‘I Have Been Exonerated’: Trump Baselessly Demands Pulitzer Committee ‘Rescind’ Russian Collusion Reporting Awards

In a long letter posted to his spokesperson’s Twitter account on Sunday morning, former president Donald Trump demanded the Pultizer Prize committee “rescind” awards given to the New York Times and the Washington Post in 2018 for their reporting on Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

In the two-page letter, directed to Bud Kliment, the interim administrator of the awards, the one-term president claimed he has been exonerated and added that a recent single indictment from special counsel John Durham — after several years of investigating — is a contributing reason to withdraw the awards.

According to Trump, the stories were based on “false reporting of a non-existent link between the Kremlin and the Trump Campaign.”

“As has been widely publicized, the coverage was no more than a politically motivated farce which attempted to spin a false narrative that my campaign supposedly colluded with Russia despite a complete lack of evidence underpinning this allegation,” he later claimed.

According to the Associated Press, special counsel Robert Mueller’s report did not “exonerate” Trump.

You can read the letter below: