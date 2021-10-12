WAR ON WOMEN
Abbott Caught on Camera Saying ‘Maybe’ He Would Outlaw Birth Control After Bragging ‘We’ve Outlawed Abortion in Texas’
Republican Governor Greg Abbott was caught on camera by an undercover reporter, appearing to admit he would consider banning birth control and the morning after pill, after bragging, “basically we’ve outlawed abortion in Texas.”
The reporter, Lauren Windsor, goes around the country, often posing as a Trump supporter, making GOP politicians think they are talking to a sympathetic conservative voter and can let their guard down. She is the executive producer and creator of The Undercurrent.
In video she posted Tuesday Windsor is posing as a pro-life supporter. The video is shaky and the audio isn’t the best, but there are subtitles that match what she and Abbott are saying.
Windsor tells Abbott, “we want to thank you so much for defending the unborn,” and asks what more he can do “until Roe v. Wade is not the law of the land anymore?”
“Can you do something about morning after pills and birth control? ‘Cause I think it’s destroying the fabric of our society, giving women incentives to be promiscuous.”
Abbott defends his record, telling the “supporter” he’s already signed a law banning mail order abortion pills.
“The other,” law, Abbott brags, “is maybe the most important. It’s called the trigger bill.” He explains that if Roe v. Wade is struck down by the Supreme Court, “abortion is immediately abolished in Texas.”
“So, basically,” Abbott proclaims, “we’ve outlawed abortion in Texas.”
Windsor presses Abbott further, asking if he will outlaw morning after pills and birth control.
Abbott is then asked by someone else if he can outlaw over the counter birth control.
“I don’t know,” he says, “that I don’t know.”
“Maybe?” he is asked.
Abbott confirms: “Maybe.”
Watch:
EXCLUSIVE: Last night I told Governor Greg Abbott I was concerned about birth control and the morning after pill incentivizing women to be promiscuous.
Abbott appeared to support outlawing both contraceptives, and said that “basically, we’ve outlawed abortion in Texas.” pic.twitter.com/cWWnnIP9wz
— Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) October 12, 2021
Related:
Watch: Ron Johnson Caught on Camera Admitting Trump Lost Because of GOP Voters
‘Unhinged’ GOP Congressman Is Claiming Google ‘Absolutely’ Changed Its Algorithm to ‘Move 15 Million Votes’ to Biden
Watch: Undercover Reporter Catches Ted Cruz Bragging He ‘Led the Objections’ to Try to Overturn the Election
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Trump Had to Be Blocked From Appointing Ivanka to Head Up the World Bank: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Unvaxxed Allen West Admits He Has COVID and Is ‘Probably Going to Be Admitted to the Hospital’ Despite Taking Ivermectin
- 'MASSIVE ASSAULT ON OUR ENTIRE ELECTION APPARATUS'1 day ago
Authoritarianism Expert: Trump’s ‘Slow-Moving Coup’ Is Well Under Way — but Here’s How We Can Stop It
- News1 day ago
Hillary Clinton Warns US Is in ‘Full Constitutional Crisis’ and ‘Very Dangerous Continuing High Level Attack’ by Trump
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: Trump Sends Personal Video Birthday Message to Family of Insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt and Demands ‘Justice’
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE1 day ago
Trump Is Doing ‘Exactly What Hitler Did’ by Turning Ashli Babbitt Into a ‘Martyr for the Cause’ Journalist Warns
- HOMOPHOBIA22 hours ago
‘Superman Loves Louis Lane’: Trump-Loving Lawmaker Tweets Hilarious Typo in Anger Over New Bisexual Comic Book Storyline
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
Franklin Graham Rushes to Defend Lt. Governor Who Calls LGBTQ People ‘Filth’