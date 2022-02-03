News
Pence Aides Won’t Discuss Direct Conversations With Trump With Jan. 6 Committee: Report
While aides to former Vice President Mike Pence have been broadly cooperating with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, it seems there’s one topic they will not discuss.
CNN reports that the cooperating Pence aides are not divulging the contents of direct conversations they had with former President Donald Trump, as Trump’s lawyers have warned them that revealing such conversations could violate executive privilege.
In particular, the committee ran into this wall while interviewing Pence aides Marc Short and Greg Jacob, whom CNN describes as “crucial” witnesses to the pressure campaign to get Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“The parameters set in the interviews are the latest indication that Trump still seeks to keep secret his actions in the White House up to and on January 6, 2021 — and reveal some details about exactly how his legal team is trying to do that,” writes CNN. “Specifically, Trump’s team is invoking the presidential communications privilege that protects from disclosure communications with the president directly so that there can be candor in executive branch decision-making.”
Nonetheless, CNN’s sources say that the aides have been forthcoming when describing conversations they had with Pence, and overall have been much more willing to talk with the committee than many Trump loyalists.
News
‘Déjà Vu All Over Again’: Despite Gov. Abbott’s Promises 70,000 Now Without Power in Texas as Winter Storm Hits
70,000 electric customers in Texas are without power once again after a winter storm hit the Lone Star state, despite Republican Governor Greg Abbott‘s promise after last year’s massive outage that reportedly killed about 700 people, that the lights would stay on this winter.
Certified Broadcast Meteorologist for Fox San Antonio and NBC San Antonio, Brad Sowder posted a photo of some of the damage from the storm:
Ice storm in San Antonio is pulling down fences at Top Golf. More than 70,000 customers without power in Texas most in Sa. pic.twitter.com/6fzwxNSdUj
— Brad Sowder (@TheBradSowder) February 3, 2022
Austin, Texas NPR affiliate KUT on Tuesday reported how Abbott was preemptively breaking his promise: “Gov. Abbott promised last fall that ‘the lights will stay on.’ Now he says there’s no guarantee.”
“I can guarantee the lights will stay on,” he said in an interview with Fox 7’s Rudy Koski in November.
Apparently not, Texans are learning today.
“It’s a little traumatic. It’s like last year. Déjà vu all over again,” Angelica Carlin told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times as she “stood in line at an Austin H-E-B on Wednesday night with bags of dog food and water bottles in her cart.”
Carlin lost power for three days during last year’s massive power outage. “She remembers lying in bed crying and seeing steam from her breath — inside her home.”
Many Texans believe state lawmakers did not require all the necessary infrastructure improvements to guard against a repeat of the widespread blackouts, when millions went without power and at least 246 people died.
Also on Tuesday, Abbott was bragging that “Energy is the centerpiece of the Texas economy.”
Energy is the centerpiece of the Texas economy.
Whether it’s oil, natural gas, chemical products, or the pipelines that carry them, Texas is THE energy state.
I’m proud to have the support of energy groups from across the state.
Thank you for joining me today in Midland. pic.twitter.com/sFMI3v419u
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 2, 2022
This was Abbott on Wednesday:
Elon Musk may not have been invited to the White House, but he has been in the Governor’s Office at the Texas Capitol.
And now, Tesla’s headquarters are in Texas too. pic.twitter.com/w8EhO4RJPw
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 3, 2022
The Dallas Morning News reports “All indications are that the Texas power grid is meeting demand so far as Gov. Greg Abbott and state officials managing Texas’s emergency response to the winter storm are updating residents on the impact from the ongoing winter storm Thursday.”
There is “plenty of power available,” Abbott said in a briefing.
This was the response from one Texan:
Nothing snarkey to say here. But because our Gov. cares more about Tesla than Texans freezing, here is a list of warming stations per county. This has been continuously update by a Texan fighting for Texanshttps://t.co/UW79JST5Rq
— Phil in Austin (@pjcanzy77) February 3, 2022
News
Trump ‘Seriously Considered’ Blanket Pardons for All Jan. 6 Attack Participants Before He Left White House: Report
When Donald Trump all but promised to pardon everyone involved in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at a Texas rally Saturday night if he gets re-elected he wasn’t pulling the idea out of thin air. In fact, as President, Donald Trump repeatedly investigated the idea, including discussing issuing a pre-emptive blanket pardon for what are now nearly 800 people who so far have been charged, so they “would never have to testify or be deposed.”
“Do you think I should pardon them? Do you think it’s a good idea? Do you think I have the power to do it?” Trump reportedly asked one adviser several times during his final weeks in the White House, Politico reports.
Another adviser also discussed the blanket pardon idea with Trump:
“Is it everybody that had a Trump sign or everybody who walked into the Capitol” who could be pardoned? Trump asked, according to that adviser. “He said, ‘Some people think I should pardon them.’ He thought if he could do it, these people would never have to testify or be deposed.”
On Saturday in Texas Trump told supporters, “If I run and I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly.”
“And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons, because they are being treated so unfairly,” he claimed, falsely.
Related: Trump Is ‘Absolutely’ Engaging in Witness Tampering: Jan. 6 Committee Member
Trump doubled down this week on Newsmax, saying if re-elected he would “absolutely” pardon them.
Trump: I would absolutely give them a pardon if things don’t work out fairly pic.twitter.com/JeTXJadoQY
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 2, 2022
News
Roy Moore Loses His Defamation Lawsuit Against Accuser
Former Senate candidate and judge Roy Moore lost his defamation lawsuit against a woman who accused him of touching her when she was 14. Moore, who has long denied the accusations, lost the suit, but so did his accuser who said that he defamed her after the accusations.
The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the Alabama jury decided against both sides in an “emotionally charged trial.”
“Leigh Corfman detailed her allegations in a 2017 Washington Post report, describing how in 1979, Moore, then a 32-year-old assistant district attorney, had touched her over her bra and underpants and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear,” the report recalled.
Corfman filed the suit in 2018 after Moore attacked her for coming forward about her experience. Moore claimed at the time that the story was only an attack to bring him down in the election. He testified that the accusations were “purely political.”
Both Moore and Corfman took the stand but the jury still refused to find for either. Moore was seeking substantial monetary damages, but Corfman was only seeking a ruling that she was defamed.
After Corfman came forward others also surfaced talking about Moore, saying that he had pursued them when they were young teens.
“I never knew Ms. Corfman,” Moore claimed when testifying. “I never knew her, never took her to my home, she was never in my car. I didn’t telephone her. … I don’t know her.”
Corfman said that she had no reason to lie about Moore.
