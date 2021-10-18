Connect with us

Watch: Madison Cawthorn Urges Mothers of Young Boys to ‘Raise Them to Be a Monster’

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is urging parents to turn their young children into monsters.

The North Carolina Republican Congressman lamented that American “culture is trying to completely demasculate all the young men,” presumably meaning “emasculate.”

“You can look at testosterone levels in young men today, and they are lower than throughout all of history,” he added.

“But my friends they’re trying to demasculate the young men in this country ’cause they don’t want people who are going to stand up.”

“If you are raising a young man, raise them to be a monster,” he urged mothers, to applause.

The clip was posted by Right Wing Watch:

 

