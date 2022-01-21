‘Why Is That So Hard to Answer?’: GOP Candidate Squirms as CNN Host Forces Him to Admit Trump Lost

A Republican congressional candidate from Alaska finally conceded that former president Donald Trump lost the 2020 election on Friday — but not until after being asked the question no fewer than four times by CNN host Alisyn Camerota.

Camerota was following up on a story about another candidate for Alaska’s only House seat, Greg Brelsford, who recently left the GOP to become an Independent, citing “attacks on democracy.”

On Friday, she interviewed GOP candidate Randy Purham.

“So you heard one of your opponents, who was saying that basically he’s tired of all the re-litigating of Donald Trump’s election loss,” Camerota told Purham. “Are you one of the Republicans he was speaking of who believes Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 presidential election?”

“I’m not going to say that he did not lose, but we realize there are some irregularities with the election,” Purham responded, before Camerota cut him off.

READ MORE: Typo-filled Trump voting machine order likely written by one of his ‘lunatic friends’: legal expert

“Just to be clear, do you think he lost?” the host said.

“Marginally,” Purham responded.

“But you believe that Donald Trump lost the election, and Joe Biden is the rightful president of the United States?”

“To a degree,” Purham said.

“Why is that so hard to answer?” Camerota asked.

“It’s not hard to answer,” Purham responded. “There’s a lot of issues that we’ve seen with the election, and we see how things are turning out right now with this administration, so —”

“But that’s different, Mr. Purham,” Camerota said, again cutting him off. “That’s different if you don’t like certain policies in the administration, it’s different than whether or not you can say definitively that Donald Trump lost and Joe Biden won.”

“I can, and I have,” Durham said, finally appearing to acknowledge Trump’s defeat.

Watch below.