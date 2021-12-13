News
Kentucky Factory Workers Threatened With Being Fired if They Left Work to Escape Deadly Tornado: Report
Workers at a candle factory in Kentucky tell NBC News that their supervisors threatened to fire them if they left work as a deadly tornado barreled toward them.
According to NBC News’ sources, workers at the Mayfield Consumer Products factory in Mayfield, Kentucky were forbidden from leaving their jobs even as local tornado warning sirens started blaring throughout the area.
“For hours, as word of the coming storm spread, as many as 15 workers beseeched managers to let them take shelter at their own homes, only to have their requests rebuffed,” reports NBC News. “Fearing for their safety, some left during their shifts regardless of the repercussions.”
The tornado then proceeded to directly strike the factory, leveling it to rubble and killing eight people who were still inside.
21-year-old McKayla Emery, who is now in the hospital after suffering injuries from being inside the factory when the tornado struck, told NBC she directly heard supervisors talking about firing people who went home to escape the tornado.
“If you leave, you’re more than likely to be fired,” Emery recalled supervisors telling workers who asked to leave. “I heard that with my own ears.”
As of this writing, an estimated 74 people in Kentucky have died as a result of the tornado.
News
‘Troubling’ Questions Raised About Disappearing Millions From Trump’s Dark Money Machine: Report
According to a deep dive by the Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger, the “dark money” machine that is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars to promote Donald Trump recently changed ownership hands and questions are being raised about where all the money is going and who controls it.
As the report notes, Trump’s ouster from the White House in 2020 set in motion a collection of allies creating PAC’s aimed at promoting him as he ostensibly plans to make another presidential run in 2024, and that the non-profit formerly known as America First Policies underwent an ownership change that further has obscured how the money is being used.
Pointing out that the changes “cast another layer of opacity over millions of dollars in already obscured donations the group made to controversial far-right causes in 2020,” the report quotes University of Notre Dame non-profit law expert Lloyd Mayer calling the changes “troubling.”
“Whatever your views of so-called ‘dark money’ may be, these groups are further obscuring money flows,” he explained.
Mayer went on to explain that the selling of a non-profit is quite unusual, telling the Beast, “Nonprofits generally do not have owners as a matter of state law, so I am not sure what they mean by ‘sold.’ Nonprofits can sell their assets, including their name, as long as they do so for fair market value,” before adding, “the nonprofit itself would have received the proceeds.”
According to Sollenberger, “The sale also shows that the byzantine pro-Trump dark money machine is reconfiguring itself ahead of the 2022 midterms, as well as Trump’s possible candidacy in 2024,” before continuing, “All the confusion has one immediate upshot: It makes it even more difficult to understand who exactly is responsible for millions of dollars in shady grants that [Trump affiliated group] America First Policies doled out last year.”
“Those grants appeared in the tax report covering America First Policies’ activity last year, which was filed by America First Works and first obtained by the Center for Public Integrity. Some of the listed recipients have been tied to voter-suppression activity, and one of them is a hotbed for bigoted anti-LGTBQ rhetoric,” the report continues. “But paper trails vanish almost immediately, with some entities appearing to have evaded scrutiny after failing to file tax reports for several years—a pattern which raised concerns among experts in nonprofit law.”
After noting several other off-shoots that have also undergone multiple name changes — and in many cases have not made IRS filings — Sollenberger wrote, “Of course, the Trump money machine has never been easy to follow. But the connections appear even blurrier now that Trump is out of office. And thanks to IRS filing deadlines, voters may not know what these groups are currently up to until next November, after the midterms.”
Non-profit expert Mayer added, “Timing matters. The longer it takes for the information to come out, the less it’s on the public’s mind. And by delaying flings and obscuring who these groups are, that information only gets older and colder and staler. Even if it all comes out accurately and on time in 2022, it still may not make the news.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian
News
‘Only Janitor They Had’: Fox News Trashed After Chris Wallace Abruptly Announces He Just Quit
“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace announced on-air he’s leaving the conservative cable channel after 18 years. The news came abruptly – MSNBC’s Brian Williams’ exit was announced a month in advance.
The Daily Beast reports the “Fox News Sunday moderator shockingly announced that this week’s episode of the political talk show would be his last, telling viewers it was with ‘real sadness’ that he was departing both the Sunday series and network.”
Wallace isn’t retiring, however, he “is exiting to ‘try something new.’ A source told The Daily Beast that new gig is with CNN’s streaming service.”
Wallace is seen by many as the only legitimate journalist the far right wing network had left. Unlike most of the others, Wallace often challenged Republicans on their own lies.
Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple noted that Wallace “and Bret Baier had recently objected to the Tucker Carlson documentary ‘Patriot Purge.'”
On social media reaction was quick.
No, Chris Wallace doesn’t get points for being a human shield while working at the most treasonous, untruthful and hateful “News” channel in the history of the U.S. He sold his name and reputation so Fox News could spend every day making the country, the media & your life worse.
— William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) December 12, 2021
Everyone in journalism loves Chris Wallace so it’s pretty cool that his final guest on Fox News Sunday was election denier and coup supporter Lindsey Graham who was allowed to spread misinformation for 12 minutes without being challenged once by the great journalist Chris Wallace https://t.co/VuTqOEsa4k
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) December 12, 2021
I’ve been on Fox News Sunday and sparred pretty regularly with other guests but Chris Wallace always treated me fairly. Unlike other shows on Fox that work to sandbag Dems. Looking forward to his next adventure. https://t.co/TSDqn18hQ4
— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) December 12, 2021
Chris Wallace was the only redeeming factor of the entire dumpster fire that is Fox News.
— John Collins (@Logically_JC) December 12, 2021
Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News effective immediately. He’s effectively climbing out of the sewer and leaving the rats behind.
— Amy Lynn👣❤ (@AmyAThatcher) December 12, 2021
The thing I want to know regarding Chris Wallace is: why aren’t Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro, Maria Bartiromo, and Laura Ingraham in prison?
— Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) December 12, 2021
Chris Wallace, The last journalist on Fox News just announced he’s quitting his job. 👍
— Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 12, 2021
Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News.
The Bullshit Factory lost the only janitor they had.
— Smite!⚡️ (@7Veritas4) December 12, 2021
Without Chris Wallace, who is left from the straight news side at Fox? Anyone?
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 12, 2021
Chris Wallace just abruptly quit Fox News, hopefully he turns out the lights in their news division since he was the last one there.
— Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) December 12, 2021
Chris Wallace leaving Fox News. That shit really gonna be a klan meeting now
— cheese (@Jesse_Cheese) December 12, 2021
News
‘That Was a Lie’: Chris Wallace Nails Lindsey Graham for Passing Trump Tax Cut Even Though ‘It Wasn’t Paid For’
Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday called out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for passing tax cuts during the Trump administration that were not paid for while he opposes spending money on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.
“In 2017, all Republicans voted for the tax cuts then that added $2 trillion to the economy,” Wallace said. “And in fact, you talk about budget gimmicks, it used the same budget gimmick there. For instance, saying that individual tax cuts were going to end in 2025.”
Graham, however, refused to accept that comparison.
“I like giving money back to the taxpayer,” he opined. “I don’t like spending more money than we did in World War II and that’s what we’re doing right now.”
“But respectfully, sir,” Wallace interrupted. “What [White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki] is saying, a lot of Democrats are saying is that when President Trump and you…”
“What’s that got to do with anything?” Graham shouted.
“Let me finish,” Wallace continued. “[You] passed the 2017 Trump tax cut, that was a lie. It wasn’t paid for.”
“No,” Graham replied. “What happens is you can’t go beyond 10 years in terms of the budget window. We voted knowing that cutting taxes, we believed, would be good. I never said that cutting taxes — I voted for cutting taxes. I’m against expanding the government. They’re telling you it doesn’t cost anything!”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
