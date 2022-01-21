News
Revealed: GOP Officials Made Damning Admissions Before Signing Forged Election Documents
Some of the Republican officials who signed phony electoral certificates made damning admissions to a reporter in the days after Donald Trump lost the presidential election.
The House select committee is investigating efforts by state-level Republicans, overseen by Rudy Giuliani and other Trump campaign officials, to send “alternate” slates of electors to Congress, and those GOP officials told Politico’s Kyle Cheney they understood what they were doing was probably against the law.
“What I might want to do can be completely different from what we are legally capable of doing, does that make sense?” Michigan GOP elector Meshawn Maddock told Cheney by email in November 2020.
However, Maddock — who’s now co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party — ultimately joined other Michigan Republicans who signed the unofficial certificates, and a Georgia elector also suggested that she knew the scheme was sketchy.
READ: Republican who signed forged 2020 certification ran Russian-style troll farm that paid teens to post pro-Trump propaganda
“Bahahaha you think I’m going to respond to you?” Georgia GOP elector Cathy Latham told Cheney by email in late 2020. “You don’t know GA law. Read the Constitution.”
However, when pressed, Latham admitted she would go along with the scheme.
“I am [a] Republican elector for Trump,” Latham said. “I serve at the pleasure of the President and the GAGOP. I will serve when called and directed to cast my vote for Trump.”
News
‘I Will Not Stand by Silently’: Sotomayor Blasts SCOTUS Conservatives Over Their Latest Attack on Abortion Rights
“The Court may look the other way, but I cannot.”
Justice Sonia Sotomayor expressed outrage at her conservative Supreme Court colleagues Thursday afternoon, after the six right wing jurists went one step further in attacking the constitutional guarantee of abortion.
Voting 6-3 against a women’s health care provider the Court denied a request by Texas Women’s Health, which provides abortion services, to change jurisdictions, which according to Justice Sotomayor the Court should have done.
“The lawsuit is now stalled with the Texas Supreme Court,” Rewire News reports.
Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern, a Supreme Court expert calls Sotomayor’s dissent “stunning.”
“This case is a disaster for the rule of law and a grave disservice to women in Texas, who have a right to control their own bodies,” Sotomayor writes. “I will not stand by silently as a State continues to nullify this constitutional guarantee. I dissent.”
She begins her dissent by explaining the case:
“It has been over four months since Texas Senate Bill 8 (S. B. 8) took effect. The law immediately devastated access to abortion care in Texas through a complicated private-bounty-hunter scheme that violates nearly 50 years of this Court’s precedents.”
“Today, for the fourth time, this Court declines to protect pregnant Texans from egregious violations of their constitutional rights. One month after directing that the petitioners’ suit could proceed in part, the Court countenances yet another violation of its own commands. Instead of stopping a Fifth Circuit panel from indulging Texas’ newest delay tactics, the Court allows the State yet again to extend the deprivation of the federal constitutional rights of its citizens through procedural manipulation. The Court may look the other way, but I cannot.”
In response the Guttmacher Institute, an organization focused on sexual and reproductive health and rights, accused the Supreme Court of “once again putting ideology over the rule of law.”
Image via Shutterstock
News
Ivanka Trump Responds to Committee’s Invite by Saying She Called for End to Violence – Leaves Out ‘Patriots’ Part
Ivanka Trump is responding to her invitation from the January 6 Committee by issuing a statement that is being seen suggesting she has no intention of accepting. Earlier Thursday the Committee sent the former First Daughter and White House senior advisor a lengthy 11-page letter asking for her voluntary cooperation.
A statement from her spokesperson given to CNN White House Correspondent Kate Bennett references a tweet posted by Ivanka Trump the day of the attack on the Capitol – a tweet she was forced to delete after massive outrage.
“As the Committee already knows, Ivanka did not speak at the January 6 rally,” the statement reads. “As she publicly stated at 3:15pm, ‘any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately.”
NEW: @IvankaTrump‘s spokesperson tells me Ivanka “just learned” of the 1/6 Committee’s invitation to appear before them, but from the response below, it sounds as though she isn’t planning to do so: pic.twitter.com/VXpUXDnEuP
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 20, 2022
But actually, Ivanka Trump called the insurrectionists “American Patriots,” as CNN reported that day:
Ivanka Trump addressed the rioters as “American Patriots” in a tweet, then deleted it https://t.co/lJvkzNsi1e pic.twitter.com/qSH3T9I5gc
— CNN (@CNN) January 6, 2021
News
‘The President Is Trying to Protect People From Death’: Psaki Schools Fox News Host Wanting a COVID ‘Off-Ramp’ From Biden
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave Fox News an interview Thursday morning, and was forced to explain to the conservative cable entertainment channel’s hosts the basics of the coronavirus pandemic.
Host Dana Perino asked if President Biden will provide “an off-ramp” from COVID for Americans – as if he has control over when the pandemic will end, especially as Fox News is among the greatest sources of vaccine disinformation. In fact, she complained that “a lot of unvaccinated feel like they’re being the scapegoats,” and “second-class citizens.”
After pointing to a relaxing of mandates in Israel, the UK, ands other parts of Europe Perino almost chastised President Biden for seeming “to be going in a different direction” by sending out masks (which is inaccurate) and tests.
“Can you envision – will the President provide America an off-ramp to COVID and especially for those, the unvaccinated, because the more we find out like from the CDC saying that it does – you are more protected if you already had the virus, even if you are unvaccinated, that just came out.”
Perino neglected to say that CDC also said the COVID vaccines provide greater protection than just recovering from COVID but remaining unvaccinated, but she did encourage vaccination.
“So I’m looking for a question or an answer on an off-ramp for Americans,” Perino pressed, “because a lot of unvaccinated feel like they’re being the scapegoats and second-class citizens, even though I want people to be vaccinated so that they’re protected.”
“Sure, well, first, let me say, 75% of the country is fully vaccinated,” Psaki replied. “All of those people did not vote for Joe Biden and certainly if they’re not all, Democrats, we know that mathematically.”
“What the President’s trying to do is protect the country and protect people from death,” Psaki continued, stressing the most basic information she could. “We also know in from the CDC and from our scientists that you’re 17 times more likely to be hospitalized and 20 times more likely to die if you are not vaccinated. So we’re trying to provide people accurate information. At the same time, Dana, I think you make a really important point. We don’t want to live like this. You heard the President say, we don’t want to live like this forever. We want to get back to a point where we’re not wearing masks, of course, where we’re not worried about our kids being in school,” she added.
Watch:
Fox News asks Jen Psaki if President Biden will "provide America an off-ramp to COVID," adding "a lot of unvaccinated feel like they're being the scapegoats and second-class citizens."pic.twitter.com/7b8gLFWPVD
— David Badash (@davidbadash) January 20, 2022
