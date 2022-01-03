News
Jan. 6 Panel Moving Closer to Establishing Trump’s State of Mind During Capitol Riot: Morning Joe Panelists
Congressional investigators are getting closer to building a case for Donald Trump’s state of mind during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to panelists on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed the House select committee has “firsthand testimony” that Ivanka Trump asked her father to call off his supporters from storming the U.S. Capitol, and chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) says the panel has “significant testimony” that the White House was asked to intervene, but the former president waited nearly three hours before half-heartedly urging the rioters to go home.
“Just think about this, his daughter Ivanka asked him twice to do something and intervene to stop the riots, Don Jr. sending frantic texts asking for somebody to do something to stop the riot,” said host Joe Scarborough. “Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans begging him to do anything to stop the violence. They thought their lives were in danger and, of course, several of them, including Kevin McCarthy, going on the House floor afterwards blaming Donald Trump for the violence.”
MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire said the situation revealed how hollowed out the White House staff was in the final days of Trump’s presidency, and he said the House panel was moving closer toward establishing evidence of the twice-impeached one-term president’s thoughts about the riot being carried out on his behalf.
READ: Donald Trump’s recent ‘erratic behavior’ has medical professionals questioning his mental health
“Let’s also recall when they finally were able to move the president to release a video he would push out in a tweet, he wouldn’t do that,” Lemire said. “He was indeed in that private dining room just off the Oval Office, he liked to brag about the ‘super Tivo’ setup he had and he was watching live footage and sort of cheering on the protesters. They finally got him outside to the Rose Garden to cut a few videos. The first three efforts, we’ve now learned, he didn’t really urge people to go home, he sort of saluted the protesters’ efforts at the Capitol. It took until, like, the fourth or fifth take before he finally told them to leave. He even, while doing so, said he loved them.”
“So we know the committee is also trying to get its hands on those first few cuts of the video, the unreleased versions, thinking it will also help build the case of the president’s state of mind on Jan. 6,” Lemire added.
Image via Shutterstock
News
Biden and Harris to Give Remarks at Capitol on Jan. 6 — as Trump Holds Mar-a-Lago Presser: Report
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will give remarks at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to commemorate the one year anniversary of Trump supporters storming the building while seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“President Biden and Vice President Harris will speak at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday to mark the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol,” Jennifer Epstein of Bloomberg News reported Sunday. The reporting was matched by Mike Memoli of NBC News.
Trump has previously announced he will mark the occasion with a Jan. 6 press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort. In the 14 months since the election, Trump has refused to concede that he lost and continues to push his “Big Lie” of election fraud that incited the insurrection.
NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake described it as “a split-screen day for a country divided.”
Meanwhile, a new CBS News poll shows two-thirds of Americans feel democracy in America is threatened.
ONE YEAR LATER: This week marks one year since the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and a new @CBSNews poll finds that most Americans fear something like what happened on January 6 could happen again. https://t.co/AKW3LbNhST pic.twitter.com/RGHj6gHQED
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 2, 2022
Image: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz via Flickr
News
‘Really Big Deal’: Reporter Warns Jan. 6 Committee Has Enough Info to ‘Incriminate’ Trump and His Sons
Speaking to MSNBC on Saturday, Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell warned that the coming weeks of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol would incriminate the White House.
He explained that over the past several weeks, more and more information had been submitted that will implicate former President Donald Trump and his staff.
The new year will bring open hearings to air live on television so Americans can understand the extent of the coordination between rally organizers, Republican officials in Congress and Trump campaign allies staged at the Willard Hotel.
“The Select Committee is unlikely, I think, to issue an interim report in the next few weeks and months, but what they are going to do is hold a series of televised public hearings where they want to show the American public what the committee has learned in its closed-door evidence gathering process to date,” said Lowell.
He went on to say that the committee has interviewed about 300 people and has obtained over 30,000 documents that include emails, text messages, and other bits of information to implicate those involved.
“Including, of course, Tump’s former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who turned over a series of really damning messages that seemed to incriminate the White House and Trump, and Trump’s sons, and Fox News hosts, and Republican members of Congress, so this is a really big deal,” Lowell continued. “And this is going to feature large in how the committee moves forward. They’re still going to be doing investigations and evidence gathering on the side, but I think they’re going to really ramp up the pace and try and share with the American people what they’ve learned to date.”
See the full interview in the video below:
News
Former Aide: Trump is Getting ‘Terrible Advice’ with Decision to Hold Jan. 6 Presser
Donald Trump is receiving “terrible advice” as he draws attention to the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, a former top aide explained on CNN on New Year’s Eve.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as Trump’s director of strategic communications, what role she expected Republicans to play.
“Well, it’s an interesting question because, keep in mind, the former president has also announced he’ll be hosting a press conference that day which, I think, if anything proves he’s still getting terrible advice from folks around him,” Griffin said. “This would be a wise day for him to stay silent, to let those who were victims on Capitol Hill talk about that very important and solemn day.”
“But I think instead you’ll hear a very sort of, you know, the tone from him that this was — reiterating the lies that the election was stolen, saying that those who are being tried for the insurrection are political prisoners,” she continued. “So it’s going to put Republicans on Capitol Hill in a very, a very tight position to be in. What side of this are they going to come down on?”
Watch:
