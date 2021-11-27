News
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Demonstrating ‘The Depth of Power She Has Over Kevin McCarthy’: Politico Reporter
Appearing on CNN on Saturday morning, Politico’s Rachael Bade explained that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s overwhelming desire to become the leader of a Republican Party-dominated House has put him at the mercy of the demands and whims of extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
As the plans for the 2022 midterm elections ramp up, and political prognosticators are saying a GOP House takeover is highly likely, McCarthy’s path to staying leader is not certain with the far-right wing of the party balking at just handing the California Republican the gavel.
As Bade explained to CNN’s Christi Paul, Taylor Green is just now starting to feel her power over McCarthy grow.
“What is the takeaway for Kevin McCarthy?” Paul asked. “Particularly, I have to point out that after last night, Marjorie Taylor Greene said she tweeted that she got off a good call with him. spent time talking about problems not only for the country. ‘I like what he has planned ahead.’ Two different — two different points of view from her and in a 24 to 48-hour period. What do you make of that?”
“Look, I think Kevin McCarthy has a really long year ahead of him,” Bade suggested. “You’re right, the midterms are far away. That vote for him to become speaker is a long way off, but Marjorie Taylor Greene is just starting to realize the depth of power she actually has over Kevin McCarthy.”
“This is a man who has wanted to be Speaker for a decade,” she continued. “He needs her vote, he needs her support in order to get the gavel. I think what you’ll be seeing for the next few months, for a year, anytime Kevin McCarthy does anything to infuriate Marjorie Taylor Greene or infuriates [Donald] Trump — they’re going to be lording it over his head.”
“He’s got this real bind right now, he’s going to be in this pickle for a very long time,” she later added.
Fauci Warns: ‘It’s Not Going to Be Possible to Keep’ Omicron ‘Out of the Country’
The World Health Organization addressed the new COVID-19 “variant of concern” Friday night, naming it “Omicron” and issuing an ominous warning about the future.
“This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning,” the statement said. “Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant.”
Omicron was initially referred to as B.1.1.529.
Earlier on Friday, the European Commission issued a similar warning and proposed that its member countries activate the “emergency brake” on travel from countries in southern Africa and other affected countries to limit the spread of the variant, The New York Times reported.
Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, said Omicron has 10 mutations and many more entry points than the highly contagious Delta variant.
“All air travel to these countries should be suspended until we have a clear understanding about the danger posed by this new variant,” Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Union’s executive arm, said in a statement. “And travelers returning from this region should respect strict quarantine rules.”
In addition to the U.S. and Canada, the following governments have halted or restricted flights from South Africa to try to curb the spread of Omicron: Bahrain, Belgium, Britain, Croatia, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malta, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said the travel restrictions would “buy us some time” and that “it’s not going to be possible to keep this infection out of the country. The question is: Can you slow it down?”
The Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution met today to review what is known about the #COVID19 variant B.1.1.529.
They advised WHO that it should be designated a Variant of Concern.
WHO has named it Omicron, in line with naming protocols https://t.co/bSbVas9yds pic.twitter.com/Gev1zIt1Ek
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 26, 2021
The @WHO has identified a new COVID variant which is spreading through Southern Africa. As a precautionary measure until we have more information, I am ordering air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries.
— President Biden (@POTUS) November 26, 2021
Can we talk about how @NateSilver538 the prediction genius actually predicted the #Omicron variant before it even existed? https://t.co/6UZxBvOaJI
— ZeroDivided (@ZeroDivided1) November 26, 2021
COVID-19 UPDATE:@UKHSA is investigating a new variant. More data is needed but we're taking precautions now.
From noon tomorrow six African countries will be added to the red list, flights will be temporarily banned, and UK travellers must quarantine.
— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) November 25, 2021
#COVID19 variant B.1.1.529 is a variant under investigation (VuI).
Whilst no cases have been identified in the UK, precautionary measures are being taken to protect public health: https://t.co/ZXla0EMwMV
UKHSA CEO Jenny Harries said: pic.twitter.com/gRUpnUTvfh
— UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) November 26, 2021
Wallace Skewers Christie for Trying to ‘Save’ the GOP and Favoring Fox News
MSNBC news host Nicolle Wallace skewered former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie while he was promoting his book, “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden.”
“Is bias more dangerous to the country than conspiracy theorists?” Wallace asked.
“No, but that’s the third section of the book where I talk about the movement forward. In the second portion of the book, we talk about the conspiracy theories and the truth-denying that went on with things like Qanon, Pizzagate, the election situation, John Birch Society… that’s what I talk about. There’s two sections of the book and I’m sure you’re conflating them,” Christie answered.
“I’m not conflating them,” Wallace said. “I don’t think it’s an intellectually honest case to make against conspiracy theories without taking on Fox News.”
During the interview, Wallace also asked Christie if he thought former President Donald J. Trump gave him COVID-19. He denied naming Trump specifically in the contraction, but ultimately said he didn’t know who gave it to him.
See below for how Twitter has responded to the interview, which originally aired Tuesday night, and also to the news of Christie’s potential run for president in 2024.
Wallace: The book is about conspiracy and lies and you really don’t take on Fox News, why not? Have you seen The Tucker Carlson show?
Christie: No I don’t watch it
Wallace: Are you aware of what he does?
Christie: Not really pic.twitter.com/HmQ8174cpe
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 16, 2021
When Nicolle Wallace interviewed Chris Christie, CC claimed he wasn´t that familiar w/Tucker Carlson, yet he refers to Carlson as Tucker.#MSNBC #ChrisChristie
— Gayle Alstrom (@GayleAlstrom) November 26, 2021
#NicoleWallace is a real one! She castrated Christie on live TV…a small job for sure, but still… pic.twitter.com/oT5kwdrg9C
— Redeemablesole (@covamy6) November 18, 2021
#ChrisChristie is #Trump
No difference from policies to pants size. pic.twitter.com/kz2xEwaLVL
— Terrence Curran (@tcurranmd) November 25, 2021
#ChrisChristie Is Actually Thinking Of Running For President … The Man Who Closed Off A Jersey Beach To The Public Then Has His Family Enjoy The Beach All To Themselves@ChrisChristie @GovChristie pic.twitter.com/9AfQvcjNjG
— ☰Kermit In Progress☰ (@Kermit_Progress) November 26, 2021
Dear Media,
We don't want to hear from #ChrisChristie. Please stop.
Thanks!
Everyone Everywhere pic.twitter.com/bpvd4IhBx3
— Seriously Real (@RealRealSerious) November 21, 2021
#ChrisChristie is the King Of Fake. If you're under 40 do your homework before you buy his BS. #RealTime
— ☾♄☈♗ⓢ ♗ (@_Lyrics_4) November 20, 2021
😳#ChrisChristie wants to be president. @DanaBashCNN is on a roll. By 2024 even the boardwalk wont support @GovChristie pic.twitter.com/4fSzr32oMK
— Bernie Connor (@BernieConnor9) November 21, 2021
What a coincidence! Aaron Rodgers caught COVID and has COVID toe. Chris Christie caught COVID and has CAMEL toe! #covidtoe #AaronRodgers #ChrisChristie #COVID19 #Covid_19 https://t.co/yvJJm8L21R pic.twitter.com/vY4qnIuVmz
— Brutal Publicist (@BrutalPublicist) November 24, 2021
Pitching his "book:" #chrischristie https://t.co/L0EIe3C5Y6 pic.twitter.com/361F5VvHq0
— ben knight (@benknight8) November 18, 2021
#ChrisChristie in the modern day John McCain.
An absolute #RINO https://t.co/MA4Uxt3xBd
— BertRite (@BertRite) November 23, 2021
One thing Bill goin do is call shit out to your face 😂 #RealTimeWithBillMaher #ChrisChristie pic.twitter.com/qsAyMep0O9
— Marx Okereke (@marxokereke) November 20, 2021
Trump Says Milley, Woodward and Costa Should Be Tried for ‘Treason’
Former President Donald J. Trump issued a new statement Friday regarding Gen. Mark Milley and journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The one thing they all have in common: Trump.
In the statement, Trump accused Woodward and Costa of making up information in their blockbuster book, “Peril.” On the subject of Milley, Trump claimed the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff should be tried for “treason,” a crime punishable by death, for calling for the aversion of a U.S.-China war.
“Does anybody really believe that longtime Con Man [sic] Bob Woodward, and his lightweight lapdog assistant Robert Costa, are implying in their book of fiction that I was planning to go to war with China, but that one of the dumber generals in the military called the Chinese to tell them that he will inform them if this action proceeds further,” the statement said. “Milley may have called, but if so, he should be tried for treason.”
Trump added, “I never had even a thought of going to war with China, other than the war I was winning, which was on TRADE.”
Woodward and Costa reported that Milley made two phone calls to Chinese Gen. Li Zuocheng — one on October 30, 2020 and the other on January 8, 2021, following the U.S. Capitol riots.
Milley wrote, “Half the world was friggin nervous” and said he instructed NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone to keep his “needles up” following the phone call with Li, and instructed CIA Director Gina Haspel to “aggressively watch everything, 360.”
“If it is actually true, which is hard to believe that he would have called China and done these things and was willing to advise them of an attack or in advance of an attack, that’s treason,” Trump said on the far-right news outlet Newsmax.
JUST IN: Former President Donald Trump issued a Friday statement again attacking "fake news" writers and allegations he contemplated attacking China during his final days in office. https://t.co/Nku2vd7Yab pic.twitter.com/Yg757f8E5X
— Newsmax (@newsmax) November 26, 2021
