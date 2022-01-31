News
Trump ‘Doesn’t Care Anymore’ and Is in ‘Burn It All Down Mode’: Maggie Haberman
Donald Trump wants to “burn it all down” as he is fixated on multiple investigations into his company and the Jan. 6 efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a Pulitzer Prize-winning CNN political analyst explained on Monday.
“We begin this hour with the former president, his weekend of lies and reckless promises and the debate between Republicans who adore him and Republicans who abhor him,” CNN’s John King said. “At a Texas rally, Donald Trump talked of a comeback. His list included talk of pardoning those convicted of attacking the Capitol and the country on Jan. 6th last year. Then last night, Trump issued a statement the Jan. 6th committee will take as a confession, the former president says it is unfortunate that Mike Pence didn’t overturn the 2020 election.”
For analysis, King interviewed New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
“You tweeted last night that Trump was saying the quiet out loud when he issued this statement,” King said. “But what did that tell you about Donald Trump’s mindset and thinking at this juncture?”
WATCH: ‘We are going to win by killing people’: Morning Joe warns that ‘fascist’ Trump made his plans clear
“He’s in, John, burn it all down mode and has been for some time,” Haberman replied.
“It raises questions for me, candidly, about the vetting process around these statements going out because that was a jarring statement, I think not just for the Jan. 6th committee, but probably for lawyers involved in the civil suits against Donald Trump related to the riot of the Capitol on Jan. 6th,” she warned.
“So you take all of that together and you see the portrait of somebody who really doesn’t care anymore and wants to put it all on his terms and who knows he can keep pushing the bounds and there basically so far — other than losing the election, which is not nothing, but other than losing the election — there haven’t been that many penalties,” she explained.
Watch:
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
‘This Is Incredibly Dangerous’: CNN Panel Stunned by Trump’s New Call for Protests if He’s Prosecuted
Reacting to some of the statements Donald Trump made at a rally in Conroe, Texas on Saturday night, where he called on his fans to launch protests if he is prosecuted, a CNN panel raised the red flag and warned it looked like he was encouraging another Jan 6th riot.
Joining hosts Christi Paul and Boris Sanchez, CNN’s Brian Stelter said the former president left no doubt that he intends to run for president again in 2024 — regardless of being the subject of multiple civil and criminal investigations.
The three grew visibly concerned after watching a clip of the former president stating, “If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protest we have ever had in Washington DC, in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt,” before the cheering Texas crowd.
“He’s directly challenging the rule of law, a legitimate investigation and emboldening the very people who tried to undo the results of the 2020 election,” host Sanchez remarked before adding, “This is incredibly dangerous.”
RELATED: ‘Endless word salad’: Trump critics pile on his ‘desperately deranged’ Texas rally speech
“It’s January 5th all over again,” Stelter replied. “Remember January 5th when Trump was telling his fans to come to the capital for a Save America rally? He wasn’t telling them to go up to the Capitol [building] and try to attack lawmakers, he was just telling them to come to a protest. That’s exactly where we are again now.”
“What happened in 2020, 2021 was a slow-motion coup, now we have this slow-motion erosion of the rule of law,” he continued. “If you say to yourself, ‘well, he is out of office, he is a loser, it doesn’t matter,’ I’ll tell you why it does matter. His speeches are live on Newsmax and other channels and they reach millions of people. Last week — two weekends ago –when they aired one of these rallies, it was the highest-rated program on cable that day, on cable news. There is an audience for this, not as big as it used to be, but there is a base that wants to hear this from Trump, that wants to be animated and that may listen to him that say ‘If I’m wronged, protest for me.’ In Trump-speak that means if they find me guilty or if they find any evidence — that’s what he means and he’s already saying it every day. Seems to me it’s January 5th all over again.”
Watch below:
Biden Smacks Down Racist Comments From Mississippi Senator Claiming a Black Judge Couldn’t Be Qualified
President Joe Biden went after Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) after racist comments alleging that a Black female justice couldn’t possibly be qualified to be on the Supreme Court, the Washington Post cited.
“The irony is that the Supreme Court is at the very same time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota,” said Wicker, who represents a state with a strong Black population in his state. “The majority of the court may be saying writ large that it’s unconstitutional. We’ll see how that irony works out, will probably not get a single Republican vote.”
Biden’s decision to nominate a Black female justice has triggered Republicans, and many have responded with the presumption that such a nominee couldn’t have the experience necessary. Instead, Biden is considering several highly qualified Black women with extensive experience.
Biden’s White House snapped at Wicker in a statement from spokesman Andrew Bates, who explained elevating a Black women to the Supreme Court “is in line with the best traditions of both parties and our nation.” He noted that President Reagan had pledged during his campaign to send the first woman to the court, saying that it “symbolized” the American ideal “that permits persons of any sex, age, or race, from every section and every walk of life to aspire and achieve in a manner never before even dreamed about in human history.”
As several activists pointed out this week, former President Ronald Reagan promised to put a woman on the court in 1980 and was heralded for the decision. Former President Donald Trump made the same promise after the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.
“We hope Senator Wicker will give President Biden’s nominee the same consideration he gave to then-Judge Barrett,” Bates said.
Cops Called After COVID-Positive Palin’s Dinner Partner Allegedly Accosts Photographer
Sarah Palin, who is unvaccinated and recently tested positive for COVID-19 three times, was caught dining out in New York City Wednesday evening. A credentialed news photographer was reportedly accosted after he asked her dining companions if they were “concerned” the Republican former governor “tested positive for COVID.”
One man stood up, walked over to the photographer, and according to the website Upper East Site, “roughed up a news photographer filming them dining outdoors.”
Palin, who is in NYC for her defamation case against The New York Times, waved at the photographer, but one of her dinner companions got up and repeatedly asked the journalist, “Are you looking for trouble?” as the video below shows.
“Are you going to hurt –?” the photographer replied, but then the camera shakes as if it had been knocked down, and the video ends.
Related: Sarah Palin Proudly Declares Herself a ‘White Common Sense Conservative’ – and Unvaccinated
“The unidentified, large man dining with Palin grabbed the victim’s fingers with both hands, wrenching and twisting them down, slamming the camera to the concrete, the photographer told Upper East Site.”
Police were called and an assault report was filed, Upper East Site reports.
Looks like Sarah Palin’s dinner date wasn’t happy about being filmed. pic.twitter.com/sM8JSBSIZJ
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 28, 2022
Read the entire story here.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
