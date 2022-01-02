'PERMANENTLY SUSPENDED'
‘She’s Not Coming Back’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Permanent Twitter Ban After 5 Covid-19 Strikes
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) may be permanently banned from Twitter after reportedly getting her fifth strike from the social media platform.
Greene’s account was suspended on Sunday after she tweeted an attack on Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX). In the tweet, she slammed Crenshaw for pressing for more Covid-19 testing centers.
But soon after the tweet, Twitter suspended Greene’s account. None of her tweets were available after the suspension.
This is reportedly Greene’s fifth strike on the social media platform, which would make her eligible for a permanent ban from Twitter.
Twitter confirmed the ban to New York Times reporter Davey Alba.
“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our Covid-19 misinformation policy,” a Twitter spokesperson said.
“She’s not coming back,” Alba concluded.
Twitter confirms to me that Marjorie Taylor Greene has gotten up to 5 strikes on its Covid-19 misinformation policy. She’s not coming back. pic.twitter.com/tSlBtMFmGB
— Davey Alba (@daveyalba) January 2, 2022
