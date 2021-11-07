News
White House Adviser Hijacks Fox News Interview to Destroy ‘Absurd’ and ‘Disrespectful’ Peter Doocy
White House adviser Cedric Richmond appeared on Fox News over the weekend where he blasted correspondent Peter Doocy for asking President Joe Biden “absurd” questions about migrant families.
During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Bill Hemmer presented video of Doocy grilling the president about payouts to migrant families who lost a child due to the policies of former President Donald Trump’s administration. At the time, Doocy suggested that some migrant families may plot to have a child taken away from them in hopes of getting money from the U.S. government.
Doocy said that the payments might “incentivize” families to want to lose children in exchange for money.
“The question was from a Fox reporter asking about whether compensation for being separated and losing a child would be an incentive to come to America,” Richmond told Hemmer. “And what [Biden] was saying, that was an absurd question from the beginning.”
“No one is coming somewhere to lose their child, to be separated from their loved one,” he continued. “And the question is so insensitive, disrespectful that that’s what he was commenting to. And I would ask the question of you whether you support that? I mean, at some point, we cannot with a straight face say that parents are willing to separate from a child for a dollar amount. That’s just not true and we should not talk like that.”
Hemmer, however, declined to answer Richmond’s question.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
DOJ Officials Offer Reasons Why Steve Bannon’s Criminal Referral Is Languishing
Faced with pressure from lawmakers as well as political commentators over the fact that it has been sixteen days since the House voted to send Steve Bannon’s criminal referral to the Department of Justice only for nothing to happen, CNN is reporting that DOJ officials are pushing back.
Earlier on Saturday, CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza noted that MSNBC commentator Kurt Bardella expressed disgust that no indictment has been issued for contempt of Congress with a tweet that bluntly stated, “How the f*ck is Steve Bannon still a free man?” CNN is now reporting the DOJ officials believe they have good reasons for the delay.
According to CNN’s Zachary Cohen and Evan Perez, the DOJ isn’t ignoring its critics but is instead proceeding slowly out of fear they won’t get it right and have their case thrown out or dismantled.
The CNN report notes, “…the longer it takes for the Justice Department to make a decision on whether to prosecute Bannon, the more questions swirl around whether this was the right strategy for congressional investigators. Democratic critics, already frustrated with Attorney General Merrick Garland over other moves, have focused their impatience over the Bannon referral on Garland because he has ultimate say on whether Bannon is prosecuted.”
DOJ officials were prepared for the criticism because they have already become aware of Garland’s “methodical” approach to cases and the Bannon case presents its own set of problems, they explained.
“Justice Department officials tell CNN that prosecutors don’t feel pressure to act more quickly. Given that criminal referrals are rare and even more rarely enforced by the department, the Bannon decision will be dissected for years to come so the lawyers have to be sure they get it right, officials say,” CNN report before adding that a change in leadership at U.S. Attorney level also has caused a delay.
‘The referral also came amid a transition at the Washington, DC, US Attorney’s Office, which is handling the matter. The Senate approved the new US attorney, Matthew Graves, on October 28 and he took office Friday, ” the CNN report states before adding, “At Justice, the two weeks it has taken to review the referral isn’t seen as consequential, officials say.”
The report adds “members of the House select committee that’s investigating the Capitol riot believe a quick indictment of Bannon is needed — not only to send a message to other potential witnesses but also to reaffirm the power of the congressional subpoena.”
You can read more here.
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Skewered: Judge Allows Confederate Plates as Evidence
On Friday, The Daily Beast
reported that the trials against the Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery have taken a new turn — the judge is denying their request to exclude a picture of the Confederate license plates one of them sported on their truck.
Previous reporting indicated the defense had sought to keep the jurors from being given that information.
“The plate depicts an old Georgia flag with a Confederate emblem on it. The flag was in use in the state from 1956 until it was officially replaced in 2001. Jason Sheffield, an attorney representing Travis McMichael, said on Thursday that a photograph of the truck that shows the flag was seen as a ‘symbol of racism’ by many during jury selection,” reported Andrew Boryga. “But prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said the plate is something McMichael consciously chose to put on his truck after buying it in Jan. 2020. ‘He wanted the world to know this.'”
Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, along with neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan, pursued Arbery with guns and made a citizen’s arrest when they saw him jogging in Brunswick in January 2020, and Arbery was shot and killed in the ensuing struggle. A video of the incident shot by Bryan was ultimately made public. They are charged with murder.
The trial has already drawn controversy after motions by the defense ultimately empaneled a nearly all-white jury — which prosecutors have said is racial discrimination.
Watch the video below.
Pramila JayaPal Takes Call from Biden in Last Ditch Effort to Pass Infrastructure Bill
In an apparent last ditch effort to save his infrastructure bill Friday night, President Joe Biden cancelled his travel plans to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and picked up the horn to call Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and other progressives.
Jayapal, who is the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), left a CPC meeting early to take Biden’s call. The message was clear: vote to pass the president’s infrastructure bill and he would promise to work with them on a mutual path forward.
Jayapal reportedly asked for a show of hands of those who would not back the infrastructure bill; roughly 20 progressives raised their hands. Additionally, Biden separately called into a meeting of the Progressive Caucus and spoke on speakerphone to the members, according to two sources familiar with the call.
In the meantime, House leadership is pressing ahead with a plan to vote on a separate infrastructure bill and the rule governing debate for the social spending bill.
When asked if she felt confident the votes were present to pass the bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi replied, “I have the speakers’ secret whip count… I do believe there are a large number of members of the progressive caucus who will vote for the bill.”
