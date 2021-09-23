‘You Think Pregnant Women Are Posing a Big Threat?’: Jen Psaki Epically Smacks Down Doocy’s Claims About the Border

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki all but mocked Fox News’s Peter Doocy on Thursday after he complained that the Biden administration is allegedly releasing pregnant women who are caught crossing the southern border illegally into the U.S. without confirming they are pregnant.

Fox News has been focused on the massive influx of migrants, including Haitian migrants, and falsely blaming President Biden for the thousands who are coming to the U.S.

“You say the border is not open but we’re told by our teams on the ground, you guys are releasing, pretty much all family units, couples where the woman says that she is pregnant, or single women who say that they are pregnant, and that nobody actually has to take a pregnancy test unless they want to,” Doocy lamented.

“Are you suggesting you don’t believe when women say they’re pregnant?” Psaki asked Doocy. “Is that a big issue, we think at the border?”

“I am not in charge of keeping the border secure,” Doocy replied.

“Are pregnant women posing a big threat to the border, to the border communities, is that a big issue?” Psaki shot back.

“You tell me,” Doocy retorted.

“I’m not aware of pregnant women being a big issue of concern to people at the border,” Psaki replied. “What I will note for you, Peter, is that, as I said earlier, there is a process, if people cannot be expelled under Title 42 for a range of reasons. Some of that is because countries they came from, or other countries, including Mexico, may not be accepting families with children under the age of seven, they are placed in removal proceedings. Those removal proceedings require them to either go to a detention facility or require them to go get a notice to appear, and including providing their biometric data and otherwise so that they can be, we can ensure we know where they are and we can ensure we know when they’re going to come back. So that’s what the process is,” she patiently explained.

“If there’s a big outrage about pregnant women, I’m not tracking it,” Psaki concluded.

Flabbergasted, Doocy replied: “It’s not about, pregnant women, the issue is, is the border open, or is the border closed? Because my understanding is that a lot of this is happening on this side –” he claimed.

“I think you know the answer to that question and I just conveyed clearly that we’re implementing our border restrictions, including Title 42, including making clear that people who are coming through irregular migration, that this is not the time to come, and they will be placed in removal proceedings,” Psaki said, getting the last word.

Watch: