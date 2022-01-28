Cops Called After COVID-Positive Palin’s Dinner Partner Allegedly Accosts Photographer

Sarah Palin, who is unvaccinated and recently tested positive for COVID-19 three times, was caught dining out in New York City Wednesday evening. A credentialed news photographer was reportedly accosted after he asked her dining companions if they were “concerned” the Republican former governor “tested positive for COVID.”

One man stood up, walked over to the photographer, and according to the website Upper East Site, “roughed up a news photographer filming them dining outdoors.”

Palin, who is in NYC for her defamation case against The New York Times, waved at the photographer, but one of her dinner companions got up and repeatedly asked the journalist, “Are you looking for trouble?” as the video below shows.

“Are you going to hurt –?” the photographer replied, but then the camera shakes as if it had been knocked down, and the video ends.

“The unidentified, large man dining with Palin grabbed the victim’s fingers with both hands, wrenching and twisting them down, slamming the camera to the concrete, the photographer told Upper East Site.”

Police were called and an assault report was filed, Upper East Site reports.

Looks like Sarah Palin’s dinner date wasn’t happy about being filmed. pic.twitter.com/sM8JSBSIZJ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 28, 2022

