Mark Meadows Was in the Middle of Trump’s ‘Harebrained’ Schemes — Including the Coup: ABC’s Karl
According to ABC’s Jonathan Karl, the House committee investigating the January 6th insurrection will likely focus like a laser on former Donald Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows who was personally involved in many of Donald Trump initiatives — legal or not.
Speaking with MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, who called the last days of the Trump White House a “clown show,” Karl said Meadows seemed to have his fingers in the middle of much of what Trump wanted done.
“It looked like a clown show except these people were in the White House and trying to overthrow the United States government or overturn an election of an American president when every judge said there was nothing to these charges,” the Morning Joe host commented. “What was your takeaway talking to Donald Trump and digging into this as deeply as you did? ”
“Well, first of all, I think that the role of Mark Meadows that was mentioned by Mika Brzezinski is important.”
“This was the white house chief of staff, this was one of his campaign lawyers outlining a very specific plan with dates and times that was all centering on Mike Pence obeying the orders of Donald Trump, and it was a plan that if Pence had gone along with, would have resulted in a much bigger constitutional crisis than what we saw” Karl explained. “And Joe, what I found is that’s just one example of where this could have gone off the rails and almost did go off the rails even in a more spectacular way than it did.”
“Mark Meadows played a role throughout this, and Joe and Mika, I document this chapter and verse,” he continued. “The role that Meadows played during the transition to chase down, to pursue every hare-brained scheme Donald Trump had; every conspiracy theory to try to undo what is really the central miracle of American democracy, a peaceful transition of power.”
“Meadows was pressuring the Pentagon, the Justice Department into doing this in the end with Mike Pence — much of this not known at the time,” Karl elaborated. “He just played this role of trying to use all means necessary to effectuate what would have been a coup — it was a coup overturning a proper election.”
‘Close to Questioning Evolution’: Rittenhouse Judge Blasted for Claim Enlarged Videos Are ‘So-Called Scientific Evidence’
The highly-controversial judge overseeing the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide case is once again under fire. Judge Bruce Schroeder last week took a good deal of time to debate whether or not zooming in on a video, say, enlarging it via hand motions as people do countless times a day, or by other means, means the evidence has been changed, something experts say is false.
On Monday, as he was instructing the jury, Judge Schroeder introduced his own personal bias into the issue, outraging the prosecution.
Prosecutors called the method used to zoom in on a video “a forensically-sound program used by a forensic analyst.”
Schroeder then compared zooming in on a video to “so-called scientific evidence,” introducing the “Daubert rule,” as he called it (technically the “Daubert Standard,” or the “Daubert Test.”)
Legal experts and others are blasting Schroeder, especially, as some noted, all these details should have been agreed upon before beginning his instructions, with the jury out of the room.
Former federal prosecutor turned USA Today opinion columnist:
I’m trying to not let my blood pressure jump so not watching Rittenhouse coverage.
But, two federal prosecutor friends are texting, telling me how the judge is screwing up the jury instructions.
— Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) November 15, 2021
Drives me nuts that some outlets, including @CNN, are referring to the Rittenhouse judge as a “tough jurist.”
There’s a difference between being a stickler for legal requirements and being nasty as a way to mask incompetence.
— Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) November 15, 2021
Univ. of Alabama law professor, MSNBC and NBC legal analyst, former federal prosecutor:
The Judge in the Rittenhouse trial is gumming up his delivery of the jury instructions to the point where I’m concerned he’s given the defendant an excellent argument on appeal if he’s convicted.
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 15, 2021
Former federal prosecutor:
Rittenhouse judge speculating about inadmissibilty of video evidence he already admitted-normally judges make a record to protect their decisions on appeal – Judge Schroeder sowing record for conviction to be overturned – its like he wants insurance for Rittenhouse…
— Shanlon Wu (@shanlonwu) November 15, 2021
CNN reporter:
Have never seen a judge stop jury instructions to debate with attorneys whether the instructions need to be changed. This should all have been sorted out already. This is why they had the weekend to do this. Jury instructions are already confusing and this just makes it worse.
— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) November 15, 2021
These Are the Documents Donald Trump Doesn’t Want the House Jan. 6 Panel to See: Report
Court records reveal the documents that Donald Trump and his White House officials most want to keep hidden from the House select committee.
The twice-impeached one-term president has claimed executive privilege over 39 pages from the 136 pages of documents that were set to be released Friday by the National Archives and Records Administration, and those documents include handwritten notes about Jan. 6, appointments for White House visitors, and switchboard logs that show calls between Trump and former vice president Mike Pence, reported USA Today.
“These records all relate to the events on or about January 6, and may assist the Select Committee’s investigation into that day, including what was occurring at the White House immediately before, during and after the January 6 attack,” wrote Justice Department lawyers in a court filing for the National Archives and archivist David Ferriero.
A federal appeals court temporarily delayed the release of those documents to allow Trump’s challenge to play out, and oral arguments are set for Nov. 30, but the former president’s filings reveal the contours of what congressional investigators want to see.
“Of the 763 pages in which Trump asserted privilege, 629 are talking points prepared for the press secretary and 43 include presidential schedules, appointments, activity logs, call logs, among other documents, according to the filing from the National Archives,” USA Today reported. “The National Archives identified nearly 1,600 pages of records that fit the committee’s request, with thousands more yet to be reviewed, according to the agency. Trump sought to keep nearly half the pages confidential, but the Justice Department replied that they are crucial to the investigation.”
The committee has asked for any records — including calendar entries, videos or photographs — related to Jan. 6 and coordinated efforts to delay the certification of the electoral vote, and the requests cover Trump’s public statements about the 2020 election and its validity.
The records have been divided into four installments, with the first batch scheduled to be released at the end of last week, and the second and third batches set for Nov. 26, and the fourth was still under review.
The first set of documents includes daily presidential diaries, schedules, activity logs and first drafts of speeches, while the second batch covers talking points and other documents from the White House press secretary, and a “much smaller” tranche includes handwritten notes, a draft of a speech for the “Save America March” and a draft of an executive order concerning election integrity.
A third batch includes a draft proclamation honoring Capitol police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, who died after the attack, and a memo that originated outside the White House concerning a possible lawsuit by the United States against several states won by Joe Biden.
‘Be a Smart Shopper’: Donna Brazile Smacks Down Chris Christie After His Wife Pays $29 for Toilet Paper
Democratic strategist Donna Brazile clashed with former Republican Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday after he claimed that his wife pays $29 for toilet paper.
Christie made the claim during a panel discussion about President Joe Biden’s agenda on ABC’s This Week.
“Let me give you an example of what normal people really care about,” Christie opined. “I mean, first, they go to the gas station and as much as the Biden administration is against fossil fuels, until further notice we’re going to be using them … So they go to the gas station and the prices are way too high.”
“I will tell you something,” he continued. “My wife just told me three days ago she walked into the supermarket and she picked up a big pack of toilet paper and she said to me, ‘Do you know how much this cost me today? $29. $29!”
“Was she at Costco?” Brazile asked.
“She wasn’t at the Costco. She was at the supermarket,” Christie explained. “But here’s the thing. Normal people who go out there and they see they’re paying $29 for that. Guess who they’re blaming. They’re blaming Joe Biden.”
“Inflation has been going up for the last three years,” Brazile pointed out. “You’ve got to be smart when you go out and shop today. OK? Whether you’re looking for Jiffy cornbread, which used to be three for a dollar and it went up to 87 cents or if you’re buying gas. If you buy it in the inner city, it’s 10 cents more than if you go out further out.”
“Is that the Democratic slogan?” Christie interrupted. “We’re going to raise your prices but be smart about it. Run on that.”
“I’m just telling you my experience of shopping,” Brazile continued. “You’ve got to be a smart shopper.”
