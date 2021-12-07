CLAIMING 'EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE'
Mark Meadows Flip-Flops on 1/6 Committee – ‘Decline the Opportunity to Appear Voluntarily for a Deposition’
Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has just done a complete turn-around and is now refusing to co-operate with the bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
“We now must decline the opportunity to appear voluntarily for a deposition,” Meadows said through his attorney in a letter to the Committee Tuesday, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.
Meadows is now claiming he’s covered by executive privilege, which is legally questionable at best, and most legal experts say neither he nor his former boss, Donald Trump, are, since privilege is controlled by only the sitting, not former president.
“We agreed to provide thousands of pages of responsive documents and Mr. Meadows was willing to appear voluntarily, not under compulsion of the Select Committee’s subpoena to him, for a deposition to answer questions about non-privileged matters,” the letter from Meadows’ attorney, George J. Terwilliger II says, according to a CNN article. “Now actions by the Select Committee have made such an appearance untenable.”
“In short, we now have every indication from the information supplied to us last Friday – upon which Mr. Meadows could expect to be questioned – that the Select Committee has no intention of respecting boundaries concerning Executive Privilege,” Terwilliger also said.
