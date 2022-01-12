Trump Spews Conspiracy Theories and Lies in Off-the-Wall Interview – Then Disappears After Reporter Tells Him the Truth

Donald Trump is still doing interviews but the only media outlets that tend to invite him are far right wing networks and small conservative sites. But NPR invited the disgraced former president on and after spewing election lies and conspiracy theories for nine minutes Trump disappeared after the reporter confronted him with the truth.

Near what should have been just the middle of a scheduled 15-minute interview (full transcript here), Trump spun facts into falsehoods, falsely framing himself as the most unfairly treated person in America.

“I think you’ll agree — no sitting president has ever gotten the number of votes that I got. No sitting president has ever gotten –,” Trump told NPR’s Steve Inskeep in the taped interview that aired Wednesday morning.

“Lot of votes. That’s true. In — lot of — lot of — you –,” Inskeep tried to reply.

“No sitting president. Do you — I — nobody believes. You think Biden got 80 million votes? Because I don’t believe it,” Trump whined.

“It’s true — it’s true that you got more than any sitting president in the election you’ve disputed,” Inskeep said, trying to not appear too confrontational.

“You mean he got them sitting in his basement. He got 80 — how come he couldn’t — then how come Biden –” Trump sputtered.

“If I can, Mr. President, Mr. President,” Inskeep said deferentially, trying to move the interview forward.

“Let me ask you this question. How come Biden couldn’t attract 20 people for a crowd?” Trump lied. “How come when he went to speak in different locations, nobody came to watch, but all of a sudden he got 80 million votes? Nobody believes that, Steve. Nobody believes that.”

“If you’ll forgive me,” Inskeep, unable to maintain a false diplomacy and confronting Trump, replied: “maybe because the election was about you.”

In less than 60-seconds, Trump had disappeared. Gone.

Inskeep on social media teasing out the interview Tuesday night wrote: