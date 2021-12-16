News
‘N-O-T-H-I-N-G’: Manchin ‘Dodges’ Reporters After Quickly Exiting Democratic Lunch Focused on Upcoming Agenda
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W) refused to tell reporters anything about his conversations with the Senate Democratic caucus after he quickly exited their lunch focused on the upcoming agenda. Many blame Manchin for killing President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion social and climate package that would help the American people during the pandemic and after, and help Democrats and the President keep their promises, by strengthening the federal safety net for families and low-income workers, and acting on climate change. Among its provisions were to be extending the child tax credit, which is critical, especially to working families.
“N-O-T-H-I-N-G,” a “dodging” Sen. Manchin spelled out to reporters, as Punchbowl News’ Max Cohen shared.
Manchin dodging reporters on his way out from Democratic caucus lunch, says he has nothing to tell us.
“N-O-T-H-I-N-G,” he spelled.
— Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) December 16, 2021
CNN’s Manu Raju confirms that “Manchin left the Democratic lunch after less than 30 minutes. Discussion was about the agenda at lunch. He wouldn’t answer questions when he left.” But he did take the time to reject “criticism from Democrats” that he’s been essentially rewriting the bill for months, and yet still refuses to support it.
Manchin rejected the criticism from Democrats that he’s demanding major changes to the Build Back Better bill at the eleventh hour.
“Everybody has,” he told me, referring to asking for major changes to the bill. “Everybody has.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 16, 2021
That criticism from Democrats isn’t just from his fellow Senate lawmakers, but includes, for example, “a group of West Virginia parents gathered on a video call as part of a last-minute effort to turn up the heat on one of their senators, Democrat Joe Manchin III,” as The Washington Post reported Thursday.
“It was just the latest instance of a months-long, grass-roots effort to cajole Manchin as he decides how to vote on the tax-and-spending measure. He’s under pressure not only from Biden and congressional Democrats, but also a range of constituents in his home state.”
Manchin has been exceptionally hostile to reporters. On Wednesday after HuffPost Politics reporter Arthur Delaney asked the West Virginia lawmaker if he wanted to drop the child tax credit, Manchin “yelled,” “This is bullshit. You’re bullshit,” according to The Hill and Delaney on social media:
I had asked if it was true he wanted CTC out of BBB.
“I’ve always been for child tax credits,” he said.
So I asked if he wants it to continue paying parents $300 a month, and he said he was not going to “negotiate” with me and that I’m bullshit
— Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) December 15, 2021
Manchin got Democrats to slash the original bill, nearly in half, but after negotiations with the White House reportedly “soured” on Wednesday, the Biden administration made clear it would push the legislation into next year and turn its focus to voting rights.
News
FDA Makes Prescribed Abortion Pills Delivered by Mail Permanent but at Least 19 States Have Already Banned Practice
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday announced it is making permanent its temporary decision to allow women to receive abortion pills by mail, after they see a physician via telemedicine. The pills can be prescribed to terminate pregnancies of 10 weeks or less.
But as The New York Times reports, at least 19 states have passed laws banning the practice, and more are expected to follow as the U.S. Supreme Court appears to be moving to overturn Roe v. Wade, or further restrict a woman’s right to make choices about her body.
The FDA had lifted the ban on sending one of two drugs necessary to inducing abortion by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. That move has now been made permanent, but states can regulate or ban the practice.
News
Ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus Members Coordinated With Mark Meadows to Keep Trump in Power: NYT
A new report in the New York Times reveals how several members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus went out of their way to take drastic measures to keep former President Donald Trump in power.
According to the Times, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows worked closely with Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) to push the United States Department of Justice to intervene in the certification of the 2020 presidential election to stop President Joe Biden from taking power.
Perry late last year called former Trump DOJ official Richard P. Donoghue and told him he “had compiled a dossier of voter fraud allegations that the department needed to vet” and urged him to authorize Trump DOJ loyalist Jeffrey Clark to “do something” about them.
READ MORE: ‘A weak person’: Mary Trump unloads on cousin Don Trump Jr. over Jan. 6 texts to Mark Meadows
“Justice Department officials viewed it as outrageous political pressure from a White House that had become consumed by conspiracy theories,” reports the Times.
Other Republicans who worked with Perry and Meadows to keep Trump in power included Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Louie Gohmert (R-TX), reports the Times.
News
Duggar Family Dumpster Fire: Political Upset, Accusations of Child Endangerment, ‘Manipulation and Deceit’
The Duggar family seems to be melting down.
Less than one week after Josh Duggar was convicted in his chid pornography case, “19 Kids and Counting” patriarch Jim Bob Duggar lost his bid on Tuesday – by a landslide – for a seat on the Arkansas state senate. Just 356 people, about 15 percent of voters, cast their ballot for 56-year old Republican father of 19, a Christian evangelical.
It may not have helped that his estranged son-in-law, Derick Dillard, came clean about dear-old-dad-in-law.
“I used to have much respect for Jim Bob, as my father-in-law, and I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt for years,” Dillard wrote on Facebook, also on Tuesday, as Us Weekly reports. “Unfortunately, it’s only become clearer to us over time just how deep this man’s manipulation and deceit will go for his own gain, at the expense of others.”
“He has lied to my wife and I numerous times,” wrote Dillard, who is married to Jill Duggar.
It gets worse.
The 19 Kids and Counting alum alleged that Jim Bob is “defensive and verbally abusive” when confronted privately about his behavior, adding, “When he says he cannot be bought, the truth is that he has a history of being a sellout to anything that he can personally profit from, and he will justify it however he wants to continue his personal agenda.”
If all that weren’t enough, Jana Duggar opened up about her being charged with child endangerment.
“I’m only sharing this because the media has been having a field day with it all,” Duggar wrote in an Instagram Story, as Page Six reports “I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time.”
She claims that the “raw facts” of the case are that she “was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed.”
“They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment. It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community.”
Jessa Seewald, Jana’s younger sister, tried to defend her, writing that she was “babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely. Could’ve happened to anyone.”
