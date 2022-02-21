Connect with us

'WHAT ELSE DO YOU CALL IT?'

Foreign Affairs Experts Say Putin Has Launched an ‘Invasion’ of Ukraine: ‘This Means War’

Monday afternoon to worldwide shock and condemnation President Vladimir Putin officially ordered Russian troops to cross the border and invade Ukraine. The Russian president claimed these two “separatist” areas part of Russia and falsely claimed Ukraine itself is not a legitimate country.

“Putin excoriated Ukraine’s leaders In his television address, questioned their legitimacy and called the country ‘a colony with puppets at its helm’ where Russian speakers were oppressed,” The Washington Post reports.

The former U.S, Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, announced on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” Monday night that he fully expects Putin to continue the invasion.

“What else do you call it but an invasion?” McFaul asked. “Russia invaded Ukraine today. Let me be more precise: Putin made the orders to invade Ukraine today.”

“It doesn’t mean that there’s not a bigger invasion planned, and I fully expect that there is a bigger invasion to come.”

“I want to be crystal clear, this was an invasion of Ukraine again today. It’s not a ‘peacekeeping’ operation,” McFaul added.

Russian media analyst and Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis summed up Putin’s actions in just three words: “This means war.”

U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA), who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was asked on CNN if Putin moving forces into Ukraine amounts to an “invasion.” He replied, “Yes it does.”

Former Acting Secretary of the Army under President Bill Clinton, Mike Walker, says “Britain prepares Russia sanctions, says Putin has broken international law” citing a Reuters report.

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman called on the Biden administration to impose sanctions.

CBS News journalists pointed out that “Russia’s Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, told @margbrennan @FaceTheNation on Sunday that Russia is ‘NOT trying to take any territory of foreign countries,'” with Brennan suggesting how clearly false that was.

 

