'IMPOSSIBLE TO HAVE FAIR ELECTIONS GOING FORWARD'
McConnell So Terrified of Biden Voting Rights Legislation He Just Walked Away From Opportunity to Pass 20 GOP Bills
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell just walked away from an amazing opportunity. Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer offered the top Republican a two-for-twenty swap: kill the filibuster for two of President Joe Biden’s voting rights bills – which would also help Republican voters – in exchange for dropping the filibuster for 20 GOP bills.
“We Democrats aren’t afraid of these votes,” Leader Schumer said Monday night on the Senate floor, The Hill reports. “So what I proposed to the Republican leader is that the Senate hold up-or-down votes at a majority threshold on each of the Republicans bills he has outlined tonight as well as the [Democrats’] Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.”
Schumer is expected to force a vote on the two Democratic voting rights bills this week. Although they are expected to fail to meet the necessary 60-vote threshold to avoid the Jim Crow era filibuster, it will get Republicans on the record as being against voting rights.
But Schumer is also expected to “bring up changing the legislative filibuster by Jan. 17, bringing to a head months of behind-the-scenes negotiations among Democrats as they’ve tried to unify on rules changes,” The Hill adds.
Leader Schumer knocks McConnell: “The threats of voter suppression are not false. They are dangerous. The leader’s line of argument— the Republican leader’s line of argument is gaslighting, pure and simple.”
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 10, 2022
Mother Jones journalist and voting rights expert Ari Berman notes that there are still challenges on the Democratic side as well:
There was no supermajority requirement when Senate was created & 161 exceptions to filibuster between 1969-2014 https://t.co/RF63YbeZC9
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 10, 2022
“This week is one of most pivotal in history of American democracy,” Berman also warns. “If Dems don’t pass federal legislation now to stop voter suppression, extreme gerrymandering & election subversion, GOP will make it impossible to have fair elections going forward.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'THIS IS IMPORTANT'3 days ago
Legal Expert Makes Case for Congress to Bar Trump From Running Again in Case He’s Not Indicted
- 'ENGAGED IN INSURRECTION OR REBELLION'18 hours ago
Cawthorn Violated Constitution’s Ban on Insurrection – Ineligible to Run for Re-Election Voters’ Challenge Charges
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM21 hours ago
Jan. 6 Committee Turns Up Forged Documents Declaring Trump the Election Winner in Pivotal States: Report
- LOL2 days ago
Ron Johnson Tells Fox News Why He Lied About Term Limits to Run Again: ‘I’m Just One of Those Truth-Tellers’
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
AOC Announces Positive Coronavirus Test and Symptoms After Traveling to Florida
- 'YOU'RE GOING TO PRISON'19 hours ago
‘Dirty Traitor’ Jim Jordan Mocked for Refusing to Comply With Jan. 6 Committee – After Declaring ‘Nothing to Hide’
- URINE TROUBLE17 hours ago
‘I Drink My Own Urine!’: Anti-Vaxxer Declares God Has Made Pee a COVID Cure
- PREVENTING DEATH14 hours ago
Psaki Forced to Tell Doocy Difference Between Getting COVID and Getting Hospitalized on His First Day Back From COVID