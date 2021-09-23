News
‘You Think Pregnant Women Are Posing a Big Threat?’: Jen Psaki Epically Smacks Down Doocy’s Claims About the Border
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki all but mocked Fox News’s Peter Doocy on Thursday after he complained that the Biden administration is allegedly releasing pregnant women who are caught crossing the southern border illegally into the U.S. without confirming they are pregnant.
Fox News has been focused on the massive influx of migrants, including Haitian migrants, and falsely blaming President Biden for the thousands who are coming to the U.S.
“You say the border is not open but we’re told by our teams on the ground, you guys are releasing, pretty much all family units, couples where the woman says that she is pregnant, or single women who say that they are pregnant, and that nobody actually has to take a pregnancy test unless they want to,” Doocy lamented.
“Are you suggesting you don’t believe when women say they’re pregnant?” Psaki asked Doocy. “Is that a big issue, we think at the border?”
“I am not in charge of keeping the border secure,” Doocy replied.
“Are pregnant women posing a big threat to the border, to the border communities, is that a big issue?” Psaki shot back.
“You tell me,” Doocy retorted.
“I’m not aware of pregnant women being a big issue of concern to people at the border,” Psaki replied. “What I will note for you, Peter, is that, as I said earlier, there is a process, if people cannot be expelled under Title 42 for a range of reasons. Some of that is because countries they came from, or other countries, including Mexico, may not be accepting families with children under the age of seven, they are placed in removal proceedings. Those removal proceedings require them to either go to a detention facility or require them to go get a notice to appear, and including providing their biometric data and otherwise so that they can be, we can ensure we know where they are and we can ensure we know when they’re going to come back. So that’s what the process is,” she patiently explained.
“If there’s a big outrage about pregnant women, I’m not tracking it,” Psaki concluded.
Flabbergasted, Doocy replied: “It’s not about, pregnant women, the issue is, is the border open, or is the border closed? Because my understanding is that a lot of this is happening on this side –” he claimed.
“I think you know the answer to that question and I just conveyed clearly that we’re implementing our border restrictions, including Title 42, including making clear that people who are coming through irregular migration, that this is not the time to come, and they will be placed in removal proceedings,” Psaki said, getting the last word.
Watch:
“Are you suggesting you don’t believe when women say they’re pregnant? … You think pregnant women are posing a big threat to the border?”
— WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki responds to Fox News’ Peter Doocy asking why women aren’t pregnancy tested at the border pic.twitter.com/qTPzPkc8j9
— The Recount (@therecount) September 23, 2021
News
President Biden Had Two Vulgar Words to Say When He First Encountered One of Trump’s ‘Toys’ in the White House
According to the book “Peril,” as newly-inaugurated President Joe Biden first toured the White House after Donald Trump vacated it January 20, he encountered one room of the former president’s “toys,” and responded with a two-word vulgarity.
“Trump’s existence permeated the White House, even the residence,” Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa write in the new book, per an excerpt cited by ABC News, HuffPost reports. “One night, Biden wandered into a room where a huge video screen covered the wall. To relax, Trump used to upload programs to virtually play the world’s most famous golf courses.”
The new President had just two words to say about the golf “toy.”
“What a fucking asshole,” President Biden responded.
Image: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz via Flickr
News
Watch: Madison Cawthorn Challenger Accuses Him of Being ‘Radicalized’ in Devastating Ad That’s Going Viral
One of U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn‘s Democratic challengers has just released an ad accusing the North Carolina Republican of appearing to have been “radicalized by extremists,” and it’s going viral, with more than 300,000 views in about ten hours.
“Like too many young people before him from around the world to right next door, Madison Cawthorn exhibits the signs of a young man who has been radicalized by extremists and is now dangerously radicalizing others,” Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, one of four Democrats and seven Republicans running to unseat Congressman Cawthorn, says in her new ad accusing him of “stoking insurrection.”
Jasmine Beach-Ferrara is a North Carolina county commissioner, ordained minister, and founder and executive director of the Campaign for Southern Equality. She announced her run for Congress in March.
Her campaign website says: “Jasmine attended public schools through high school and received her undergraduate degree from Brown University. She holds a Master of Fine Arts and completed her Master of Divinity degree at Harvard Divinity School. She served on the Biden Foundation’s Advisory Council for Advancing LGBTQ Equality.”
The ad is emblazoned with images of young Nazis in Hitler’s Germany, along with neo-Nazis and white supremacists from the Unite the Right “rally” in Charlotte, NC, along with white supremacist, neo-Nazi, and mass murderer Dylann Roof who slaughtered nine Black bible study group members, and alleged teenaged killer Kyle Rittenhouse who goes on trial in November.
The video says eight months after the January 6 insurrection, Cawthorn “calls these violent insurrectionists ‘hostages’ and can’t let go of the Big Lie.”
The ad also features images of Beach-Ferrara with her wife and children, as she says, “as a mom, an ordained minister and a county commissioner, I’m running to defeat Madison Cawthorn, not by confronting hate with more hate, but with love of neighbor, love of community, and love of country. Because violent extremism has no place in western North Carolina. This isn’t who we are. We need to be crystal clear about the difference between right and wrong.”
Beach-Ferrara calls Cawthorn “a danger to our democracy,” and says, “I’m asking for your help, not just to defeat him, but to come together to create the America our kids deserve.”
Watch:
Like too many young people before him, from around the world to right next door, Madison Cawthorn exhibits the signs of a young man who has been radicalized by extremists and is now—dangerously—radicalizing others. pic.twitter.com/eleKvss2FJ
— Jasmine Beach-Ferrara (@JBeachFerrara) September 22, 2021
News
The ‘Rosetta Stone of the Far Right’ Just Got Hacked — and Its Secrets Are Being Exposed
On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported on the hack of Epik, a domain hosting website that has become synonymous with far-right groups and causes.
“Online records show those sites have included 8chan, which was dropped by its providers after hosting the manifesto of a gunman who killed 51 Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019; Gab, which was dropped for hosting the antisemitic rants of a gunman who killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018; and Parler, which was dropped due to lax moderation related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack,” reported Drew Harwell, Craig Timberg, and Hannah Allam.
Epik also briefly hosted the neo-Nazi Daily Stormer, and prolifewhistleblower.com, the website set up to facilitate bounty-hunting snitches for the new Texas abortion law.
According to the report, experts are combing through the data of the leak, which came courtesy of the hacker group Anonymous and includes everything from client names to home addresses to the account credential of far-right site administrators.
“Extremism researchers and political opponents have treated the leak as a Rosetta Stone to the far-right, helping them to decode who has been doing what with whom over several years,” said the report. “Initial revelations have spilled out steadily across Twitter since news of the hack broke last week, often under the hashtag #epikfail, but those studying the material say they will need months and perhaps years to dig through all of it.”
One of the revelations provided by the leak, said the report, was that Epik had weak security measures.
“Epik’s security protocols have been the target of ridicule among researchers, who’ve marveled at the site’s apparent failure to take basic security precautions, such as routine encryption that could have protected data about its customers from becoming public,” said the report. “Similar failings by other hacked companies have drawn scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission, which has probed companies such as dating site Ashley Madison for failing to protect their customers’ private data from hackers. FTC investigations have resulted in settlements imposing financial penalties and more rigorous privacy standards.”
You can read more here.
Image by Kjetil Korslien via Flickr and a CC license
