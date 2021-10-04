News
Trump Delaying 2024 Campaign to Avoid ‘Owning’ GOP Losses Caused by His ‘Toxic Brand’: Report
Former president Donald Trump considered publicly announcing a 2024 campaign for president in the wake of the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, which led to widespread criticism of the Biden administration.
However, Trump’s advisers reportedly convinced him not to announce yet for several reasons, the Washington Post reported Monday.
“Some of his advisers were concerned that Democrats might use his announcement in their effort to frame the midterm elections around his candidacy, potentially boosting their own turnout and hampering his plans if Republicans fall short next year,” according to the Post.
One person familiar with the conversations told the newspaper, “The biggest point we drove home was that he doesn’t want to own the midterms if we don’t win back the House or Senate.”
Instead, Trump has opted for a “strategy of winks and nods” with regard to a potential 2024 campaign. But an informal poll of his advisers in recent days revealed that 10 of 13 believe he will seek to recapture the White House — and the Post reports that he has been “constantly” telling people, “I’m running.”
Nevertheless, Trump reportedly is aware that his potential candidacy is a “cause for concern” among some Republicans, as his approval rating has struggled to break 45 percent nationally.
“His toxic brand continues to turn off voters in the suburbs, according to strategists in battleground states. He faces a litany of other headaches, including investigations into his businesses in New York, and a probe into his role in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection,” the Post reports, adding that many of the GOP’s top donors have told strategists they want a different nominee.
Bob Vander Plaats, CEO of The FAMiLY LEADER, an Iowa-based Christian group that has been hosting potential candidates, told the Post: “He has a deep and committed loyal base. But even in that deep and committed loyal base, there are many who don’t think Trump should run again.”
The Post reports that, “In a meeting just before the November election, he was shown polling that suggested his policies were popular — even as he was trailing.”
“Trump, in a surprisingly self-deprecating move, people familiar with the meeting said, jokingly conceded the problem was him,” according to the newspaper.
Corey Lewandowki Allegedly Bragged About Committing Multiple Murders During Las Vegas Incident: Report
On-again, off-again Trump political advisor Corey Lewandowski admitted to committing multiple fatal stabbing deaths during an incident with a big donor that reportedly cost him his role at the Make America Great Again Action PAC.
“Trashelle Odom, of Boise, Idaho, the wife of a construction company executive, claimed in the police report obtained by DailyMail.com that the married Lewandowski said that he ‘was from a bad part of Boston and to have killed people,’ while seated next to her at the charity dinner at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas on on September 26,” the British newspaper reported.
The Daily Mail reported that “Odom claimed that on the night of the dinner – which she was personally invited to with South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem by American socialite Jackie Siegel – she was frightened when he allegedly told her: ‘When I was 10, I stabbed someone over and over again, killing him. She added that the father-of-four told her that when he was older, he ‘stabbed a man in the back of the head, also killing him.'”
The police report also allegedly said Odom said Lewandoski told her he “runs 400 miles a week, and that’s why he can last for eight hours at a time in bed.”
That would work out to more than 57 miles a day, which is a distance longer than two marathons and a 5K.
Read the full report.
Melania Trump Had Google Alerts Set Up to Track What People Were Saying About Her: New Book
According to a report from CNN — based upon a tell-all book about the Donald Trump White House — former first lady Melania Trump was just as obsessed with what people were saying about her in the news and social media as her fame-obsessed president husband.
Relying on excerpts from former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s upcoming blockbuster memoir “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” revealing inner White House doings, CNN reports that Melania — despite her above-it-all demeanor — cared deeply about how she was perceived and what was written about her in the press.
According to CNN’s Kate Bennett, Grisham wrote that the former president’s wife availed herself Google alerts to keep tabs on what people were saying about her.
“Melania Trump was a fan of reading every little thing written about her, with consistency and frequency,” Bennett wrote before quoting Grisham writing, “Like her husband and all of his kids, Mrs. Trump scrutinized her press clippings like an expert architect focusing on blueprints. No detail was overlooked, nothing missed her eye. She had Google alerts set up for herself and saw everything.”
Bennett adds, “As her spokeswoman, Grisham was on the receiving end of multiple texts per day from the first lady, many regarding how to respond — or not respond, more accurately — to a global news media obsessed with understanding the mysterious and elusive first lady.”
You can read more here.
Senators Warned of USPS Issues Impacting Charlottesville During Key Virginia Elections
On Friday, Larry Sabato of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics in Charlottesville flagged that he still has not received his mail ballot ahead of the closely-watched gubernatorial election this November between Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin.
According to Sabato, who tagged Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine in his complaint, his postal worker quit after a “supervisor’s verbal abuse” last month, and has not been replaced, leaving the status of his ballot in apparent limbo.
UPDATE: Source in post office says my postal delivery person quit after supervisor’s verbal abuse week & a half ago. No replacement in sight. No mail even sorted for pickup. No ballot or anything else will be delivered. Unacceptable! @timkaine @MarkWarner https://t.co/EKLZAed31i
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) October 1, 2021
President Joe Biden overwhelmingly carried this area of Virginia. The independent city of Charlottesville voted for him by 73 points, while surrounding Albemarle County backed him 2 to 1.
This comes as the Postal Service begins instituting Trump-era Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s controversial reform plan, which slows down certain mail deliveries and temporarily increases the cost of postage.
