'MONUMENTALLY STUPID AND HYPOCRITICAL'
‘Calls for Pelosi to Become President’: Nikki Haley Again Mocked – This Time for Demanding Biden and Harris Resign
Former Trump-era UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is being mocked after she called for both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to resign.
“If Joe Biden loved our country, he would step down and take Kamala Harris with him because the foreign and domestic policy situation is beyond dangerous at this point,” Haley tweeted Thursday.
Haley, who is believed to be a 2024 GOP presidential candidate if Trump does not run, made the same remarks on Fox News one day earlier. Her Twitter page is filled with her own retweets of that story.
Many people, including Bloomberg News White House reporter Jennifer Epstein pointed out that the Speaker of the House is second in line to the presidency.
Haley doubles down on her call for Pelosi to become president. https://t.co/RFJDCOndj4
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 27, 2022
“This is why people don’t take you seriously,” commented The Atlantic’s Molly Jong-Fast.
“You’re a ridiculously silly person,” tweeted best-selling author Benjamin Dreyer, the copy chief at Random House.
Historian Kevin M. Kruse added:
As bad as Fulbright’s idea was, at least it would’ve worked out as he intended.https://t.co/LSU6RTuJq4
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 27, 2022
But political science professor Jeffrey Lazarus got to the bottom of what’s really happening here:
The idea that Democratic control of government is ipso facto illegitimate is becoming increasingly common in Republican circles. https://t.co/EsbTbrhB0P
— Jeffrey Lazarus (@jlazarus001) January 27, 2022
Others also served up scathing responses:
— ElElegante101 (@skolanach) January 27, 2022
“Today, due to an overwhelming sense of hyperbole, I announce my resignation.”
— Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) January 27, 2022
Wow Nikki Haley wants to decapitate our government like Putin does. Again the GOP is not on the side of the USA. https://t.co/BCrJCKvrY2
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 27, 2022
Mainstream media’s “serious” Republican has a few “serious” words on foreign policy: https://t.co/Gp4DZVXo95
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 27, 2022
This is just so monumentally stupid and hypocritical that I don’t even know where to start. https://t.co/C57u1NSUxf
— Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) January 27, 2022
You betrayed our country for Donald Trump and Putin. And you still do their bidding.
— Mikko Alanne (@MikkoAlanne) January 27, 2022
Might be time to admit that Haley was never a serious person. https://t.co/npLgF8UkKC
— @DukeStJournal (@DukeStJournal) January 27, 2022
Please explain in detail what they have done that is worse than the last 4 years both domestically and abroad. Nikki Haley wants to put Pelosi in charge. The GOP doesn’t even know why they are attacking anymore. It’s like they have a random outrage generator they click every day https://t.co/QYyPKeB3Zr
— Russell Foster for Texas (@RussellFosterTX) January 27, 2022
I did not expect to see Nikki Haley endorsing Nancy Pelosi for president but here we are https://t.co/ee3i3ESaz0
— Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) January 27, 2022
Didn’t peg Nikki as a President Pelosi girl, but stranger things have happened. https://t.co/XZKB8BpG73 pic.twitter.com/V9QKww5xFJ
— tré easton (@treeaston) January 27, 2022
