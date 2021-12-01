'THIS REVELATION SHOCKED ME'
‘Could Have Killed One of Our Colleagues’: Former Trump Official Rips Him for Hiding Positive COVID Test
Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah on Wednesday shredded her one-time boss for concealing his positive test for the novel coronavirus last fall.
Appearing on CNN, Farah told Jake Tapper that she was stunned to learn from former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows that Trump had tested positive for the virus days ahead of his first debate with President Joe Biden and decided against informing his staff members.
“Very few things shock me and this revelation shocked me,” she said.
Farah went on to explain that she had not been informed of Trump’s positive COVID-19 test, and accused the former president of recklessly endangering his own staff members.
“This demonstrates a flagrant lack of regard for public health and for the well-being of others,” she said. “At this time in the White House, I had staffers who were pregnant. I had one who is a multi-time cancer survivor. Plenty of people in the West Wing over 65. We could have killed one of our colleagues and instead they decided to not tell anyone, putting every one of us at risk.”
Watch the video below.
