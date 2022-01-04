Watch: Psaki Expertly Unleashes on Trump for ‘Subverting Our Constitution’ and ‘Defending a Mob’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday unleashed a lengthy list of charges against Donald Trump, the former U.S. president who orchestrated the January 6 insurrection in a desperate attempt to stay in power despite losing in a free and fair election.

Asked by a reporter why President Joe Biden refrains from “condemning ex-President Trump personally,” and if Biden thinks Trump “is acting normally, or does he think he’s a threat to democracy?”

Psaki did not hold back.

“You know,” Psaki responded, apparently grateful for the question. “I have to say, I don’t think we’ve held back on this front. I mean, President Trump’s role in subverting our constitution, attempting to block the peaceful transfer of power, and defending a mob that attacked our capital and law enforcement has been well documented.”

She also added that on Thursday President Biden will give a speech on the January 6 insurrection.

“It’s something obviously the President spoke about in terms of that being one of the worst days in our democracy, and he’ll speak to, as I noted a little bit earlier, he’ll speak to the historical significance of January 6, what it means for the country one year later, the importance of the peaceful transfer of power – which obviously the prior administration and the prior President weren’t a part of,” Psaki declared. “And, but I think there’s a larger message here to the country about who we are and who we need to be moving forward.”

Asked if President Biden considers “ex President Trump to be a threat to democracy?” Psaki would only say, “I think he’s spoken to this in the past.”

