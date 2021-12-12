News
‘Only Janitor They Had’: Fox News Trashed After Chris Wallace Abruptly Announces He Just Quit
“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace announced on-air he’s leaving the conservative cable channel after 18 years. The news came abruptly – MSNBC’s Brian Williams’ exit was announced a month in advance.
The Daily Beast reports the “Fox News Sunday moderator shockingly announced that this week’s episode of the political talk show would be his last, telling viewers it was with ‘real sadness’ that he was departing both the Sunday series and network.”
Wallace isn’t retiring, however, he “is exiting to ‘try something new.’ A source told The Daily Beast that new gig is with CNN’s streaming service.”
Wallace is seen by many as the only legitimate journalist the far right wing network had left. Unlike most of the others, Wallace often challenged Republicans on their own lies.
Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple noted that Wallace “and Bret Baier had recently objected to the Tucker Carlson documentary ‘Patriot Purge.'”
Related –
Watch: Fox News Host Delivers 7 Minute Lie-Filled Rant Calling Democrats a ‘Cult in a Never-Ending Fight With Reality’
On social media reaction was quick.
No, Chris Wallace doesn’t get points for being a human shield while working at the most treasonous, untruthful and hateful “News” channel in the history of the U.S. He sold his name and reputation so Fox News could spend every day making the country, the media & your life worse.
— William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) December 12, 2021
Everyone in journalism loves Chris Wallace so it’s pretty cool that his final guest on Fox News Sunday was election denier and coup supporter Lindsey Graham who was allowed to spread misinformation for 12 minutes without being challenged once by the great journalist Chris Wallace https://t.co/VuTqOEsa4k
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) December 12, 2021
I’ve been on Fox News Sunday and sparred pretty regularly with other guests but Chris Wallace always treated me fairly. Unlike other shows on Fox that work to sandbag Dems. Looking forward to his next adventure. https://t.co/TSDqn18hQ4
— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) December 12, 2021
Chris Wallace was the only redeeming factor of the entire dumpster fire that is Fox News.
— John Collins (@Logically_JC) December 12, 2021
Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News effective immediately. He’s effectively climbing out of the sewer and leaving the rats behind.
— Amy Lynn👣❤ (@AmyAThatcher) December 12, 2021
The thing I want to know regarding Chris Wallace is: why aren’t Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro, Maria Bartiromo, and Laura Ingraham in prison?
— Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) December 12, 2021
Chris Wallace, The last journalist on Fox News just announced he’s quitting his job. 👍
— Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 12, 2021
Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News.
The Bullshit Factory lost the only janitor they had.
— Smite!⚡️ (@7Veritas4) December 12, 2021
Without Chris Wallace, who is left from the straight news side at Fox? Anyone?
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 12, 2021
Chris Wallace just abruptly quit Fox News, hopefully he turns out the lights in their news division since he was the last one there.
— Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) December 12, 2021
Chris Wallace leaving Fox News. That shit really gonna be a klan meeting now
— cheese (@Jesse_Cheese) December 12, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘That Was a Lie’: Chris Wallace Nails Lindsey Graham for Passing Trump Tax Cut Even Though ‘It Wasn’t Paid For’
Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday called out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for passing tax cuts during the Trump administration that were not paid for while he opposes spending money on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.
“In 2017, all Republicans voted for the tax cuts then that added $2 trillion to the economy,” Wallace said. “And in fact, you talk about budget gimmicks, it used the same budget gimmick there. For instance, saying that individual tax cuts were going to end in 2025.”
Graham, however, refused to accept that comparison.
“I like giving money back to the taxpayer,” he opined. “I don’t like spending more money than we did in World War II and that’s what we’re doing right now.”
“But respectfully, sir,” Wallace interrupted. “What [White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki] is saying, a lot of Democrats are saying is that when President Trump and you…”
“What’s that got to do with anything?” Graham shouted.
“Let me finish,” Wallace continued. “[You] passed the 2017 Trump tax cut, that was a lie. It wasn’t paid for.”
“No,” Graham replied. “What happens is you can’t go beyond 10 years in terms of the budget window. We voted knowing that cutting taxes, we believed, would be good. I never said that cutting taxes — I voted for cutting taxes. I’m against expanding the government. They’re telling you it doesn’t cost anything!”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
News
Revealed: Mark Meadows Possessed ‘Insane’ Blueprint for Military Seizing Ballots After Trump’s 2020 Defeat
Details of documents in the possession of former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows show that there was a blueprint for members of the National Guard and U.S. Marshals to take control of the U.S. election system following former President Donald Trump’s defeat.
After Meadows decided to abruptly withdraw his cooperation with the House Jan. 6 Select Committee on Tuesday, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) revealed that Meadows had provided the committee with an email containing a 38-page PowerPoint slideshow titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN.”
Author Karen Piper reviewed portions of the slideshow and concluded that it was “nuts.”
“It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” Piper wrote on Twitter. She also described the document as “insane.”
One slide explains how National Guard in each state would be federalized to count only “legitimate” paper ballots. Meanwhile, U.S. Marshals would be tasked with providing a “protective perimeter around the locations.”
“A Trusted Lead Counter will be appointed with authority from the POTUS to direct the actions of select federalized National Guard units and support from DOJ, DHS and other US government agencies as needed to complete a recount of the legal paper ballots for the federal elections in all 50 states,” the document states.
Other recommendations include declaring a national security emergency. All electronic votes would be declared invalid under the plan and NASA astronaut Sid Gutierrez was slated to lead the task force.
The slideshow is dated Jan. 5, 2021, which was just one day before Trump incited a riot at the U.S. Capitol.
A copy of the slideshow is available at Archive.org. Read the document below.
Congressional Election Frau… by OWNEditor
News
‘Fox News Christmas Tree’ Goes Up in Flames as Man Is Arrested for Torching It
A 49-year-old man is in custody after allegedly setting a Christmas tree on fire outside of the Fox News building in New York City.
Witnesses posted videos to the Citizen App of the perpetrator lighting the tree on West 48th Street and 6th Avenue on fire. A News 4 employee was witness to NYPD officers apprehending a suspect near the tree after midnight.
“A police department spokesperson confirmed a 49-year-old man was in custody but investigators couldn’t confirm an incendiary device was used. A light was removed from the suspect, though it’s also unclear whether it was used,” NBC New York reported.
“The News Corp. building on Avenue of the Americas just celebrated the Christmas tree on Sunday. It’s filled with 10,000 glass ornaments, 100,000 lights and it took over 21 hours to put together. Crews were later seen taking down what was left of the tree,” Nadeau shared.
Watch the video below.
Trending
- 'DANGEROUS DEPARTURE'2 days ago
Sotomayor Blasts Supreme Court’s Right Wing: ‘Should Have Put an End to This Madness Months Ago’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Matt Gaetz, Under DOJ Investigation, Goes After FBI: ‘Their Sphincters Will Tighten’
- ANALYSIS2 days ago
Morning Joe: Trump ‘Absolutely Skewered’ by Appeals Court in ‘Detailed, Specific and Unanimous’ Ruling
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘These Colors Do Not Run’: At Re-Lighting Fox News Compares Setting Its Christmas Tree on Fire to Attack on Pearl Harbor
- 'SUPPORT AND DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES AGAINST ALL ENEMIES FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC'2 days ago
GOP Senators and Congressmen Were Briefed on 38-Page Coup PowerPoint Memo Two Days Before Insurrection: Report
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
Watch: Fox News Host Delivers 7 Minute Lie-Filled Rant Calling Democrats a ‘Cult in a Never-Ending Fight With Reality’
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
He Led Chant of ‘Victory or Death’ but His 1/6 Committee Opening Statement Says He Had Nothing to Do With ‘Violence or Lawbreaking’
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
SCOTUS Denies Biden Challenge to Texas Vigilante Abortion Ban But Allows Health Care Providers’ Lawsuit to Move Forward