Trump Called Insurrectionists at Willard Hotel Hours Before Jan 6 Riot: Report

New information is being reported on Donald Trump’s role in the hours leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Sources have told the Guardian that just hours before the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol this year, Donald Trump made several calls from the White House to top lieutenants at the Willard Hotel in Washington to discuss ways to stop or delay the certification of Joe Biden’s election win from taking place on 6 January,” The Guardian reported Tuesday.

Even though Republicans lost the 2020 election, Trump said on Jan. 6 that it was important for the GOP to hold the White House despite losing.

“THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND, MORE IMPORTANTLY, OUR COUNTRY, NEEDS THE PRESIDENCY MORE THAN EVER BEFORE – THE POWER OF THE VETO. STAY STRONG!” Trump tweeted in all capital letters on the morning of Jan. 6.

The Guardian explained why their new reporting is significant.

“Trump’s remarks reveal a direct line from the White House and the command center at the Willard,” the newspaper reported. “The conversations also show Trump’s thoughts appear to be in line with the motivations of the pro-Trump mob that carried out the Capitol attack. He phoned his lieutenants at the Willard sometime between the late evening on 5 January and the early hours of 6 January after becoming furious at Pence for refusing to do him a final favor.”

Read the full report.