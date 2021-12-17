'WHAT A GREAT CHRISTMAS PRESENT'
“Mike Huckabee’s ‘Christmas in America’ Featuring President Donald Trump” Airing on Newsmax at Some Strange Times
Far right wing cable network Newsmax is airing a Christmas special featuring the former President of the United States at 2 AM and 5 AM Friday, and 2 AM, 8 PM, and 11 PM Sunday. Former GOP governor, repeated presidential candidate, and former Fox News personality Mike Huckabee is hosting the show.
“The Newsmax TV holiday special looks at the true meaning of Christmas for Americans – even as cultural elites declare war on the nation’s founding Judeo-Christian values,” Newsmax says on its website promoting “Mike Huckabee’s ‘Christmas in America’ featuring President Donald Trump and top celebrities.”
Newsmax has released some clips, which have not been well-received on social media.
In one, Huckabee lavishes praise on Trump, telling the failed and disgraced one-term president, “Mr. President, I want to say, because of you, a lot of Americans have had some great Christmases.”
“You helped rebuild the economy, pride in our country, made us a strong military once again, stood up to China – when I think of all the ways that you led this country – energy independent for the first time in 75 years.”
None of that is wholly factual.
“I think a lot of people are right now saying, ‘I wish Donald Trump was president right now, this year, for Christmas,” Huckabee continued. “What a great Christmas present that would be.”
Trump responded with a series of falsehoods, including that gas in California is $7.50 a gallon, which is almost entirely false. The federal government’s U.S. Energy Information Administration reports as of Monday the average price for regular gas on the west coast is $4.16/gallon.
Newsmax also says: “Mike also speaks to other notables on ‘Christmas in America,’ including his daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Dr. Ben Carson, Sen. Ted Cruz, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, talk show host Rita Cosby, actors Jon Voight and Kevin Sorbo as well as Super Bowl champion Joe Namath and Masters golf champion Gary Player.”
“Mr. President, I want to say, because of you, a lot of Americans have had some great Christmases.” — Mike Huckabee to Trump #NotACult pic.twitter.com/NQvshit7cF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2021
