HE'S GOING TO RUN AGAIN ISN'T HE?
‘I Have Been Exonerated’: Trump Baselessly Demands Pulitzer Committee ‘Rescind’ Russian Collusion Reporting Awards
In a long letter posted to his spokesperson’s Twitter account on Sunday morning, former president Donald Trump demanded the Pultizer Prize committee “rescind” awards given to the New York Times and the Washington Post in 2018 for their reporting on Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.
In the two-page letter, directed to Bud Kliment, the interim administrator of the awards, the one-term president claimed he has been exonerated and added that a recent single indictment from special counsel John Durham — after several years of investigating — is a contributing reason to withdraw the awards.
According to Trump, the stories were based on “false reporting of a non-existent link between the Kremlin and the Trump Campaign.”
“As has been widely publicized, the coverage was no more than a politically motivated farce which attempted to spin a false narrative that my campaign supposedly colluded with Russia despite a complete lack of evidence underpinning this allegation,” he later claimed.
According to the Associated Press, special counsel Robert Mueller’s report did not “exonerate” Trump.
You can read the letter below:
NEW!
President Donald J. Trump's Letter to the Pulitzer Prizes pic.twitter.com/tJlOwf6GdU
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 3, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'RASPUTIN IN A SLIM-FITTING SUIT'3 days ago
‘Obnoxious Know-It-Alls’ Jared and Ivanka Took Over Trump’s COVID Response in ‘Disgusting’ Display: New Book
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘They Hate Doing It’: Extremist Pastor Says People in the ‘Homosexual Community’ Commit Suicide Because of ‘Guilt’
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Apostle of Hate’: Internet Celebrates as Anti-LGBTQ Televangelist Pat Robertson Announces His Retirement
- RACISM3 days ago
Watch: Newsmax Host Goes on Racist Rant Accusing Biden of ‘Waging War’ to ‘Dilute’ the Suburbs With ‘Invading’ Migrants
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor Refuses Request to Block Vaccine Mandate
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Arizona ‘Audit’ Involved ‘Spiritual Warfare’ That Could Lead to ‘Revival’ Says Cyber Ninjas CEO
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
Kavanaugh Tests Positive for COVID
- News1 day ago
Corey Lewandowki Allegedly Bragged About Committing Multiple Murders During Las Vegas Incident: Report