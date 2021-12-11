'SUPPORT AND DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES AGAINST ALL ENEMIES FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC'
GOP Senators and Congressmen Were Briefed on 38-Page Coup PowerPoint Memo Two Days Before Insurrection: Report
Two days before the January 6 insurrection several Republican U.S. Senators and Representatives were briefed on a 38-page coup PowerPoint memo. That document is being described as a roadmap for then-President Donald Trump to declare a national security emergency, invalidate all electronic votes, and move to have himself declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
It does not appear that any of the Republican lawmakers alerted the public to the in-process coup attempt. It is not known if they alerted the Dept. of Justice, FBI, or other law enforcement agency.
The Guardian revealed late Friday night that the 38-page coup PowerPoint “was presented on 4 January to a number of Republican senators and members of Congress.” Those GOP lawmakers have not been publicly named.
Then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows turned the coup memo over to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, claiming it had been emailed to him but not implemented.
But the document itself calls for the lawmakers to be briefed.
“Senators and members of Congress should first be briefed about foreign interference, the PowerPoint said, at which point Trump could declare a national emergency, declare all electronic voting invalid, and ask Congress to agree on a constitutionally acceptable remedy,” The Guardian, which saw a version of the memo, added.
The New York Times, also on Friday, added that the coup PowerPoint “included a claim that China and Venezuela had obtained control over the voting infrastructure in a majority of states,” which is false.
Larry Sabato, the highly-respected Director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics said on Twitter the 38-page document was “COMPLETE HORSESHIT.”
Thanks to those who’ve sent me Mark Meadows’ 38-page PowerPoint on vote fraud DATED JAN. 5 (day before the attempted coup d’etat). To save you time, I’d summarize it this way: COMPLETE HORSESHIT.https://t.co/6uyiIwWyK5
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) December 9, 2021
It’s unknown if the document he linked to is the same one sent to Meadows, which he turned over to the Committee.
Before taking office federal lawmakers are sworn in, usually with their hand on a bible or other text, and state: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'NEPOTISTIC ASSHAT'3 days ago
Meghan McCain Melts Down Over Fox News Christmas Tree Fire – Gets Scorched on Social Media
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
‘Terrifying’: Right Wingers Furious Over Study Showing 7 in 10 Young Dems Would Never Date a Trump Voter
- CRIME2 days ago
Duggar Found Guilty in Child Porn Case
- News3 days ago
‘Fox News Christmas Tree’ Goes Up in Flames as Man Is Arrested for Torching It
- News2 days ago
Revealed: Mark Meadows Possessed ‘Insane’ Blueprint for Military Seizing Ballots After Trump’s 2020 Defeat
- DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME2 days ago
Listerine Forced to Issue Statement Debunking GOP Senator’s Latest Anti-Science COVID Claim
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
SCOTUS Issues Rare Announcement It ‘May’ Hand Down a Decision Friday – Watchers Say Could Be TX Abortion Ban
- 'DANGEROUS DEPARTURE'20 hours ago
Sotomayor Blasts Supreme Court’s Right Wing: ‘Should Have Put an End to This Madness Months Ago’