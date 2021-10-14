News
‘It’s Quite Glaring’: Top Lawyers Won’t Touch Trump With a ‘1000-Foot Pole’ as Legal Crises Escalate
Donald Trump is facing intensifying legal pressure, but he’s been unable to attract the type of high-quality lawyers that would typically represent a former president in high-stakes cases.
At least four well-known attorneys have turned down repeated entreaties by Trump’s team in recent weeks, a source familiar with the discussions told CNN, leaving the twice-impeached one-term president with a small and relatively inexperienced legal team to litigate executive privilege and other constitutional issues.
“You’d want to see a top 10 national law firm with a big, experienced DC office,” said John Yoo, a University of California at Berkeley law professor and former Justice Department official for George W. Bush. “You don’t see that here. It’s quite glaring.”
Some big-name attorneys have been scared away by the ex-president’s reputation for non-payment of legal fees, according to sources close to conservative legal circles, while others are staying away because of the damage Trump’s previous lawyers have suffered to their reputations.
“It’s not a 10-foot pole,” Yoo said, “it’s a 1,000-foot pole.”
One attorney who turned Trump down is white-collar lawyer William Burck, who represented 11 Trump associates in the Robert Mueller investigation but turned down the former president three times in recent months because he had become too toxic after trying to overturn his election loss.
“I don’t even know who they are, they are just looking to get publicity,” Trump insisted in a statement. “I am using lawyers who have been with us from the beginning.”
Two former legal advisers, Patrick Philbin from the White House counsel’s office and Justin Clark from the 2020 campaign, are still involved in Trump’s legal affairs, but they might find it difficult to get paid if the former president doesn’t like the outcome in his fight over executive privilege.
“I do pay my lawyers when they do a good job,” Trump said.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Cops Remove ‘Disorderly’ GOP US Senate Candidate Josh Mandel From School Board Meeting: Report
Trump-loving Ohio GOP Senate candidate Josh Mandel was removed from a Butler County school board meeting after he got up and berated the board over its policies on masks and transgender students.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Mandel was invited to the meeting by school board candidate Darbi Boddy, who said she wanted him to speak on her behalf even though he didn’t even live in the district.
Although the board does allow nonresidents to address the board if a resident introduces them as their designee, Boddy apparently failed to follow proper protocols, which led the school board to ask Mandel to stop speaking.
Mandel, however, refused and continued to attack the board for forcing children to wear masks in schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At this point, two Butler County Sheriff’s officers escorted Mandel out of the meeting, and the Enquirer notes that board members may ask for assistance from law enforcement officials when “a disorderly person when that person’s conduct interferes with the orderly progress of the meeting.”
In an interview with the Enquirer, Mandel decried the shabby treatment he received.
“The school board was in total violation of their own rules and of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,” Mandel said in the interview. “They should be ashamed of themselves.”
Watch video of Mandel at the school board meeting below.
I just got escorted out of the Lakota School Board meeting for speaking out against mask mandates.
Thanks to the moms who invited me to speak.
We are still in charge of our kids — even if Biden tries to call us “Domestic Terrorists”. pic.twitter.com/XXGisR89Hp
— Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) October 12, 2021
News
Jan. 6 Committee Expected to Subpoena Former DOJ Official Accused of Scheming With Trump to Overturn Election
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is expected to issue yet another subpoena, this time to Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump DOJ official reports say schemed with then-President Donald Trump to become acting attorney general and then force Georgia officials to overturn the 2020 election.
Clark, according to a New York Times report, “had been devising ways to cast doubt on the election results and to bolster Mr. Trump’s continuing legal battles and the pressure on Georgia politicians.” Because acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen “had refused the president’s entreaties to carry out those plans, Mr. Trump was about to decide whether to fire Mr. Rosen and replace him with Mr. Clark.”
The Washington Post and CNN report the Committee is expected to issue that subpoena later today.
Last week Dick Durbin, Senator Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, urged the DC Bar to investigate Clark:
Jeffrey Clark’s efforts to enlist DOJ in Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election could have resulted in the collapse of the Department of Justice into a political entity. I’m urging the D.C. Bar to open an investigation into his serious violations of professional conduct. https://t.co/fg8m3yzHWL
— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) October 7, 2021
Related:
Trump DOJ Official Jeffrey Clark Can Expect to Be Indicted for Criminal Conspiracy: Legal Expert
News
US Marshals May Be Called to Round Up Former Trump Aides Who Disobey Jan. 6 Subpoenas: House Investigator
A member of the U.S. House select committee explained how Donald Trump’s allies might be rounded up and arrested if they continued to defy congressional subpoenas in the Jan. 6 investigation.
Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where she called for fines or jail time for former Trump advisers who flout orders for their testimony and documents related to the insurrection, and she revealed what questions the committee had for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and others served with the subpoenas.
“I want to know how much planning was involved, who was involved in the planning, who funded it, how they — what their intent was when they came into that day, and then what they knew as that day unfolded and the safety and security of people like the vice president and members of Congress were at risk, [and] what they did, either to respond or not respond on that occasion,” Murphy said.
If those individuals don’t show up for their scheduled testimony, Murphy said they could be taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service.
“We have engaged with a wide variety of law enforcement offices, including the U.S. Marshals, in order to issue the subpoenas,” Murphy said. “We will use everything, as you said, with all due respect, we will use all of the agencies and all of the tools at our disposal to issue the subpoenas and enforce them.”
Trending
- HOMOPHOBIA3 days ago
‘Superman Loves Louis Lane’: Trump-Loving Lawmaker Tweets Hilarious Typo in Anger Over New Bisexual Comic Book Storyline
- News3 days ago
Hillary Clinton Warns US Is in ‘Full Constitutional Crisis’ and ‘Very Dangerous Continuing High Level Attack’ by Trump
- News3 days ago
George Conway Slams ‘Bald-Faced, Disgraceful Lie’ From ‘Eastman Memo’ Author’s Think Tank Employer
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE3 days ago
Trump Is Doing ‘Exactly What Hitler Did’ by Turning Ashli Babbitt Into a ‘Martyr for the Cause’ Journalist Warns
- WAR ON WOMEN2 days ago
Abbott Caught on Camera Saying ‘Maybe’ He Would Outlaw Birth Control After Bragging ‘We’ve Outlawed Abortion in Texas’
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM3 days ago
Franklin Graham Rushes to Defend Lt. Governor Who Calls LGBTQ People ‘Filth’
- News2 days ago
Adam Schiff Reveals How House Republicans Let Steve Bannon Skate Free in Russia Probe
- News1 day ago
US Marshals May Be Called to Round Up Former Trump Aides Who Disobey Jan. 6 Subpoenas: House Investigator