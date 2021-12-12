‘Only Janitor They Had’: Fox News Trashed After Chris Wallace Abruptly Announces He Just Quit

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace announced on-air he’s leaving the conservative cable channel after 18 years. The news came abruptly – MSNBC’s Brian Williams’ exit was announced a month in advance.

The Daily Beast reports the “Fox News Sunday moderator shockingly announced that this week’s episode of the political talk show would be his last, telling viewers it was with ‘real sadness’ that he was departing both the Sunday series and network.”

Wallace isn’t retiring, however, he “is exiting to ‘try something new.’ A source told The Daily Beast that new gig is with CNN’s streaming service.”

Wallace is seen by many as the only legitimate journalist the far right wing network had left. Unlike most of the others, Wallace often challenged Republicans on their own lies.

Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple noted that Wallace “and Bret Baier had recently objected to the Tucker Carlson documentary ‘Patriot Purge.'”

On social media reaction was quick.

No, Chris Wallace doesn’t get points for being a human shield while working at the most treasonous, untruthful and hateful “News” channel in the history of the U.S. He sold his name and reputation so Fox News could spend every day making the country, the media & your life worse. — William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) December 12, 2021

Everyone in journalism loves Chris Wallace so it’s pretty cool that his final guest on Fox News Sunday was election denier and coup supporter Lindsey Graham who was allowed to spread misinformation for 12 minutes without being challenged once by the great journalist Chris Wallace https://t.co/VuTqOEsa4k — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) December 12, 2021

I’ve been on Fox News Sunday and sparred pretty regularly with other guests but Chris Wallace always treated me fairly. Unlike other shows on Fox that work to sandbag Dems. Looking forward to his next adventure. https://t.co/TSDqn18hQ4 — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) December 12, 2021

Chris Wallace was the only redeeming factor of the entire dumpster fire that is Fox News. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) December 12, 2021

Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News effective immediately. He’s effectively climbing out of the sewer and leaving the rats behind. — Amy Lynn👣❤ (@AmyAThatcher) December 12, 2021

The thing I want to know regarding Chris Wallace is: why aren’t Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro, Maria Bartiromo, and Laura Ingraham in prison? — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) December 12, 2021

Chris Wallace, The last journalist on Fox News just announced he’s quitting his job. 👍 — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 12, 2021

Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News. The Bullshit Factory lost the only janitor they had. — Smite!⚡️ (@7Veritas4) December 12, 2021

Without Chris Wallace, who is left from the straight news side at Fox? Anyone? — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 12, 2021

Chris Wallace just abruptly quit Fox News, hopefully he turns out the lights in their news division since he was the last one there. — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) December 12, 2021