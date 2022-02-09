'EVERY SOUP NEEDS ITS NUTS'
‘Soup Nazi’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Railing Against Pelosi’s ‘Gazpacho’ Police: ‘That’s Cold’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is being widely mocked after mispronouncing “Gestapo” and criticizing “Nancy Pelosi’s Gazpacho Police.”
Just to clear things up, @RepMTG
Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup
Gestapo: Nazi Germany's secret police pic.twitter.com/T9q76r706G
— The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 9, 2022
Here are some of the hilarious responses:
New: House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is railing against Pelosi’s “gazpacho police” — intending to refer to the Nazi Gestapo, itself a nonsense comparison, but instead referring to a cold tomato soup.
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) February 9, 2022
Gazpacho police. I cannot stand how stupid these people are. https://t.co/xdCVGxWvsy
— Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) February 9, 2022
I do believe we can all agree to defund the Gazpacho police. Let’s heal. https://t.co/vIHcqJh73j
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) February 9, 2022
That's cold.https://t.co/6Sj4VHzv3O
— OverwhelmingEvidenceOfHat (@Popehat) February 9, 2022
The Soup Nazi!
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 9, 2022
Wait, gulag …or goulash?
Better check with the gazpacho police. https://t.co/dtayuLL6Hk
— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) February 9, 2022
"Gazpacho police"!!! LOL!!! Coming next: "The Bouillabassi Stasi"! https://t.co/SRXg3Ii2hM
— Robert A George (@RobGeorge) February 9, 2022
BREAKING: "The Hamburgler has been arrested by the Gazpacho Police and thrown into a Goulash."
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 9, 2022
I just don't get why Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks she has anything to fear from the Gazpacho Police. After all, every soup needs its nuts.
— Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 9, 2022
