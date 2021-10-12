Abbott Caught on Camera Saying ‘Maybe’ He Would Outlaw Birth Control After Bragging ‘We’ve Outlawed Abortion in Texas’

Republican Governor Greg Abbott was caught on camera by an undercover reporter, appearing to admit he would consider banning birth control and the morning after pill, after bragging, “basically we’ve outlawed abortion in Texas.”

The reporter, Lauren Windsor, goes around the country, often posing as a Trump supporter, making GOP politicians think they are talking to a sympathetic conservative voter and can let their guard down. She is the executive producer and creator of The Undercurrent.

In video she posted Tuesday Windsor is posing as a pro-life supporter. The video is shaky and the audio isn’t the best, but there are subtitles that match what she and Abbott are saying.

Windsor tells Abbott, “we want to thank you so much for defending the unborn,” and asks what more he can do “until Roe v. Wade is not the law of the land anymore?”

“Can you do something about morning after pills and birth control? ‘Cause I think it’s destroying the fabric of our society, giving women incentives to be promiscuous.”

Abbott defends his record, telling the “supporter” he’s already signed a law banning mail order abortion pills.

“The other,” law, Abbott brags, “is maybe the most important. It’s called the trigger bill.” He explains that if Roe v. Wade is struck down by the Supreme Court, “abortion is immediately abolished in Texas.”

“So, basically,” Abbott proclaims, “we’ve outlawed abortion in Texas.”

Windsor presses Abbott further, asking if he will outlaw morning after pills and birth control.

Abbott is then asked by someone else if he can outlaw over the counter birth control.

“I don’t know,” he says, “that I don’t know.”

“Maybe?” he is asked.

Abbott confirms: “Maybe.”

Watch:

EXCLUSIVE: Last night I told Governor Greg Abbott I was concerned about birth control and the morning after pill incentivizing women to be promiscuous. Abbott appeared to support outlawing both contraceptives, and said that “basically, we’ve outlawed abortion in Texas.” pic.twitter.com/cWWnnIP9wz — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) October 12, 2021

