Watch: Psaki Douses Doocy’s Question About Migrants ‘Walking Across the Southern Border’

For 45 minutes on Friday White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki patiently took reporters’ questions, answering all, even the many that were immaterial to the minds of most Americans, but at the end of a long week she finally shut down Fox News personality Peter Doocy.

“Why is it that you’re trying to require anybody with a job or anybody who goes to school to to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but you are not requiring that of migrants that continue walking across the southern border into the country?” Doocy asked.

Psaki was not going to play along.

“Well look, our objective is to get as many people vaccinated across the country as humanly possible and so the President’s announcement yesterday was an effort to empower businesses, to give businesses the tools to protect their workforces, that’s exactly what we did,” she replied. “But certainly we want everybody to get vaccinated, and more people are vaccinated, whether they are migrants or whether they are workers, protects more people in the United States.”

Doocy, apparently unable to discern that 100 million Americans getting vaccinated will help end the pandemic faster than vaccinating migrants crossing the border, pressed on.

“But it’s a requirement for people at a business, with more than 100 people and it’s not a requirement for migrants at the southern border,” he stated.

“That’s correct,” was Psaki’s response, shutting down to nonsensical line of questioning.

“Go ahead,” she told the next reporter.

Watch: