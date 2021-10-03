Connect with us

HE'S GOING TO RUN AGAIN ISN'T HE?

‘I Have Been Exonerated’: Trump Baselessly Demands Pulitzer Committee ‘Rescind’ Russian Collusion Reporting Awards

Published

on

In a long letter posted to his spokesperson’s Twitter account on Sunday morning, former president Donald Trump demanded the Pultizer Prize committee “rescind” awards given to the New York Times and the Washington Post in 2018 for their reporting on Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

In the two-page letter, directed to Bud Kliment, the interim administrator of the awards, the one-term president claimed he has been exonerated and added that a recent single indictment from special counsel John Durham — after several years of investigating — is a contributing reason to withdraw the awards.

According to Trump, the stories were based on “false reporting of a non-existent link between the Kremlin and the Trump Campaign.”

“As has been widely publicized, the coverage was no more than a politically motivated farce which attempted to spin a false narrative that my campaign supposedly colluded with Russia despite a complete lack of evidence underpinning this allegation,” he later claimed.

According to the Associated Press, special counsel Robert Mueller’s report did not “exonerate” Trump.

You can read the letter below:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.