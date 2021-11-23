News
‘What Liars!’: Morning Joe Busts GOP Apologists After Jan 6 Rioter Admits He Brought a Gun to Kill Nancy Pelosi
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Republicans who downplayed the violent threat from the Jan. 6 insurrectionists after new proof emerged of their violent intentions.
Mark Mazza, a 56-year-old Indiana man charged with carrying a loaded firearm to the U.S. Capitol riot, suggested to investigators that he intended to kill House speaker Nancy Pelosi during the chaos, and the “Morning Joe” host unloaded on GOP lawmakers who have insisted those Donald Trump supporters were merely protesters or even tourists.
“We have another person who was there with a gun proving what liars those Republican apologists are, saying they looked like a bunch of tourists,” Scarborough said. “This criminal defendant, said he went to Jan. 6 with a gun if he had found Nancy Pelosi, they’d be talking to him about something else completely different.”
“This whole idea that people were going after Mike Pence and saying, ‘Hang Mike Pence,’ that it was, like, a football cheer or something or people screaming, ‘Nancy, where are you, Nancy’ — no, it’s very clear this was not a group of tourists,” Scarborough added. “There were people inside this group that were mobs, rioters who wanted to find and kill Nancy Pelosi and wanted to find and kill the sitting vice president of the United States.”
Roger Stone Looks Like He’s ‘At the Red-Hot Center’ of Planning Capitol Demonstrations: CNN Legal Analyst
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building subpoenaed Trump ally Roger Stone on Monday, and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said that it appeared the committee was zeroing in on “Stop the Steal” organizers.
Appearing on CNN, McCabe broke down why he thought it was so significant that both Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones were summoned by the committee.
“I think they could be right at the red-hot center of it,” McCabe said. “The committee has kind of telegraphed what they are thinking with each round of subpoenas that we see coming out. And for my money, what seems clear is they are focused intently not on, specifically, the mayhem of the insurrection on January 6th, but on the days leading up to January 6th. They are trying to get to who was at the center of planning this activity.”
McCabe went on to say that the committee appeared to be looking at who spent money to bring Trump supporters to Washington D.C. and whether they coordinated with the Trump White House.
Most importantly, said McCabe, they need to answer “the ultimate question,” which is, “Was the violence part of the plan?”
Watch the video below.
Leaked Text Messages Outline Women for America First Was Coordinating With Trump’s White House for Jan 6: Report
Rolling Stone obtained text messages that show the coordination between Jan. 6 attackers of the U.S. Capitol and former President Donald Trump’s White House.
According to the report, rally organizer Amy Kremer was focusing on food instead of what was happening down the street of her hotel at the U.S. Capitol. Among other things, Kremer is the founder of Women For America First and is a long-time tea party activist.
Kremer’s text messages made it clear that she was speaking with the White House for events that happened after Trump’s loss in November.
First, she hosted the March for Trump bus tour that would come to Washington to protest the president’s loss.
“For those of you that weren’t aware, I have jumped off the tour for the night and am headed to DC. I have a mtg at the WH tomorrow afternoon and then will be back tomorrow night,” wrote Kremer in messages to followers. “Rest well. I’ll make sure the President knows about the tour tomorrow!”
She went on to explain that she and her daughter Kylie seemed to indicate that they were in communication with the Trump team. Chris Barron, the spokesperson for the Kramers, claimed all of the messages that Rolling Stone has are fake news.
“You are printing things that are 100 percent factually untrue that we can prove are not true,” Barron said. “You are printing things that are absolutely, factually untrue and, beyond being factually untrue, for anybody who knows Amy are like hilariously preposterous.”
When Rolling Stone asked for specifics, Barron refused to answer, merely repeating that they disputed the report.
In another text, marked Dec. 13, 2020, Kramer told the group she was “still waiting to hear from the WH on the photo op with the bus.” She explained that she didn’t have the permits yet so they couldn’t tweet that the event would be at the Ellipse until it was confirmed.
“We are following POTUS’ lead,” Kylie then wrote.
A text message from Jan. 3 between activist Dustin Stockton and Kylie again made it sound as if there was blatant coordination. She told Stockton that handling rally credentials for VIP were being organized with a “combination of us and WH.”
Stockton’s fiance, Jennifer Lawrence, not the actress, asked for specifics about the press credentials. Kylie said that the Trump campaign was navigating that piece of it.
The House Select Committee for Jan. 6 subpoenaed documents from the Kremers but it’s unclear if the information was turned over.
The morning of Jan. 5, Kremer texted organizers, “we are about to be part of a pivotal and historic moment in our nation’s history.”
“Thank you for taking this journey with Women For America First. I love you all and am grateful for each of you,” she wrote. “Let’s go save the Republic!”
Ali Alexander was organizing another group that would protest at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
“Two sources who were involved in the Ellipse rally planning previously told Rolling Stone they had concerns Alexander’s event could turn violent due to his apparent ties to militia groups and its location directly outside the Capitol,” Rolling Stone explained. “Those sources claimed Alexander initially agreed he would not hold the ‘Wild Protest’ and would allow the Ellipse rally to be the only major pro-Trump event in D.C. on January 6.”
The leaked texts show that there were internal arguments over Kramer’s protest and Alexander’s.
“Ali trying to rearrange our women for america (sic) seats,” a volunteer wrote. “Stop that sh*t,” Stockton replied.
Kylie noted on a Dec. 31 text that the only reason that the Alexander group was hosting their own was that his group was made up of “all the people who aren’t invited or POTUS won’t be associated with. How do yall not get it? Seriously. Everyone needs to get off that damn bus because you are all going crazy focused on things that don’t matter.”
Then another volunteer asked the group why the details of the event hadn’t been tweeted. Kylie responded by saying that Ellipse events are extremely rare and that they necessitated more red tape. She noted that she was working with “Team Trump” to get everything prepared.
“I am very frustrated and feel like you guys have NO IDEA the hoops we have been jumping through 24-7 lately. Google events at the Ellipse. Send me pictures that you can find of anything other than the Christmas tree light or menorah lighting that are official WH events. THEY DONT HAPPEN,” Kylie wrote. “Y’all this has got to stop. The back and forth. If anyone doesn’t like what … team trump and I are doing then you don’t have to come to January 6th.”
Arguments continued within the group with Amy Kramer going so far as to admonish her daughter in public on the text chain for drinking.
“Kylie, you need to slow your roll on the wine RIGHT NOW,” Kremer wrote. “We have so much work to do and not enough time to get it done.”
She then told the group, “There will be no more drinking on this trip.”
Rolling Stone even got access to the food order that Kremer made for the organizers who met in her Willard’s hotel suite. A Jan. 6 order also included a bottle of champagne at the same time Kremer’s organization was denouncing the violence. Napa Tea Party coordinator Pam Silleman told The Uprising that she drank champagne in the Kremer suite as they watched the storming of the Capitol on television.
A March for Trump team member revealed that the suite was one of the nicest in the hotel and the Kramers demanded “fresh lightbulbs” and other special requests. The organizer suggested that the orders may have tipped off law enforcement.
“I got the call from someone at the FBI asking why I used my card at the Willard in DC. … It was an exorbitant bill. The suite they were in, it was ungodly expensive because Kylie had to have the presidential suite. That was what made her comfortable,” the team member told Rolling Stone. “She had to have her waffles every morning. She would check the lightbulbs at every hotel. She would have maintenance change the lightbulbs.”
Another organizer remembered over a dozen people in the suite with wine flowing.
“She was sh*tfaced that night Kylie Kremer was,” the person recalled.
The following day, some were so disturbed by the Jan. 6 violence they wanted to make a public statement.
“I don’t think it is wise for us to talk to the press or have a press conference. Our statement yesterday was strong enough and we need to leave it at that,” Amy Kremer wrote on January 7. “Nothing god (sic) will come from us talking to CBS or any other mainstream media outlet. I hope you guys understand and agree.”
Then something of a disaster happened. Kremer got locked in her bathroom and texted the whole group for help.
Chris Christie Says He’s ‘So Proud’ Kyle Rittenhouse Got Off: ‘Let Him Go to Living His Life’
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said that he was “so proud” of the U.S. justice system after admitted killer Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted by a jury.
Christie made the remarks during an interview on Fox News Sundaywith guest host Bret Baier.
“Justice was done,” the former governor opined. “And the jury system works. You know, I was a prosecutor for seven years and those charges should never have been brought. And prosecutors are not supposed to give in to the whims of the public. They’re not supposed to give in to public opinion.”
“I hope that everyone will leave this young man alone now and let him go to living his life,” he continued. “He should not become a political symbol for anybody. He’s 18 years old. He should be allowed to now go on and live his life after what has been an extraordinarily difficult time for both Kyle Rittenhouse and his family.”
Christie went on to criticize media coverage of the trial.
“I think those people on the left are just attempting to continue to tear our country apart for political gain,” he insisted. “Anybody who looked at the videos of this could tell it was an act of self-defense. Anyone who knows the law would know that.”
“That’s why I’m so proud of our justice system,” Christie added. “Because you know what? It’s not perfect, Bret, but it’s the best system anyone has ever come up with in terms of trying to determine guilt or innocence in our society and that’s why I’m so proud of the jury and the jury system because it gave Kyle Rittenhouse a chance that all of these other talking heads on television didn’t give him.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
