Watch: Texas ‘Christian Woman of God’ Derails School Board Hearing in Attempt to Ban Book That Mentions Anal Sex

A mother of two in Texas hijacked a school board hearing when she stepped up to the podium and engaged in a rant about anal sex (video below).

Kara Bell, who earlier this year was a candidate for the very school board she addressed Wednesday, demanded a book be removed from local public middle school libraries. The book, a young adult novel, includes a passage that refers to anal sex.

“I do not want my children to learn about anal sex in middle school,” Bell, in a loud voice told the Lake Travis Independent School District board, after reading the passages that offended her from the book, KXAN reports.

“I’ve never had anal sex. I don’t want to have anal sex. I don’t want my kids having anal sex. I want you to start focusing on education and not public health.”

The publisher’s description for the award-winning book, “Out of Darkness,” reads: “A dangerous forbidden romance rocks a Texan oil town in 1937, when segregation was a matter of life and death.”

It was named “Best Book of the Year” by Kirkus Reviews, and “best book” by School Library Journal, among other awards. “Out of Darkness” was written by a teacher, Ashley Hope Pérez, according to a New York Times 2015 review.

Kara Bell did not care about any of that.

In April Bell was given an assault citation after refusing to wear a mask in a department store. She identified herself as a “Christian woman of God,” who did not have to follow the store’s “disgusting rules,” according to the Daily Dot, which describes her as s a “strident anti-mask QAnon believer.”

“I will not have it. You understand that. I will not have it,” she said about being told she had to wear a mask.

Police body cam footage shows her insisting the store demanded she wear a mask because she’s white.

“I am a woman of God. This is my right as much as it is yours,” Bell told police officers who detained her. “This is my land as much as it is yours. I did not sign up for this. I am a Christian woman of God.”

“And you are not gonna put your disgusting rules on me that are false and not true,” she continued, according to Newsweek. “I will not have it. I’m sick of being bullied. I’m sick of being lied to and it’s not gonna happen anymore, do you understand?”

KXAN reports the book as been removed pending investigation.

Watch: