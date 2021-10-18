Connect with us

‘Flaccid Little Cry Baby’: Legal Experts Weigh in on Trump’s ‘Not Very Strong’ Lawsuit to Block Jan. 6 Committee

Donald Trump has just filed a lawsuit to block the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack from being granted access to a mountain of documents from his four years as president held by the National Archives.

Legal experts are weighing in on this latest attempt by the former president to obstruct a lawful investigation.

NBC News reports Trump’s lawsuit “says the committee’s subpoena is invalid because it has no power of investigation,” and it “says the material should be protected by executive privilege,” which is also false, according to countless legal experts who have been commenting on that claim for weeks.

Trump is “requesting that the court invalidate the committee’s requests and enjoin the archivist from turning over the records in question. At a bare minimum, the court should enjoin the archivist from producing any potentially privileged records until President Trump is able to conduct a full privilege review of all of the requested materials.”

Top national security lawyer Bradley Moss appears to be enjoying mocking the lawsuit:

CNN’s Keith Boykin, a former Clinton White House aide who has a law degree from Harvard Law weighed in on the news by blasting Trump, saying: “This guy has spent his entire career bluffing his way through life, evading responsibility, dodging accountability, and filing frivolous lawsuits to distract and delay. Justice means nothing in America if Trump is not held accountable for his crimes.”

Attorney and upcoming author Luppe B. Luppen:

Former Obama White House attorney, now a Law Professor at Cardozo Law and Supreme Court contributor for ABC News calls the suit “remarkably thin.”

