MAGA protesters embrace 'terrorist' label — and turn on 'coward' GOP co-chair
“Without getting too bogged down in eye-glazing detail (that will come later), it went like this,” said the report. “The auction winner’s address was funded with 1,800 SOL on January 25, which came from an address (let’s call it Address X) that was itself funded by the address that created Melania’s NFT. After the auction, the NFT creator address sent 180,000 SOL back to Address X which converted it into USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. In other words: The winner of Melania Trump’s NFT got the money from none other than the creator of the NFT itself, and an address linked to the NFT creator got the money back.”
Asked for comment, Melania Trump’s office did not give any details, saying simply, “The transaction was facilitated on behalf of a third-party buyer.”
One possible explanation, noted the report, is that because the crypto market crashed, all the bids in SOL weren’t as high as expected, so Melania’s office found a winner who gave a non-crypto offer and converted the money to crypto for the purpose of the transaction.
“However, even in this scenario it’s not clear why this middle wallet was needed, versus the NFT creator address sending the funds straight to the winner and back again,” noted the report.
