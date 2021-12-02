38 House Democrats Sign Letter Demanding Boebert Be Stripped of Committee Assignments for ‘Weaponizing Bigotry’

Thirty-eight Democrats from the House Progressive Caucus have signed on to a letter calling for leadership to strip committee assignments from U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who was seen in at least three videos suggesting Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is a terrorist.

The lawmakers in a statement cite Boebert’s “Islamophobic comments and incitement of anti-Muslim animus,” and note Omar has been ther target of “death threats and vitriol” as a result. Representatives Jamaal Bowman (NY), Cori Bush (MO), André Carson (IN), and Pramila Jayapal (WA) led the move.

They say that Boebert “has repeatedly weaponized dangerous, anti-Muslim bigotry” at Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“Instead of apologizing, Rep. Boebert has continued her Islamophobic rhetoric and chosen to spread hateful speech even further,” which they warn “creates a dangerous work environment and furthers a climate of toxicity and intolerance.”

They also chastise House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s “decision to allow and embolden continued hostility from his members,” which they say “speaks clearly to the Republican party’s willingness to allow hate and division to grow at the expense of our people, our values, and our institutions.”

In at least one of the videos Boebert says Congresswoman Omar is “black-hearted” and “evil.” In two separate videos speaking to different audiences Boebert tells two very different versions of a story centered around being in an elevator with Omar but noting that because she wasn’t wearing a “backpack” she was unafraid. Omar calls the entire story fake.

“Congress cannot forgo accountability when a Member engages in hate speech that dehumanizes not only a colleague, but an entire people,” the House Democrats’ letter also says. “We cannot be complicit as members of this body, who swore an oath to protect and defend the constitution of the United States, trample on the fundamental right of religious freedom.”

Axios’ Andrew Solender reports Rep. Jayapal “told me today me Pelosi has been ‘reaching out to Ilhan today.'” He posted their letter: