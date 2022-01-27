Connect with us

‘Calls for Pelosi to Become President’: Nikki Haley Again Mocked – This Time for Demanding Biden and Harris Resign

Former Trump-era UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is being mocked after she called for both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to resign.

“If Joe Biden loved our country, he would step down and take Kamala Harris with him because the foreign and domestic policy situation is beyond dangerous at this point,” Haley tweeted Thursday.

Haley, who is believed to be a 2024 GOP presidential candidate if Trump does not run, made the same remarks on Fox News one day earlier. Her Twitter page is filled with her own retweets of that story.

Many people, including Bloomberg News White House reporter Jennifer Epstein pointed out that the Speaker of the House is second in line to the presidency.

“This is why people don’t take you seriously,” commented The Atlantic’s Molly Jong-Fast.

“You’re a ridiculously silly person,” tweeted best-selling author Benjamin Dreyer, the copy chief at Random House.

Historian Kevin M. Kruse added:

But political science professor Jeffrey Lazarus got to the bottom of what’s really happening here:

Others also served up scathing responses:

 

