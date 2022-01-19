‘Incredibly Dumb’: Former Federal Prosecutor Mocks Eric Trump for Telling NY AG ‘We Are Prosecuting You’

Last week Eric Trump declared it was “unconstitutional” for the Attorney General of New York to sue Donald Trump. Overnight New York Attorney General Letitia James released a 115-page report – a legal filing – detailing “significant evidence” of possible fraud by the Trump Organization, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump.

Wednesday morning Eric Trump lashed out at the New York AG, telling Letitia James his family is “prosecuting” her, which is legally impossible. He posted a highly-edited video showing James on the campaign trail promising to investigate Donald Trump – a legitimate campaign pledge.

“Letitia you can not escape your own words,” Eric Trump posted to Twitter, along with the doctored video. “This is all window dressing for your abuse of office and ethical misconduct (which we are prosecuting you for) and northing [sic] more than a PR move to revive a political career after your gubernatorial disaster.”

James briefly ran for governor but pulled out, presumably to complete her investigation into the Trump Organization and Trump family.

Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski calls Eric Trump’s attack “incredibly dumb.”